Bournemouth vs Manchester United verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

With Bournemouth having secured Premier League survival, Manchester United should collect a comfortable away victory this weekend.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Premier League, Saturday May 20, Kick-off 3pm

Predicted score

Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester United

Suggested bets

Manchester United -1.5 Asian handicap Manchester United win to nil Both teams to score: No

Key stats

Bournemouth have failed to score in 38% of their Premier League home matches.

Bournemouth have failed to score in 14 of their 19 Premier League losses this season.

Both teams to score: No has been a winning bet in 12 of Man Utd's last 13 Premier League matches. Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in their last seven wins, six of which have finished 1-0 or 2-0.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United team news

Antoine Semenyo (leg), Hamed Traore (ankle) and Marcus Tavernier (thigh) are all unavailable for the hosts. Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Junior Stanislas (fitness) have been absent for a while and continue to be assessed. Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Phil Jones (knee) and Tom Heaton (ankle) are all expected to miss out.

Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford have been pictured in full training this week and both players could make their return.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United verdict

With Liverpool hot on their trail, the pressure is on Manchester United to keep winning. They'll face what you'd call a preferable opponent at this stage of the season, as they visit a Bournemouth side safe from relegation. The hosts picked up 12 points in a five-game stint with wins against Leicester, Tottenham, Southampton and Leeds to retain their Premier League status. Manchester United were looking a certainty for a top-four finish at one stage, but Liverpool's form coupled with back-to-back away losses has put the pressure back on Ten Hag's men. With all due respect to Bournemouth, they're a nice opponent at this stage of the season. They've had their struggles and now their season is over, they've taken their foot off the gas. Since beating Leeds United 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium, they've suffered back-to-back defeats against Palace and Chelsea. Chelsea score multiple goals against absolutely no one and they were passive at Selhurst Park. Their failure to score against Roy Hodgson's men was the 14th time Bournemouth had failed to score in a Premier League loss this season. Overall, they've failed to score in just shy of 40% of league matches. Manchester United have found themselves on the opposite side of a similar habit. Their last seven Premier League wins have been achieved without conceding a goal. Also, note that both teams have scored just once in United's last 13 league matches. It tends to be one extreme or the other for both of these teams. United control games extremely well on their day, or they produce a disastrous capitulation. Given Bournemouth's lack of need for points, it stands to reason that they won't match the visitors' desire or intensity in this game. We're backing the visitors to produce an efficient and controlled performance.

