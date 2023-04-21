Bournemouth vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Two teams with ambition of swiftly ending their relegation fears meet on Sunday as Bournemouth host West Ham.

Three wins in four games have put the Cherries on a path to safety with crucial match-ups against Southampton and Leeds to come after the Hammers visit the south coast.

Safely into the Europa Conference League semi-finals, West Ham will hope a couple more quick wins can enable them to focus on the upcoming clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected by broadcasters, before being moved due to West Ham’s European committments.

Bournemouth vs West Ham team news

Matias Vina is battling to be fit for the Cherries, who will be without Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas against their old club. Hamed Traore is also likely to miss out.

The Hammers are waiting on Angelo Ogbonna’s return from a back problem but Gianluca Scamacca will not be fit.

Bournemouth vs West Ham prediction

Both teams have picked up of late but will perhaps be wary of the damaging effects of a defeat.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 4

Draws: 5

West Ham wins: 7

Bournemouth vs West Ham match odds

Bournemouth: 15/8

Draw: 11/5

West Ham: 13/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).