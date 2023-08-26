James Maddison inspires Tottenham to comfortable win over Bournemouth - latest reaction

Dejan Kulusevski doubles Tottenham's lead - REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN

Tottenham Hotspur continued their encouraging start to life under Ange Postecoglou by winning an open and entertaining contest at Bournemouth.

James Maddison turned home Pape Matar Sarr delightful through ball in the first half, before Dejan Kulusevski wrapped the game up for Spurs with a close-range finish in the 63rd minute.

The result means Spurs remain unbeaten three games into the league season, while Bournemouth are still looking for their first win under new manager Vicente Iraola.

02:31 PM BST

Full time: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Tottenham’s impressive start continues. Seven points from a possible nine.

It’s back-to-back defeats for Bournemouth whose wait for a Premier League victory this season goes on.

Maddison the player of the match. He scored the first goal and was impressive throughout.

Tottenham very worthy of the three points. It was a mature, composed performance and they had control of the game for large parts.

02:28 PM BST

90+5 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Davies hits one after it comes to him just inside the box after some strong work by Son in the inside-right channel.

But Davies can’t keep it down.

Perisic picks the ball up down the left and cuts inside and gets a shot away... just wide of the far post.

Chants of “we’ve got our Tottenham back” ring around the away end.

02:24 PM BST

90+3 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Son tries a really difficult ground pass, switched from left to right. It’s intercepted and the Spurs attack breaks down in the final third.

02:22 PM BST

90 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Eight minutes of added time to come.

02:22 PM BST

89 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

A great little ball in from Davies to Son, who is fouled on the turn. Tottenham with a free kick in a threatening position left-of-centre, 25 yards out. Porro takes, but blasts it into the wall. He hits it wide on the second ask.

02:18 PM BST

86 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Big Kieffer Moore comes on for Philip Billing.

02:17 PM BST

85 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Son, urged to shoot by the Tottenham fans... he’ll have to wait a bit longer for his first goal of the season. It’s high and wide.

Son Heung-min

02:16 PM BST

84 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Bournemouth corner, punched clear by Vicario into the path of Cook who pulls the trigger but blasts the ball over the crossbar.

02:13 PM BST

81 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Off comes Udogie, who is back on his feet but I imagine doesn’t want to take any risks. Davies replaces him.

02:11 PM BST

78 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

The game has become pretty flat now and Udogie has now gone down with no Bournemouth player anywhere near him. He pulls up immediately after making a pass.

02:05 PM BST

Subs for both sides

Maddison comes off for Tottenham and on goes Skip. Bissouma is also off, replacing him is Lo Celso.

Off comes Semenyo for Bournemouth, replaced by Brooks.

02:03 PM BST

72 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Cook sweeps in a free kick to Billing on the opposite side of the box following Perisic’s foul. It’s floated back in, but Spurs clear their lines.

02:01 PM BST

69 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2

Maddison has an effort after picking up the ball on the right. He shoots from the right-side of the box, aiming for the far post, but drags it a foot wide. Son looks a bit disappointed that Maddison didn’t pick him out, but it would’ve been a difficult pass to make.

01:56 PM BST

GOAL! Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2 (Kulusevski, 63)

Once again, it’s so well-crafted. Kulusevski the man hitting the back of the net.

Absolutely terrific from Udogie down this left-hand side. He’s tenacious and then plays a one-two with Son on the inside and then slides to cross from the byline, with Kulusevski ghosting onto the front post and slipping ball through Neto and into the net.

Tottenham double their lead through Dejan Kulusevski!



How about that work on the left from Destiny Udogie though 😮‍💨



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/giHvuYHnyR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

01:53 PM BST

61 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Spurs with a rare attack of the half. Son spreads it to Kulusevski on the right-edge of the box, who tries to return it but it’s behind the Spurs captain.

01:51 PM BST

Bournemouth changes too

Off: Christie, Kluivert.

On: Traore, Anthony.

01:50 PM BST

Tottenham changes

Off: Richarlison, Sarr.

On: Hojbjerg, Perisic.

