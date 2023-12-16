Tom Lockyer LIVE: Defender ‘suffered cardiac arrest’ during collapse on pitch in Bournemouth vs Luton

(REUTERS)

Luton’s Premier League match at Bournemouth was abandoned following a medical incident involving Hatters defender Tom Lockyer.

Lockyer was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half, when the score was 1-1 with the clock paused at 65 minutes. The defender was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd.

After the players were taken off, the Premier League confirmed the match had been abandoned and Luton later stated he had “suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and he was taken to hospital.

Lockyer had previously collapsed on the pitch during last season’s Championship play-off final against Coventry City. It then emerged that the 28-year-old suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that can cause an irregular or abnormally fast heart rate but had surgery to fix the issue.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League updates

Tom Lockyer suffers another collpase during Luton vs Bournemouth

Match called off after Lockyer’s medical incident

Luton late confirm that Lockyer suffered a ‘cardiac arrest’ but is now ‘stable in hospital

The Welsh centre-back endured a similar incident during the Championship play-off final earlier this year

AFC Bournemouth 1 - 1 Luton Town FC

Luton Town confirm Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest

18:09 , Luke Baker

Another update from Luton Town, who have confirmed that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest. They also state that his condition is now “stable”, which is obviously brilliant news.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” read the statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

Story continues

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.



He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.… pic.twitter.com/YCTiHtH5Nx — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

What may have caused Tom Lockyer to collapse?

17:35 , Luke Baker

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during a Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, sparking fears about the player’s welfare.

Medics raced onto the pitch to treat the defender after he collapsed in the 62nd minute of the top-flight clash.

A stretcher was brought out and play was paused with players from both sides sent to their dressing rooms as the Hatters defender, who remained on the ground, was treated on the pitch.

He was then removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd. The game was abandoned.

But what may have caused his collapse?

What may have caused Tom Lockyer to collapse?

Luton Town issue update on Tom Lockyer

17:27 , Luke Baker

Some positive news now emerging, as Luton have posted an update on social media, confirming Lockyer was responsive and is now in hospital.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital,” read the post. “We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all.”

We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.



We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for… pic.twitter.com/pPCuB9ROju — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

17:28

Luton have released the following statement: "We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing. We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation. We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all."

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

17:03

The Premier League encounter between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned after Hatters captain Lockyer collapsed on the pitch. He was treated by the medical staff before being stretchered off. There was concern around the ground, with the centre-back also collapsing during the playoff final win against Coventry last season.

The Hatters had taken the lead inside three minutes through Adebayo. Doughty’s inswinging corner found Adebayo, who pushed Zabarnyi away to head the ball into the top corner. He should have added his second later in the first half but rushed the opportunity and lashed a shot well over from the right side of the box.

The Cherries had limited opportunities before the break, with Solanke and Tavernier sending efforts straight at Kaminski. However, they were the better team after the restarted and found an equaliser through Solanke. Cook's corner came to the striker, who drove his low effort into the bottom corner.

Lockyer then collapsed, with players and fans showing their distress. There are reports that he is "alert and responsive," with the crowd also cheering his name as the game was abandoned.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:52

MATCH ABANDONED! The game has been cancelled after Luton captain Lockyer collapsed on the pitch. A loud applause goes around the ground again, with players and managers from both sides clapping the fans.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:50

There have been reports the game has been cancelled, but no official confirmation as of yet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:47 , Mike Jones

Conversations between the officials and the managers are ongoing about whether to get the game restarted. The latest update on Tom Lockyer’s condition is that he was alert and responsive in the tunnel.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:45

It has been around 20 minutes since the game was paused due to the concerning situation around Luton captain Lockyer. The players are still in their dressing rooms.

Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch again during Luton vs Bournemouth

16:40 , Luke Baker

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton Town was abandoned after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsed in the centre circle, just months after a similar incident involving Lockyer during the Championship play-off final.

Around the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium, the centre-back collapsed onto his knees, then onto his front – with seemingly no contact from an opponent – and was immediately treated by medical staff. Luton boss Rob Edwards also sprinted onto the pitch to support his skipper and usher players away.

Both sets of players left the field and, after several minutes of treatment, the Welsh centre-back was moved on to a stretcher, with a black blanket covering him and was taken down the tunnel as fans chanted his name.

Reporters at the ground were told that the Bournemouth staff doctor confirmed Lockyer was “alert and responsive” in the tunnel after being stretchered off and he was then taken to hospital. After a delay of around 20 minutes where the game was suspended, it was officially abandoned and will be replayed at a later date.

