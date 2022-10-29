AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil recalled Mark Travers for the visit of Tottenham.

Travers, who had not played since the 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool in August, replaced Neto, who missed out with a hamstring injury. Dominic Solanke was fit enough to start for the hosts after a knock away to West Ham on Monday.

Spurs made six changes from the midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon with Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur among those rested and on the bench.

Matt Doherty, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura also dropped out but were named as substitutes and Cristian Romero was rested. Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon earned recalls.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League updates

Bournemouth: Travers, Zemura, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Moore, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Skipp, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kane, Son

GOAL! Moore converts Tavernier cross to put Bournemouth ahead (1-0)

GOAL! Moore header doubles Bournemouth’s lead after half time (2-0)

GOAL! Sessegnon pulls one back with fine finish (2-1)

GOAL! Davies equalises after error from Travers (2-2)

AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell Jack Stephens

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

It's yet another Tottenham corner which Bournemouth manage to clear. Lenglet gets a rush of blood to the head and blasts over from range.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth have no choice but to defend for their lives now. They haven't attempted a shot since Moore's second goal.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Son steps up and smashes his free-kick right into Bournemouth's defensive wall. The ball comes to Perisic, whose right-footed effort from the left of the box loops just over the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon Bryan Gil Salvatierra

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth can barely escape their third, given the relentless pressure Spurs are putting them under. Conte's men force another corner, from which Hojbjerg heads wide. Anthony buys a free-kick off Sessegnon to allow the hosts to breathe briefly.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Lewis John Cook

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 minutes to go...



COME ON YOU SPURS!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/szW94Detuw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 29, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are knocking on the door! Son blasts at goal from the centre of the box. Travers dives to his left to push away the shot. Spurs get, you gussed it, a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution Marcus Joseph Tavernier Ryan Marlowe Fredericks

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tavernier has no option but to give Tottenham yet another chance to send a corner into Bournemouth's box. The hosts deal with it, but they're on the ropes.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Goal Benjamin Thomas Davies

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Son's teasing free-kick deflects out for a Spurs corner, which Bournemouth defend admirably. Back down the other side, Sessegnon floats in a cross for Kane, who nods wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Harry Edward Kane

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Adam James Smith

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham turn their corner into another down the opposite side. It's their 10th of the game. Perisic attacks the near post and hooks well over with his right foot.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sessegnon has switched to right wing-back now. He darts towards the byline and cuts the ball back. Smith gets to it first to concede a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are still hogging the ball. They've had almost two-thirds of possession in this game. They've largely been blunt though.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham make a fourth substitution. Perisic replaces Emerson.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth decide to make their first change. Anthony takes Billing's place on the pitch.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sessegnon's shown the game's first yellow card for barging over Tavernier.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

More on Sessegnon's goal. That's his second Premier League goal of the season. He's making that left wing-back position his own for Spurs.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution Yves Bissouma Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Assist Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Cook diverts a cross out for a Tottenham corner down their left. Bournemouth manage to deal with it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Billing brings down Emerson to hand Tottenham a free-kick down their right. Spurs need not get desperate just yet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham look to make amends straight away, as Hojbjerg has a shot blocked from outside the box. It might already be too late.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Assist Adam James Smith

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Davies drives into space and goes for the top left corner. The Welshman's shot dips just wide of the left-hand post.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham get the second half going. They look to have switched to a 3-4-3.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Back underway for the second half...



COME ON, LADS 💪💪



46' | 🍒 1-0 ⚪️ // #BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/epWyS0oYYz — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 29, 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution Oliver William Skipp Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League matches when leading at half-time, dating back to January 2016. Tottenham need to improve drastically in the second half if they want to come from behind to win this game. They shouldn't wait long to make changes.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth's lead remains intact as the players go in for half-time. The Cherries have defended well and went ahead when Moore finished a well-worked move. Tottenham have had lots of the ball but haven't been too creative with it. More to come!