Richarlison exits the field after being substituted

01:48 PM BST

56 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Semenyo with a long-ranger. He hits it from the left-edge of the D, a curler which is only two feet out of the top-left corner.

01:47 PM BST

55 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Solanke with a tantalising ball across the face of Vicario’s goalmouth from the left following good buildup play from Semenyo. Fortunately for the Spurs defence there isn’t a Bournemouth shirt there to get a touch on it.

Very positive from Bournemouth at the start of this second half.

01:45 PM BST

53 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Richarlsion treads on the ball and trips up. He stumbles and then lashes out with a trip on Christie, earning himself a yellow card.

01:44 PM BST

52 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Bissouma loses his feet and launches into the challenge on Semenyo. Yellow card for Bissouma, and a Bournemouth free kick from central, 35 yards out.

01:42 PM BST

50 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

The free kick comes off Maddison in the box, and Udogie picks it up on the left, but is hounded and eventually wins a free kick – which Vicario launches up the field.

01:41 PM BST

49 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Kelly to Billing on the left... Sarr clips him heavily and its a Bournemouth free kick in a threatening position on the left.

01:39 PM BST

47 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Kerkez with a really positive drive forward, but he lacks the final ball. He tries to find Kluivert on his left, but Porro slides in well and stabs the ball away from danger.

A bit more intensity from the hosts at the start of this second half.

01:37 PM BST

One change for Bournemouth at half-time

Rothwell has come off for Cook.

01:36 PM BST

Second half

Begins. Spurs get us back underway.

01:23 PM BST

Half-time: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Big chance for Billing at the end of the first half, a curled shot from the right side of the box, but it’s just wide.

It’s Maddison’s first Tottenham goal which is the difference at half-time then. A beautiful move in which Sarr was very much involved.

Tottenham are on top, but Bournemouth have threatened towards the end of the half.

James Maddison celebrates with Richarlison after scoring the team's first goal

01:19 PM BST

45+4 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Bournemouth exerting some pressure at the end of the half. Some good movement, but no final balls into the box.

01:18 PM BST

45+2 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Yellow card for Kelly for a wild slide on Richarlison on the right flank, both chasing down the ball. Crucial free kick to come.

Maddison takes, plenty of pace on that. It’s headed out and shot on the volley from Bissouma, but that’s not threatening anyone. Very high.

Kelly yellow card

01:16 PM BST

44 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

More good play from Maddison, he turns and just tries to thread a really intricate ball through to Porro who has made the run from out to in on that right flank and into the box. Billing has to get closer to Maddison there.

01:13 PM BST

41 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Christie unleashes a powerful shot from the left, testing Vicario for Bournemouth’s best effort of the half.

01:11 PM BST

39 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Maddison is constantly finding space – and working tirelessly – dropping deep and being the lynchpin for attacks further up the pitch.

Spurs free kick, wide on left to come. Basically a corner. Maddison takes, a lot of pace on it, and Richarlison is there on the back post, but can only ripple the side netting with his headed effort.

James Maddison

01:09 PM BST

37 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

End-to-end stuff at the Vitality. Romero goes crunching in on Semenyo on the Spurs D to win the ball back and trigger the Spurs counter. It’s spearheaded by Maddison who puts a nice ball on Richarlison’s plate, into Neto’s box on the right. Kelly goes flying in and does just enough to wrong-foot the Brazilian No9 who can’t quite find the finish when he recovers.

01:05 PM BST

33 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Aarons has got himself high on the right side and wins a free kick after a foul from Udogie.

It’s sent into the box, deep, and Billing gets his head on it. It’s a shot on target, but lacks venom to trouble Vicario.

01:03 PM BST

31 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Bournemouth haven’t really found too much quality from balls in from flanks as of yet. They’ve just had another couple of limp efforts blocked by the Spurs defenders. And the Bournemouth press has lost its impetus following the Maddison goal.

01:00 PM BST

28 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Nice move from Bournemouth, triggered by Kluivert who releases Billing down the right, Solanke lurking in the box, but Billing opts to go for the shot from wide. Blocked. Bournemouth throw to come.

12:56 PM BST

25 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Son goes for a long-ranger on the volley on the left-edge of the box following a Spurs corner.

