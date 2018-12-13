Bournemouth-Wolverhampton Preview

A pair of sides looking to consolidate their top-half status collide at Molineux on Saturday when Wolverhampton host Bournemouth.

Promoted Wolves (6-4-6) have clawed their way into 10th place in the table on the strength of back-to-back 2-1 wins, the more recent one coming at St James' Park versus Newcastle United last weekend.

Playing with a man advantage from the 57th minute, Wolverhampton left it late to reap the dividends of numerical superiority. Matt Doherty's close-range header on the save of a shot by Diogo Jota in the fourth minute of stoppage time proved to be the match-winner.

"It was good. It is probably the best way to win," defender Ryan Bennett told the club's official website. "You don't want to win like that, but when you get that feeling of scoring so late it's the best feeling you can have in football."

Jota, who scored Wolves' first goal on 17 minutes and for the second straight match, was a menace throughout the match and the reason Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in the second half. He dispossessed DeAndre Yedlin, forcing the American international to foul him from behind on a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Ireland international Doherty has two goals in Wolves' last three matches, while centre-forward Raul Jimenez, who was denied by the crossbar in the second half versus Newcastle, has two goals and an assist in his last six contests.

There has been the talk Wolves will make his loan from Benfica permanent this summer at a reported price tag of £30 million, but the Mexico international is more concerned with the present and keeping Wolves up.

"It's too early. I have to do the things I'm doing, help the team to get good results," Jimenez told the Express & Star. "At the end of the season we'll see what happens. I try to play well and help the team, it's going well for me and also the team.

"It's exciting for me, I'm doing things well and that's the reason I'm an important part of the team. I'll try and keep doing the same things to help us keep winning."

While Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has no injury or personnel concerns ahead of this match as Wolverhampton seek three consecutive victories for the first time in the Premier League, two of his back three are walking a very fine line. Both Bennett and centre back Connor Coady have four yellow cards, which means any booking for either player over their next three contests will result in a one-match ban.

Jota is in a similar predicament as all three picked up their fourth cautions in the win over Newcastle. Midfielder Ruben Neves has already served a one-match ban for five yellow cards.

Bournemouth (7-2-7) are one point better than Wolverhampton and eighth in the table on 23 points, but their inability to stand up to the Big Six again cost them a chance at making some headway on potential European play next season.

The Cherries seemed content to try and nick a point off Liverpool without injured striker Callum Wilson, but those plans came undone by Mo Salah in the 25th minute as his controversial goal - to Cherries boss Eddie Howe at least - opened the floodgates that also included an own goal by defender Steve Cook.

"It was a difficult match and a tough score-line to take," Howe admitted to the club"s official website. "The first goal had a massive bearing on the game because I thought our shape had been good and Liverpool hadn't opened us up at that point. The first goal shouldn't have stood."

Howe's ruminations aside, the loss drew another red line under Bournemouth's inability to kick on to that next gear. The Cherries are 0-0-5 against the Big Six - they face Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day - and have been outscored 13-3 in those contests.

Having Wilson available in this contest will be vital considering the forward has factored on eight of Bournemouth's last 11 goals in league play via scoring or assisting. His eight goals in league play are tied for fourth and two behind leader Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal.

Bournemouth will be without injured midfielders Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling, while left back Adam Smith is a long-term injury absence following knee surgery last month.

This is the first top-flight matchup between the sides, who have not met since Bournemouth did the double in the Championship in 2014-15 with a pair of 2-1 victories. The Cherries are 6-2-3 all-time against Wolverhampton and unbeaten in the last five (3-2-0) since a 3-1 defeat at Molineux in 1989 while in Division Two.