Tom Lockyer appears to suffer another collpase during Luton vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:31

Lockyer is being stretchered off by the medical team. There is another round of applause from the Bournemouth and Luton fans.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:24

The players are now walking off the pitch and are clapped by the supporters. Luton fans are now singing the name of Lockyer.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:23

There is a hush in the stadium, with the game still paused. Bournemouth and Luton fans share the same concerned look for Lockyer.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:20

Lockyer is down for Luton and there is a lot of concern from everyone in the ground. Luton manager Edwards is on the pitch and is ushering people away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:18

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:17

Substitution Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo Carlton John Morris

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:16

Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:15

Christie is positive in possession, with the winger coming inside quickly with the ball before taking a shot with his left foot from the edge of the box. However, he can't get any curl on his effort and it goes well wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:14

Senesi barges into Townsend inside Luton's half, with the winger going to the floor and grabbing the ball. The Bournemouth players and manager Iraola are furious with the decision, but the centre-back used excessive force. They cannot find a way through Luton and are letting their emotions get the better of them.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:12

Bournemouth retain possession well inside Luton's defensive third, with Kerkez switching the play over to Tavernier, who taps it across to Christie. He looks for space to shoot before finding Kluivert with a pass down the left, but his cross is poor, and the ball goes out for a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:09

Adebayo goes to the floor holding his head, with the referee stopping the play. However, he quickly gets back to his feet and the game continues.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:08

Tavernier looks to turn into the provider this time as he slides a pass back to Cook. The Bournemouth midfielder pushes past Barkley on his way into the box but lofts his effort well over.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:07

Christie approaches the edge of the box before rolling a pass back to Tavernier. He cuts the ball onto his left foot and looks to curl a shot towards the goal, but it is straight at Kaminski.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:06

This is just the second time Luton have led at half-time away from home in the Premier League this season, after also leading Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in September, with the score remaining the same at full-time.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:05

Townsend gets the ball rolling for Luton. No changes for the Hatters at the break.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

16:04

Iraola has decided to make a change with Bournemouth behind. Billing comes on for Semenyo, who was struggling to get involved on the left side of the pitch.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:58

Luton hadn't scored or conceded in the first 15 minutes of a match this season, but that changed when Adebayo found the net with his header inside three minutes. The Hatters have only had three shots and one on target, accumulating an xG (expected goals) of 0.37, but they have had better individual opportunities than Bournemouth. The Cherries have had 57 per cent of possession, but only two of their eight attempts have been on target, with Kaminski making two simple stops.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:54

Adebayo scored the only goal in the first half to give Luton a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth heading the break. Doughty's inswinging corner from the right found the head of the striker, who nodded his effort into the top corner to score his fifth Premier League goal of the season. Kerkez was causing a few problems down the left, with Solanke nodding his header into Kaminski's gloves. Adebayo then lashed a first-time shot from the right side of the box well over before Tavernier had his drilled effort from the edge saved.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:49

HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 LUTON TOWN

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:48

There will be two minutes of additional time.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:48

SAVE! Senesi chips a pass into the box, with Christie taking it down well on the right before offloading it back to Tavernier. He goes for goal with a low strike, but it goes straight into Kaminski's gloves.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:46

Semenyo makes a poor pass into Kluivert, with the home fans starting to groan when Bournemouth lose possession. He wins it back well on the left and drives inside, but his shot from the edge of the box is blocked with ease.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:45

Bournemouth are pushing the ball around in Luton's half, but the Hatters are crowding around their own box and making it difficult for the Cherries to create chances in their box. Tavernier then gifts Luton back possession with a loose pass.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:43

Tavernier has shown glimpses of quality in this half, but he needs to be more careful in possession when Bournemouth build their attacks. He has only completed 53.3 per cent of his 15 passes.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:41

Luton have kept possession well for the last couple of minutes, but they lose it cheaply in the midfield, and Tavernier breaks forward on the counter down the right. However, his low cross into Solanke is thumped away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:38

Tavernier's inswinging corner from the right is cleared away, but Bournemouth retain possession. He collects it again and curls a cross into the box, but Kluivert's flicked header bounces back to Kaminski.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:36

Kabore tries to get on the end of a ball down the right but cannot get there before it rolls off the pitch. He then collides with a ball boy and is very apologetic. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:35

Kabore is on the byline in Bournemouth's box and slips a pass through to Adebayo. He picks the unselfish option and tries to play a cross into the box, but Senesi slides across to block.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:34

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their six Premier League games against promoted sides since their return to the division last season (winning four and drawing two), winning each of the previous three in a row. They have had a couple of chances but have not seriously threatened Kaminski.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:32

Barkley loops a delightful free-kick into the middle of Bournemouth's box. The Cherries cannot clear it away after a few attempts, with Lockyer chesting it down well under pressure before sending the ball out for a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:30

OVER! Adebayo should've scored his second to double Luton's advantage. The striker uses his strength to push away Senesi on the right side of the box but rushes his finish, blasting the ball high and wide of the target. A more composed finish would've seen the Hatters score from their second shot of the game.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:27

