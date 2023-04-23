Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League goals, score and latest updates

(REUTERS)

Just two points and one place in the table separate the clubs ahead of kick-off, with the hosts having won their last two to move into 14th place. Another victory here and the Cherries will really start to feel as though they’ve done the hard work, with survival surely close at that point.

The Hammers have more to do, sat currently on 31 points, but victory here will see them leapfrog Bournemouth and put more daylight between themselves and the bottom three following just one defeat in their last five matches. Even so, pressure remains on David Moyes after a disappointing season.

Bournemouth XI - Neto, Stephens, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Lerma, Rothwell, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Christie

West Ham XI - Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Goal - Antonio puts Hammers ahead after just 5’ (0-1)

Goal - Paqueta doubles the visitors’ lead on 12’ (0-2)

Goal - Rice scores third for Hammers on 43’ (0-3)

Goal - West Ham score fourth through Fornals after 72’ (0-4)

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 4 West Ham United FC

15:34

15:34

Our Spaniard scores a scorpion kick! 🔥

15:33

Substitution Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís Lewis John Cook

15:33

Several headers between plays in the box sees the ball drop for Ouattara, who proceeds to smash a volley over the bar from the edge of the area!

15:33

A long range effort from Ouattara is blocked by Aguerd, but he and Zouma then get in each other's way and the latter's attempted clearance bounces behind off Coufal to gift Bournemouth a corner!

15:31

Assist Jarrod Bowen

15:31

THAT IS SENSATIONAL PABLO!!!!



🍒 0-4 ⚒️ (72')

15:30

Goal for West Ham. Fornals.



71' | 🍒 0-4 ⚒

15:30

SAVED!!! Moore shrugs off Aguerd before turning and shooting from the edge of the box, with his low drive saved and held well by Fabianski!

15:27

SAVED!! Good play from West Ham as Cresswell advances to cross from the byline. The ball finds Bowen on the edge of the box, who lays it off to Benrahma, with his shot flying through the crowd before being held by Neto!

15:25

Yellow Card Åukasz Marek FabiaÅski

15:25

SAVED! Benrahma dribbles into space down the left before cutting inside and shooting, but it's an easy save for Neto to make as the ball comes straight to him!

15:25

Fornals comes on for Benrahma 🔁 🍒 0-3 ⚒️ (65')

15:24

15:23

Substitution Mohamed Saïd Benrahma Pablo Fornals Malla

15:23

Substitution Michail Gregory Antonio Daniel William John Ings

15:22

Moore's the target once again as Tavernier knocks a cross into the area, but a strong punch from Fabianski relieves West Ham of the danger!

15:22

Neto denies a curling effort from Benrahma 🧤 🍒 0-3 ⚒️ (63')



🍒 0-3 ⚒️ (63') — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 23, 2023

15:21

CHANCE!! The Hammers break at speed and Paqueta puts Antonio through on goal. Neto closes the gap, but Antonio is prevented from shooting thanks to a crucial touch from Mepham, and Stephens clears for Bournemouth!

15:20

15:20

WIDE!!! Christie's teasing cross from the right is met by Moore in the box, but his looping header sails over Fabianski's head and drops wide of the post!

15:20

Substitution Lloyd Casius Kelly Matías Nicolás Viña Susperreguy

15:20

Substitution Ryan Christie Dango Aboubacar Faissal Ouattara

15:19

Substitution Adam James Smith Jaidon Anthony

15:17

WIDE!!! Paqueta is in space and puts Antonio into a good shooting position in the box. He's forced wide by Mepham though, and his left-footed shot rolls wide of the near post and into the side netting!

15:16

Bournemouth's 350 attempted passes the first half alone was higher than their season average of 349.4 in the Premier League, and despite this, they hardly laid a glove on West Ham and conceded three goals!

15:15

West Ham win a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Benrahma's strike is straight into the wall and Paqueta's effort from the rebound is blocked and cleared!

15:14

Yellow Card Nayef Aguerd

15:14

West Ham are unbeaten in the last three Premier League matches they've led at half-time, dating back to a 3-1 home loss against Arsenal in December.

15:12

Billing picks out Moore with a cross into the box, but the Welshman's glancing header is wide of the near post!

15:11

Solanke and Christie both attempt shots from tight angles on the left, but Zouma and Aguerd are there to block both efforts away from danger.

15:09

Paqueta spots Benrahma in acres of space to his left, but his ball into the box from the touchline is too close to Neto and the Bournemouth 'keeper collects the cross.

15:07

Tavernier picks up the ball in space and tries his luck from the edge of the box, but Zouma gets in the way to block it behind for a corner!

