Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Spurs were held to an underwhelming 1-1 draw by an impressive Fulham side on Sunday, failing to build on their 4-0 victory over Manchester City late last month.

While the absence of a number of key players undoubtedly limited Ange Postecoglou’s side somewhat, it’s difficult to get away from the narrative that Spurs remain hugely inconsistent.

The Cherries smashed Wolves 4-2 on Saturday and will no doubt offer a stern test.

Though the south coast have a poor record against Spurs in the Premier League, they’ve already beaten both Arsenal and Manchester City at home this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Thursday 5 December 2024.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Tottenham team news

The hosts could welcome back both Lewis Cook and Antoine Semenyo following their win over Wolves. Julian Araujo, Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott are all injured.

Spurs hope to have former Cherries star Dominic Solanke available after the striker missed the Fulham game due to illness. The England international is due to return to training on Wednesday, though the game will come too soon for defender Cristian Romero.

Spurs could welcome back Dominic Solanke (Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Guglielmo Vicario and Wilson Odobert are expected to miss out.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction

On their day, Spurs can beat any team in the League but the injuries cannot be overlooked. A force to be reckoned with at home, Bournemouth will fancy their chances.

Bournemouth to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 3

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 10

Bournemouth vs Tottenham latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 13/10

Draw: 11/4

Tottenham to win: 15/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.