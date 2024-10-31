Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City head to Bournemouth this weekend as they look to keep their spot at the summit of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Southampton 1-0 last weekend to overtake Liverpool at the top of the table before losing 2-1 at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

While the Cherries have impressed this season and beat Arsenal 2-0 at home last month, Man City boast a fine record against the south coast outfit.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Man City is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man City

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Highlights, however, will be broadcast on Match of the Day at 10.20pm GMT on Saturday on BBC One.

Bournemouth vs Man City team news

The Cherries could welcome back Philip Billing, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Luis Sinisterra following their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

City, meanwhile, are in the midst of an injury crisis. Savinho was stretchered off during the Spurs game, while Manuel Akanji was taken out of the starting lineup after pulling up in the warm-up. Josko Gvardiol also required treatment following the game.

None of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker are expected to return here. Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees.

Blow: Savinho was stretchered off during Man City’s defeat at Tottenham (Action Images via Reuters)

Bournemouth vs Man City prediction

Little about the hosts this season suggest this will be a walkover for City, especially given the injuries effecting Guardiola’s side, but they remain strong favourites for a reason.

City have a daunting record against the Cherries, and a fully rested Erling Haaland will be keen to add to his tally this season after a few big wasted chances against Southampton last time out.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 0

Draws: 2

Man City vs wins: 19

Bournemouth vs Man City latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Man City to win: 4/7

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.