15:06

Yellow Card Kieffer Roberto Francisco Moore

15:05

Benrahma kicks off the second half for West Ham, and we're back up and running on the south coast!

15:04

We're back underway and have made our first change...



⬅️ Rothwell

➡️ Moore



46' | 🍒 0-3 ⚒ // #BOUWHU pic.twitter.com/y7OPsvVN4O — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

15:04

Let's keep this up, Hammers! ⚒️

15:04

The teams return to the field of play ahead of the second half, and can Bournemouth halt West Ham's momentum to spark a comeback of their own?

15:03

Substitution Joseph Matthew Rothwell Kieffer Roberto Francisco Moore

15:03

Lucas Paqueta was everywhere for West Ham in the first half, scoring the second goal with a strong header and completing three final third entries. He's had the most touches, attempted and accurate passes so far for the Hammers, creating a chance with one of his 12 in the final third and also contesting a team-high eight duels. He's been successful in six of these, including a dribble and aerial duel apiece, winning possession with three tackles and an interception. Buzzing.

14:57

A free-flowing first 45 minutes come to an end, and it's been a perfect start from West Ham at the Vitality. Antonio's bullet header opened the scoring inside five minutes, and Paqueta doubled the lead with a powerful headed effort of his own just seven minutes later. Bournemouth then were able to settle into the game, albeit without creating many clear-cut chances, and were caught on the break for West Ham to score from another corner just before half-time, with Rice lashing the ball goalwards from Soucek's flick. Bournemouth have had plenty of the ball, but West Ham's ability to keep their defensive shape, and them having the midas touch in front of goal, has limited their ability to make much of an impact so far.

14:56

Who enjoyed that half, Hammers? 🤩

14:51

HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-3 WEST HAM.

14:51

Bowen skilfully turns Lerma and releases Coufal into space down the right. The full-back's first-time cross is glanced away by Stephens though, before Kelly clears for the Cherries!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

14:50

We'll play three added minutes to close out the first half, with Bournemouth desparate to mount some form of a comeback as quickly as they can.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

14:49

We take a three-goal lead into the break! ⚒️

14:49

Bournemouth had maintained a whopping 77 per cent possession in the 15 minutes leading up to that goal, but West Ham's clinical finishing has put them into a commanding lead so far.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

14:49

14:48

The ball falls to our skipper who smashes a low shot past Neto 👊 COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️



COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️ https://t.co/FCFQarKNzp — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 23, 2023

14:45

CHANCE!!! Lerma's chipped ball over the top is chased hard by Solanke, who almost profits from a mix-up between Zouma and Aguerd. The latter gets a crucial touch to force him wide though, and the off-balance Bournemouth striker can't get a shot away!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

14:44

14:44

Goal for West Ham. Rice scores. 42' | 🍒 0-3 ⚒



42' | 🍒 0-3 ⚒ // #BOUWHU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:43

Soucek beats Christie to the ball in midfield and looks to set off on the counter, but Mepham is back in cover and knocks the ball out of play to prevent Bournemouth being caught short.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Since losing to Nottingham Forest in August, West Ham United have won all four of their league matches against newly promoted sides. The Hammers last recorded five consecutive victories over promoted sides in the top-flight between April 1997 and January 1998.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

An injury to Paqueta brings the game to a halt, but the Brazilian is eventually cleared to continue and we're back underway.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

SAVED!!! So very nearly a third for the visitors! A poor pass from Kelly is seized upon by Bowen, who cuts onto his left foot and drills a low shot towards the far corner. However, a deflection off Mepham skews the ball into Antonio's path, and Neto charges out to snatch the ball before the Jamaican international can make it three!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Bournemouth have conceded 33 first-half goals across their 32 league games, which is the most of any team this season.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Benrahma advances up the left-hand side and has Rice in support, whose 25-yard effort is blocked by the back of Lerma!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

SAVED!!! Solanke spins away from Aguerd and surges into the box. He bears down on goal and looks to place the ball in the far corner, but Fabianski's outstretched leg denies him!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Solanke goes close 😩



He finds his way around Aguerd and takes it into the box, but his fierce shot is palmed away by Fabianski.



31' | 🍒 0-2 ⚒ // #BOUWHU pic.twitter.com/TY5xpafuyO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:32

Christie's corner is headed clear and Benrahma sets off on the break for West Ham. Antonio charges through the middle and is clean through on goal if found with the ball, but Smith's strong defensive header cuts out Benrahma's cross-field pass and gives Bournemouth's defence time to recover.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

SAVED!!! Lerma's attempted throughball into the box results in possession ricocheting back to him, and the Colombian curls a powerful shot from the edge of the box, which is heading for the top corner before Fabianski parries it away!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

West Ham ended an 11-game away winless run with their 1-0 away win against Fulham, and the Hammers haven’t won consecutive away games since January 2022.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

CHANCE!! Christie evades two defenders to meet Smith's throughball into the area, and cuts the ball back across the face of goal. Nobody meets it though, and Tavernier's cross from the opposite side is knocked clear by Aguerd!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Good pressure ✔️



Christie plays the ball across the face of goal and Tavernier collects it on the other side, but his cut back to Billing is intercepted.



