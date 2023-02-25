Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates from the Premier League
05:49 PM
Alvarez's 5th PL goal of the season
JULI!!!!!
🍒 0-1 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/yqfdF3FlC3
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023
05:47 PM
14 mins: GOOOOAAAAL Bournemouth 0-1 Man City
Bournemouth lose possession in their own half, and the visitors punish them. Gundogan plays a delightful chip over the top into the penalty area for Foden. Foden has the ball blocked, but it goes into the path of Haaland whose shot deflects onto the bar. But Alvarez is on hand to poke the ball home to give City the lead
05:42 PM
11 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
Man City have the ball on the edge of the Bournemouth box with Phil Foden but he has his shot blocked. The hosts then break but the move breaks down as they cross the halfway line. Bournemouth need to do better in those positions as they are unlikely to get too many opportunities against Man City
05:40 PM
10 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
As you would expect, Man City are dominating possession but as yet haven't created that much with it
05:38 PM
7 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
The first chance of the game falls to Rodri, who blazes over the bar from a distance for the visitors
05:34 PM
3 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
The hosts make their first foray into the Man City half with a ball into the box from the left-hand side but Ederson reclaims it.
05:31 PM
1 min: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
Only seconds into the game and Man City putting pressure on the hosts. The visitors win a corner in the first minute but it comes to nothing
05:30 PM
1 min: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City
We are underway
05:27 PM
The teams are out on the pitch
We are just a few minutes away from kick-off
05:25 PM
Line-ups
Reminder of the team news:
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.
Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.
05:21 PM
Full-time scores
There were four 3pm kick-offs this afternoon:
Everton 0-2 Aston Villa
Leeds 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest
Arsenal's win at Leicester piles the pressure on Manchester City in the title race, meaning City can't afford to drop any points at the Vitality.
05:16 PM
Guardiola relaxed ahead of the game
The boss! 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Ph9SPiJvSg
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023
05:14 PM
Haaland getting ready
05:11 PM
Bournemouth stats
The Cherries have conceded fewer home league goals than Manchester City this season.
However, they have won just one of their last six home matches in the Premier League (D2, L3).
05:07 PM
Pressure on City
1) Arsenal—57
2) Man City—52
Your move, City 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/TawNx2heAc
— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2023
05:02 PM
O'Neil knows the huge task facing his players today
04:58 PM
Arsenal put pressure on City
Full-time at the King Power and Arsenal have beaten Leicester 1-0 to put more pressure on Manchester City going into this game. City will kick off 5 points behind leaders Arsenal so they very much need the win.
04:53 PM
Bournemouth ready for the challenge
In the zone 🎧 pic.twitter.com/DYAVfnH2Gg
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023
04:52 PM
Dropping points
Manchester City have dropped 20 points in their 24 league matches this campaign, compared to 21 points in the whole of last season.
04:50 PM
Manchester City players arriving for business
Checking in! 📍#ManCity pic.twitter.com/EPal7Js6sE
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023
04:47 PM
Special milestone for Foden
✨ @PhilFoden ✨
Set to make his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th City appearance! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/SCluUTVo5v
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023
04:45 PM
100 up for Billing
Congratulations, Phil 👏👏
He's set to make @premierleague appearance number 💯 this evening 💪 pic.twitter.com/06udQRFDmB
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023
04:44 PM
Full Team News
Just one change for Bournemouth from last Saturday's vital 1-0 win at Wolves - defender Chris Mepham comes in for the injured Marcus Tavernier.
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.
Substitutes: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Stacey, Rothwell, Christie, Semenyo, Anthony, Moore.
Manchester City, meanwhile, make four changes from their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend, including two at the back.
Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji come in for Kyle Walker and the injured Aymeric Laporte. Rico Lewis replaces Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez is handed a start as Kevin de Bruyne's return from illness is only sufficient for a place on the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.
Substitutes: Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Perrone, Gomez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez.
04:36 PM
And the team news for the home side
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 One change
🔺 Mepham comes in
🔺 Tavernier ruled out
We're all set for #BOUMCI 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/pjYeT0ygt0
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023
04:32 PM
Here's how the visitors line up
🐝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🐝
XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/CS5KaXVLNg
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023
04:31 PM
Non-negotiable for Manchester City away at Bournemouth
All the pressure this evening is on the away side as Manchester City look to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal. They travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on a Bournemouth side sat one place and one point above the relegation zone.
Despite dominating proceedings away at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, they only came away with a 1-1 draw despite creating numerous guilt-edge chances. They were in action midweek, travelling to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie and came away with a 1-1 draw. Manchester City dominated the first half taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez only to be pegged back by a Josko Gvardiol equaliser in a second half in which Leipzig grew more and more into the game.
If Manchester City win today, it would mark their 200th Premier League away victory.
For the home side, they earned a hugely important victory last weekend as they won 1-0 away at Wolves. That victory was their first in any competition since mid-November. They could win consecutive games within the same top-flight season for the first time in three years.
The omens are not in Bournemouth's favour today. They have never beaten Manchester City in 17 previous league meetings, losing 15 and drawing twice. It is the most one team has faced another without ever winning in English league history. Manchester City have won all 11 of their Premier League fixtures versus Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 34-5.
No time like the present for the Cherries to beat the Citizens in the league for the very first time.
Full team news on the way shortly.