Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham will today be looking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat when they head to the south coast to face Bournemouth.

Lacklustre displays against both Manchester United and Newcastle have seen question marks raised over both Antonio Conte’s tactics and some players’ commitments so close to the World Cup.

Spurs still sit third but another loss could see them drop out of the top five completely. They face a Cherries side also looking to avoid three defeats in a row.

Bournemouth have improved under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, since former Spurs player and coach Scott Parker was sacked as manager, but continue to ship goals.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Vitality Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham team news

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke was withdrawn against West Ham on Monday but his injury is not as bad as first feared, so is in contention to face Spurs.

However, first-choice keeper Neto is out so youngster Mark Travers will again deputise.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns after Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga have been returned to the matchday squad this week.

Dejan Kulusevski could feature next week against Marseille, but this weekend will come too soon. Richarlison remains out. Bryan Gil is pushing to start, likely in the place of Lucas Moura.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs are struggling to create chances in recent games, though stepped up a few gears in the second half against Sporting when it mattered most. Bournemouth have also found goals hard to come by but it will be their defence most under pressure on Saturday.

Conte’s side should have enough to leave with all three points, though it may not be too pretty.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 7

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 2