Bournemouth vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham kick off their Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

It has been a frustrating summer for the Hammers since winning the Europa Conference League but there now appears to be movement.

Edson Alvarez is through the door, while both Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse are set to follow.

Still, David Moyes is still working with the squad who finished last season, minus Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are entering an exciting new era under Andoni Iraola.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 12 August, 2023.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs West Ham team news

Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks are out for the home side, while Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie and Adam Smith are doubts. Justin Kluivert is among those in line to make his debut.

For the Hammers, Alvarez could make his bow should his move be signed off in time. It will be fascinating to see if Lucas Paqueta plays given his links with a move to Manchester City.

Linked away: Paqueta has been touted as a target for Manchester City (Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs West Ham prediction

It’s difficult to know what to make of Bournemouth under their new manager but the mood is broadly positive. The same cannot be said of West Ham, so a home win looks reasonably likely.

Bournemouth to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 4

Draws: 5

West Ham wins: 8

Bournemouth vs West Ham latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

West Ham to win: 6/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.