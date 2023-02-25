Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

05:49 PM

Alvarez's 5th PL goal of the season

05:47 PM

14 mins: GOOOOAAAAL Bournemouth 0-1 Man City

Bournemouth lose possession in their own half, and the visitors punish them. Gundogan plays a delightful chip over the top into the penalty area for Foden. Foden has the ball blocked, but it goes into the path of Haaland whose shot deflects onto the bar. But Alvarez is on hand to poke the ball home to give City the lead

05:42 PM

11 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

Man City have the ball on the edge of the Bournemouth box with Phil Foden but he has his shot blocked. The hosts then break but the move breaks down as they cross the halfway line. Bournemouth need to do better in those positions as they are unlikely to get too many opportunities against Man City

05:40 PM

10 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

As you would expect, Man City are dominating possession but as yet haven't created that much with it

05:38 PM

7 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

The first chance of the game falls to Rodri, who blazes over the bar from a distance for the visitors

05:34 PM

3 mins: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

The hosts make their first foray into the Man City half with a ball into the box from the left-hand side but Ederson reclaims it.

05:31 PM

1 min: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

Only seconds into the game and Man City putting pressure on the hosts. The visitors win a corner in the first minute but it comes to nothing

05:30 PM

1 min: Bournemouth 0-0 Man City

We are underway

05:27 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

We are just a few minutes away from kick-off

05:25 PM

Line-ups

Reminder of the team news:

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.

Story continues

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.

05:21 PM

Full-time scores

There were four 3pm kick-offs this afternoon:

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa

Leeds 1-0 Southampton

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's win at Leicester piles the pressure on Manchester City in the title race, meaning City can't afford to drop any points at the Vitality.

05:16 PM

Guardiola relaxed ahead of the game

05:14 PM

Haaland getting ready

Manchester City's Erling Haaland preparing for Bournemouth game - David Cliff/AP

05:11 PM

Bournemouth stats

The Cherries have conceded fewer home league goals than Manchester City this season.



However, they have won just one of their last six home matches in the Premier League (D2, L3).



05:07 PM

Pressure on City

05:02 PM

O'Neil knows the huge task facing his players today

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil arriving for big game against Manchester City - Ian Walton/Reuters

04:58 PM

Arsenal put pressure on City

Full-time at the King Power and Arsenal have beaten Leicester 1-0 to put more pressure on Manchester City going into this game. City will kick off 5 points behind leaders Arsenal so they very much need the win.

04:53 PM

Bournemouth ready for the challenge

In the zone 🎧 pic.twitter.com/DYAVfnH2Gg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023

04:52 PM

Dropping points

Manchester City have dropped 20 points in their 24 league matches this campaign, compared to 21 points in the whole of last season.



04:50 PM

Manchester City players arriving for business

04:47 PM

Special milestone for Foden

04:45 PM

100 up for Billing

Congratulations, Phil 👏👏



He's set to make @premierleague appearance number 💯 this evening 💪 pic.twitter.com/06udQRFDmB — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023

04:44 PM

Full Team News

Just one change for Bournemouth from last Saturday's vital 1-0 win at Wolves - defender Chris Mepham comes in for the injured Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Stacey, Rothwell, Christie, Semenyo, Anthony, Moore.

Manchester City, meanwhile, make four changes from their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend, including two at the back.

Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji come in for Kyle Walker and the injured Aymeric Laporte. Rico Lewis replaces Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez is handed a start as Kevin de Bruyne's return from illness is only sufficient for a place on the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.

Substitutes: Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Perrone, Gomez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez.

04:36 PM

And the team news for the home side

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 One change

🔺 Mepham comes in

🔺 Tavernier ruled out



We're all set for #BOUMCI 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/pjYeT0ygt0 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2023

04:32 PM

Here's how the visitors line up

🐝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🐝



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/CS5KaXVLNg — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2023

04:31 PM

Non-negotiable for Manchester City away at Bournemouth

All the pressure this evening is on the away side as Manchester City look to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal. They travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on a Bournemouth side sat one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Despite dominating proceedings away at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, they only came away with a 1-1 draw despite creating numerous guilt-edge chances. They were in action midweek, travelling to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie and came away with a 1-1 draw. Manchester City dominated the first half taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez only to be pegged back by a Josko Gvardiol equaliser in a second half in which Leipzig grew more and more into the game.

If Manchester City win today, it would mark their 200th Premier League away victory.

For the home side, they earned a hugely important victory last weekend as they won 1-0 away at Wolves. That victory was their first in any competition since mid-November. They could win consecutive games within the same top-flight season for the first time in three years.

The omens are not in Bournemouth's favour today. They have never beaten Manchester City in 17 previous league meetings, losing 15 and drawing twice. It is the most one team has faced another without ever winning in English league history. Manchester City have won all 11 of their Premier League fixtures versus Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 34-5.

No time like the present for the Cherries to beat the Citizens in the league for the very first time.

Full team news on the way shortly.