25' | 🍒 0-2 ⚒ // #BOUWHU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:26

Soucek's overhit cross is kept in play by Benrahma, and Paqueta then returns serve from the left-hand side. Soucek meets the ball at the far post, but can't generate anywhere near enough power on his header to trouble Neto!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

CHANCE!! A good Billing cross is put behind, winning Bournemouth a corner. Rothwell's delivery is met by Mepham, who can't connect properly with his header and Fabianski dives on the loose ball!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

A series of flicks between Soucek and Bowen sends Antonio racing through on goal, but Kelly covers well and prods the ball back to Neto, who duly clears Bournemouth's lines.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Coufal and Paqueta do well to keep possession down the right, and the latter tees up Bowen to cross into the area. The winger follows suit and finds Benrahma, but he can't keep his header down and the ball loops over the bar!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Our Brazilian magnifico ❤️🇧🇷

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Rothwell spots Smith making a darting run towards the back post, but his cross-field pass bounces out of play before the full-back can connect with it.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Lerma finds Solanke in space within the West Ham penalty area, but he's quickly closed down, swarmed and dispossessed by a flurry of white and orange shirts and can't get the shot away!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

West Ham have won their last two Premier League games against Bournemouth, and are well on the way to completing their first league double over the Cherries, in what is the seventh different campaign in which they've met.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

A Coufal cross is met by Paquetá who heads it into the back of the net! 👊

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Assist Vladimír Coufal

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

LUCAS DOUBLES OUR LEAD! 🇧🇷



🍒 0-2 ⚒️ (12') pic.twitter.com/LzSOTBRrfP — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 23, 2023

14:13

CHANCE! Smart play down the right between Bowen and Soucek allows the latter to square the ball to Benrahma on the edge of the box, but the arriving Algerian doesn't catch his shot cleanly and it rolls in Neto's waiting gloves!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Goal Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Goal for West Ham. Paqueta.



11' | 🍒 0-2 ⚒ // #BOUWHU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:11

West Ham win another corner, this time from the opposite side, but Cresswell's in-swinger is headed away by Mepham at the front post.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Bournemouth have now conceded 11 goals in the first 15 minutes of their games this season, more than any other side in the Premier League this term.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Billing picks up the ball in space and tries a shot on the half-volley, but drags his effort woefully wide of goal and behind for a goal kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Michail heads home at the near post to give us the early lead! 👊

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

14:06

14:05

Assist Aaron William Cresswell

14:05

Goal for West Ham. Antonio. 5' | 🍒 0-1 ⚒



5' | 🍒 0-1 ⚒ // #BOUWHU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:05

Bowen cuts inside from the right and looks to feed Antonio in the box, but Stephens shields the ball well and Neto collects.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Tavernier wins Bournemouth an early corner after Zouma blocks his cross behind, but a flick-on at the front post sends the ball straight into Fabianski's gloves.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Solanke kicks the game off for Bournemouth, and we're underway at the Vitality Stadium!

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Up and running...



LET'S GO, LADS 💥



1' | 🍒 0-0 ⚒ // #BOUWHU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 23, 2023

14:01

13:58

The teams are out on the pitch, and we're nearly ready to go on the south coast of England!

13:51

13:51

Michail Antonio’s two strikes opened and rounded off the scoring against Gent, with Lucas Paqueta’s penalty and a superb run and finish by Declan Rice coming in between. All three retain their places in the starting line-up, with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and left-back Aaron Cresswell coming in for the Hammers.

13:51

Matias Vina’s equaliser at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his first goal for the Cherries, but the on-loan Roma full-back is on the bench for this game with a back injury. Adam Smith takes his place in the XI, with the attack spearheaded by Dominic Solanke, whose smart finish put Bournemouth 2-1 up in north London.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

WEST HAM SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

WEST HAM (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Mark Travers, Lewis Cook, Dango Ouattara, Matias Vina, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Jaidon Anthony.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

BOURNEMOUTH (3-4-2-1): Neto; Chris Mepham, Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly; Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Marcus Tavernier; Ryan Christie, Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

A 4-1 victory over Gent sent David Moyes’ West Ham into the last four of the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek, while the Hammers have also had somewhat of an uptick in their Premier League form, winning two of their last four and holding league leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw last time out.

