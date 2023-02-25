Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

Manchester City are looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth this evening.

The Saturday evening kick-off could send Pep Guardiola’s side top of the Premier League if Arsenal fail to beat Leicester that same afternoon.

But Bournemouth have lost just one of their last four in a positive spell that has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday February 25, 2023.

The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky go app.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City team news

A number of fitness worries are dominating Bournemouth’s build-up with question marks over Marcus Tavernier, Jefferson Lerma, Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas, Lloyd Kelly and Illia Zabarnyi.

City are hoping to have Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte back from illness while John Stones is nearing his return from a thigh injury.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City prediction

The Cherries will find their backs firmly up against the wall from the off and City have the firepower to make for a comfortable night.

A 3-0 Man City win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 0

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 16

Bournemouth vs Manchester City match odds

Bournemouth: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Man City: 2/7

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).