SAVE! Bournemouth have their best chance. Kerkez pushes the ball past Townsend on the left and whips a fast cross into the box. Solanke gets away from his marker to send a header towards the goal, but it is straight at Kaminski.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:26

Mengi barges into the back of Solanke on the edge of Luton's box to get the ball moments before Christie slides through Lockyer to give away a free-kick. The Cherries fans and players both show their annoyance to the referee as they feel they should've had a foul in a shooting position.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:24

Tavernier tries to get past Lockyer inside Luton's half, but the defender holds his run and forces the Bournemouth midfielder to go back with a pass. Tavernier then waves his arms in frustration at referee Simon Hooper, as he feels he should've had a free-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:21

Christie chips a cross into the box this time. Brown heads it away as far as Tavernier, who crashes a first-time effort well wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:21

Christie plays a quick one-two from a corner on the left before feeding a pass to Tavernier on the edge of the box. He takes a touch inside, but it is heavy, allowing Luton players to get across and block his shot.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:19

Smith was down for a long time after his battle with Brown, but he is back on his feet and can continue.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:19

Brown and Smith get into a battle on the left just inside Bournemouth's half, with the Luton man landing on the right-back. Smith has stayed down and requires treatment.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:18

CHANCE! Bournemouth are starting to push for an equaliser. Senesi strolls out of the defence and curls a cross towards the back of the box. A heavy touch from Semenyo takes him towards the byline, but he is still able to flash a cross into a dangerous area. Bell then gets across to clear it away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:13

Yellow Card Alfie Henry Harman Doughty

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:11

Kabore gets a chance to move forward down the right this time. He cuts a pass back to Townsend, who lifts a cross into the box with his left foot. However, it is just behind Adebayo, who couldn't do much with it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:10

Kerkez is getting forward a lot for Bournemouth in the opening exchanges. He combines with Tavernier on the left before laying a pass down the wing to Semenyo, but he cannot get past Kabore.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:08

CHANCE! Kerkez rolls a pass down the left side of the box towards Tavernier. He collects the ball on the byline and lashes a cross across the goal, but Christie cannot turn it in from close range.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:07

Adebayo is Luton’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals. He is the first player to score in three consecutive top-flight games for the Hatters since Mick Harford in April 1992.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:05

Assist Alfie Henry Harman Doughty

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:04

Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:04

Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League outings. If there is anyone in a Luton shirt who will be able to unlock the Cherries defence from the wings, it will be Doughty. Only Kieran Trippier (41) has played more successful crosses (including corners) than him (30) in the Premier League this season. In fact, 22 of these have led directly to a shot for Luton (three goals), with only Trippier again creating more chances with his crosses (25).

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:02

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Cook with the first kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

15:01

Luton have won two of their last three league games against Bournemouth (losing one), as many as they had in their previous 10 (drawing four and losing four). Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get started.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:45

Luton make two changes to the side that lost against Manchester City in their previous match. Kabore couldn’t play against his parent club but comes into the side on the left, replacing Giles, who moves to the bench. Lokonga makes his third start of the campaign to play in the midfield instead of Marvelous Nakamba. The former Aston Villa man is out through suspension after collecting five yellow cards.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:37

Iraola names the same Bournemouth side that started in their 3-0 triumph over United in their last Premier League match. Solanke has netted four goals in five fixtures, with the striker looking to score in back-to-back top-flight appearances for the first time in his career.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:33

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Gabriel Osho, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Ryan Giles.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:33

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Alfie Doughty, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Issa Kabore; Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown; Elijah Adebayo.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing, Mark Travers.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:30

Luton have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League but will take some solace in their bright performances. Brentford were the only team to beat the Hatters by more than one goal in that run. United beat them 1-0 in a narrow content, with Luton also taking the lead in matches against Arsenal and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road before succumbing to defeats. Collecting just two wins this campaign, Robert Edwards’ men are 18th in the table and are four points away from safety. They will take some encouragement from their last meeting with Bournemouth, where they beat the Cherries 3-2 in the Championship in January 2022.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:30

There were questions about Bournemouth’s new manager, Andoni Iraola after the Cherries started the season without a win in their first nine Premier League games. However, he has since led his side to five victories in eight matches, including four in their previous five. Surging up the table from 19th place to 14th, Bournemouth increased the gap between themselves and the bottom three to 10 points after an excellent 3-0 away win against Manchester United in their last outing, their first-ever triumph at Old Trafford. Despite their impressive run of form, they will be wary of Luton. They have only beaten the Hatters in one of their previous six meetings (drawing three and losing two), with this being their first encounter in the top flight.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Luton Town.

Bournemouth vs Luton line-ups

14:06 , Mike Jones

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook; Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke, Tavernier

It's an unchanged XI 👊@AlexScott_7 is named on the bench 💪 pic.twitter.com/njKzhUJSdg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 16, 2023

Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkey, Townsend, Adebayo, Brown

Two changes for the Town. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zNW9H4Fmds — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…