It’s a dipper, at the right height, but two yards wide. Not a bad effort.

12:54 PM BST

22 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Maddison unleashes Son down the left channel. He charges towards the box and plays Sarr through, who takes a touch and then shoots but he doesn’t get enough on it and it’s easy for Neto to get down to.

Smart play by Spurs: they’re allowing Bournemouth onto them, but triggering the runs when the option is presented.

12:52 PM BST

20 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1

Spurs look in control, but here comes a Bournemouth corner.

Christie takes, knocked down towards Kluivert, but there’s foul in there and it’s a Tottenham free kick.

12:49 PM BST

GOAL: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 1 (Maddison, 17)

Maddison is off the mark for Tottenham!

Saar plays a terrific ball through the back line, splitting it deliciously for Maddison to pounce on in the box to slot past Neto.

James Maddison is off the mark for Spurs! ⚽️



A lovely move and finish 👌



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5lI9vAcBs0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

12:46 PM BST

14 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Son plays Maddison through down the left side of the box, who tries to slot it in, but Neto stretches down to it and blocks with his legs. The ball ricochet’s off Richarlison’s head, but he barely knew anything about it and it’s out over the bar.

Neto is off the hook as it was his poor distribution which sent the ball into Son’s path for the chance.

12:41 PM BST

9 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Maddison on the turn in the box, pulling the trigger after sustained pressing from Richarlison, Kulusevski and Son.

It ricochets and inadvertently hits Aarons’ arm, but there was no intention there and hit more of the shoulder than arm. Corner to come.

12:39 PM BST

8 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

A misplaced pass from Kelly in the centre gives Spurs a throw on the left.

Bournemouth are looking for their first victory of the season here at the Vitality Stadium.

12:37 PM BST

5 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Maddison is hounded by Bournemouth’s attack dogs, deep into his home third but he manages to weave his way out and get the ball to Udogie who is then fouled.

Maddison is popping up all over the pitch in these early stages.

12:34 PM BST

3 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

Son plays to Maddison, back to Son again onto the edge of the D, but his touch is a little heavy and he hits traffic when he tries to cut the ball across. Positive link up play from the Son and his new English colleague.

AFC Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi and Max Aarons in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min

12:32 PM BST

2 mins: Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0

A positive start from the hosts. The high press on full display, with Spurs inviting them on.

Christie to take the first corner of the game from the right. Headed away, before Rothwell makes a surging run from midfield.

12:30 PM BST

Kick-off!

Bournemouth get us under way.

Tim Robinson officiates this afternoon.

12:27 PM BST

Out come the teams; a reminder of the line-ups this afternoon

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Rothwell, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke.

Subs: Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony.

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

12:21 PM BST

It's going to be slick out there

The rain is coming down heavily now at the Vitality Stadium. It looks like there’s a good chance it’ll stay around for the first half, but may shift later on in the match.

Richarlison warms up

12:17 PM BST

Jim White: Tottenham and Manchester Utd badly need a striker – for different reasons

Watching this win from his new Bavarian lair, you wonder if Harry Kane was having a twinge of regret. Imagine, he must have thought to himself, what it might be like playing ahead of a Tottenham midfield actually instructed to cross the halfway line. A midfield of progress and dynamism. A midfield, moreover, two thirds of which was made up of players who were at the club all along, but were largely ignored by the previous manager. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were hiding in plain sight until the new man Ange Postecoglou decided to give them a run out. And what a move that has turned out to be. Though seeing them, together with his cunning signing James Maddison, unpick a decidedly underpowered Manchester United, Postecoglou must surely have had only one response: what it might be like to field this trio behind a centre-forward who could put the ball away with the kind of certainty of the man they have lost.

Read Jim White’s analysis.

12:12 PM BST

Warm ups underway at the Vitality Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur warm up

AFC Bournemouth warm up

AFC Bournemouth warm up

12:07 PM BST

Ange Postecoglou speaks with TNT Sports

Everything’s magnified, turbocharged, but it’s still football. It’s a cliché, but it is a fresh start for everybody. Hopefully you relay that onto the players and get them to open their eyes. I had a fair idea after the first conversation with Harry [Kane]. I felt like he needed a new challenge. More than anything, a little bit of cohesion, we’re still very early on. I just thought today with the way the lads finished the game off, a little fluency would help us.