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 TOTTENHAM

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's corner doesn't lead to much. They stay upfield and Son curls towards the bottom left corner from outside the box. Travers dives across to keep the South Korean out! That's Spurs' best chance of the game so far.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham work the ball to Skipp, whose low cross is blocked by Senesi. It's yet another Spurs corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Zemura catches Emerson to give Spurs a free-kick down their right as we approach the half-time break. There'll be two added minutes first.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Billing hands Tottenham a corner. They can't make the most of it though.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Emerson turns and fires over on the volley from the right of the box. Tottenham haven't found their rhythm yet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Contrary to pre-match reports, Bournemouth are playing a 3-4-3. It's working well for them at the moment.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kane receives the ball to feet and looks for a team-mate in the six-yard box. Bournemouth cut the cross out.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bissouma bustles into the penalty area and finds Skipp, who forces Travers into a save at his near post. Spurs keep the pressure on from the corner. The ball cracks against the left-hand post and back into play!

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chance for Bournemouth! Solanke chases after the loose ball once a Spurs defender slips. Lloris spots the danger early enough to race out of his box and clear with his feet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Son swings in the free-kick, but again the South Korean's delivery isn't the best. The linesman's flag goes up in Bournemouth's favour.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sessegnon wins Spurs a corner down their left. Son's corner doesn't beat the first man. Tavernier fouls Skipp in his eagerness to counter-attack.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham resume their dominance as Moore's fine to continue. Senesi boots Emerson's cross out for a throw-in.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Play pauses briefly as Moore receives treatment for a knock he's picked up. It's been an engaging game so far.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth go on the attack again. This time the ball ends up with Lloris. Tottenham have yet to win a Premier League game when they've conceded the opening goal away from home this season. This will be a challenge for them.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth are finding some momentum. Solanke causes confusion in Tottenham's box as he attacks Billing's cross. Moore's toepoke deflects out off Lenglet for an uneventful corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 TOTTENHAM! The Cherries strike on the counter-attack! Solanke flicks the ball into the path of Tavernier. The winger squares it for Moore, and the Welshman calmly slots it past Lloris!

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Assist Marcus Joseph Tavernier

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kane takes on Smith and has Sessegon running on the overlap. The England captain finds Emerson instead, who crosses back in. Tavernier leaps to win the header and gets nudged over by Sessegnon.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Space opens up in front of Davies, who decides to have a crack at goal. The Welshman drags his left-footed effort well wide of the right-hand post.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth get a head to Son's corner before Kane does. The Cherries have gotten a lot better at defending in recent weeks.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have started to get settled on the ball. Zemura blocks a delivery to hand the visitors another corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Skipp tries to thread Kane through on goal. Bournemouth intercept the throughball. Bissouma bursts into the box and hooks towards Sessegnon from the byline. The Malian's cross is too powerful to find his team-mate.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Emerson ghosts towards the far post to try to get his head on Kane's cross. Zemura anticipates the move. Spurs get a corner which doesn't come to much.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kane's header is blocked and loops onto the top of the net. Spurs get another corner. This one's taken short and passed all the way back to Lloris, who punts upfield. Son is offside.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth lose possession down their right and Spurs counter. Mepham gets across to block Sessegnon's cross and concede a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sessegnon's cross from the left comes to nothing as Bournemouth clear it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

The hosts look up for this. Tavernier cuts inside from the right and lets rip a low fizzer at Lloris, who gets down to catch it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth start brightly, earning a corner down their left as Davies clears Zemura's cross. It's swung in and Moore heads over.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth get this game underway at a lively Vitality Stadium!

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth have lost seven of their 10 Premier League meetings against Tottenham. Their one victory came in May 2019 against a Spurs side that had two players sent off. The visitors will be confident of a victory here, but it will not be a given.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

There are two changes to Spurs from their last Premier League outing. Hojbjerg starts ahead of Bentancur, as does Davies for Dier.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil makes three changes to his team from their 2-0 defeat away to West Ham United. Travers replaces the injured Neto in goal. Zemura and Moore also come in.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

SUBS: Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Japhet Tanganga, Rodrigo Bentancur, Djed Spence, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Matt Doherty.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Hugo Lloris (c); Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies; Emerson, Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon; Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Fredericks, Ben Pearson, Cameron Plain, Jack Stephens, Jamal Lowe, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Christie.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith (c); Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are also in patchy form having lost three of their last five Premier League games, as many as in their previous 23 combined. After losing to Manchester United and Newcastle United, they could lose three on the bounce for the second time under Antonio Conte. The Londoners will want to get back to winning ways against promoted opposition.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

