Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham look to follow up their encouraging win over Manchester United with another victory against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

While these are early days of course, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to have transformed the way in which the team operate and there is a palpable feeling of optimism around.

Though the Australian’s side will undoubtedly suffer growing pains throughout the embryonic stages of his tenure, that will matter little to supporters who have been starved of attacking football in recent years.

Bournemouth are another Premier League club who made a change in the dugout to improve their brand of football and though they lost to Liverpool last week, look promising under the stewardship of Andoni Iraola.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 26 August, 2023.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the TNT Sports website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham team news

Antoine Semenyo is likely to keep his starting berth for the Cherries following his goal at Anfield last week, while Tyler Adams could make his debut.

Iraola has largely kept the same team in his opening games and is likely to do so again with the likes of Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott and Lewis Cook all injured.

For Spurs, James Maddison is a doubt after leaving the win over United on crutches, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are also unavailable.

Maddison is a slight doubt after leaving the win over United on crutches (Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction

Two entertaining teams should play out a decent spectacle but Spurs look a safe bet to just about edge it.

Story continues

Tottenham to win 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 3

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 8

Bournemouth vs Tottenham latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 13/5

Draw: 29/10

Tottenham to win: 19/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.