Ange Postecoglou

11:58 AM BST

Team news: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele remain absent from Spurs' matchday squad

James Maddison starts for Tottenham at Bournemouth while the hosts’ make two changes from last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola hands starts to Lloyd Kelly and summer recruit Justin Kluivert, with Marcos Senesi and Jaidon Anthony dropping to the bench at Vitality Stadium.

Spurs are unchanged from their 2-0 win over Manchester United with Maddison able to recover from the ankle injury sustained during that match.

The nine substitutes are also the same with Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele again absent from the squad with their futures uncertain going into the final week of the summer transfer window.

11:54 AM BST

Bill Foley, owner of Bournemouth, speaks with TNT Sports

We love Gary O’Neil. He kept us up, he did a great job. We thought if we’re going to change the make-up of the team, the way we play football, we’re going to need a new person. I honestly thought Gary would be our manager until Iraolo became availble in May. Andoni is a very aggressive player. We’re going to be pressing all the time. I think you’re going to see a difference today in our team.

11:48 AM BST

Maddison won't get the chance to play with Kane at Tottenham but is already enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

If ever there was a signing that represented a statement about how a team hopes to evolve, especially after a crater-sized hole was just left in their squad, it is perhaps James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur. No-one can realistically hope to replace Harry Kane - “the best No 9 in the world” according to Maddison - but the need to somehow mitigate the loss of 30 goals a season was surely being considered long before negotiations with Bayern Munich were finally complete.

Read Jeremy Wilson’s analysis.

James Maddison

11:44 AM BST

Tottenham's arrival: life after Kane

Checking in at the Vitality Stadium 👋

11:41 AM BST

Tyler Adams speaks with TNT Sports

This new culture that they’re trying to build is amazing. I’m super excited to join the team. I think I’m going to bring a little bit of tenacity to the team. I’m very close, a couple of weeks out I would say. After the international break will be my look at games.

11:33 AM BST

Team news: Tottenham's starting XI

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

11:32 AM BST

Team news: Bournemouth's starting XI

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Rothwell, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke.

Subs: Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony.

11:30 AM BST

Fancy a flutter?

11:20 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham’s visit to Bournemouth in the first of six Premier League matches today.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has backed forward Richarlison to find the net regularly this season, despite the Brazil international’s struggles in front of goal so far in the new campaign.

Richarlison, who has scored three goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining from Everton in July last year, is yet to find the net this season.

The 26-year-old was signed for around £50million plus another £10m in add-ons.

“I am sure Richy wants to score goals, but far more important for me is how he is contributing to our team set-up, and I thought he was good last weekend,” Postecoglou said.

“From my perspective that is the key thing, and I am sure the goals will come, but there is no point getting the goals if the team is not performing.

“I don’t know that there’s that much of a burden there to carry. Ultimately, this football club needed to change.

“I think everyone at the club’s got to grips that Harry is gone. He’s gone off to a new challenge, and I’m sure he’ll do very well over there. We’ve got our own challenge now.

“I don’t think there’s any use in comparing yourself to something that’s no longer here and is no longer relevant. It would be different if it was on the back of a successful era.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has revealed new signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are “not close” to making their debuts.

United States captain Adams left Leeds to sign a five-year deal last weekend after being linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Adams’ arrival followed that of highly-rated England Under-20 international Scott from Bristol City but Iraola says he does not expect to see his two new midfielders any time soon due to injury.

“I think we are not close. They need time,” Iraola said ahead of Bournemouth’s home game with Tottenham on Saturday.

“The club signed the players knowing they would be out for some games and I think Tyler should be earlier than Alex.

“But he is a player that hasn’t played I think since March. He’s coming from surgery with difficult situations in this period so we cannot rush it.

“We have to make sure that he also feels safe and he makes all the ticks before starting with us.

“Alex probably is the one who will spend more time out. But neither of them are close to playing a game right now.”