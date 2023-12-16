Bournemouth vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates as Elijah Adebayo nods opener

(Action Images via Reuters)

In-form Bournemouth take on Luton Town in the Premier League this afternoon hoping to build on their recent form that has seen the Cherries win four of their last five matches.

They are up to 14th in the table and have a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone. Last time out Andoni Iraola’s side defeated Manchester United 3-0 and they will prove to be difficult opponents for Luton.

The Hatters have lost their last three matches but earned plaudits for their performances against Arsenal and Manchester City. Though they did not win, they challenged both teams and if they can replicate those displays they could earn a more positive result today.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League updates

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook; Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke, Tavernier

Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkey, Townsend, Adebayo, Brown

3’ GOAL! - Elijah Adebayo nods Luton ahead (BOU 0-1 LUT)

15:32

Barkley loops a delightful free-kick into the middle of Bournemouth's box. The Cherries cannot clear it away after a few attempts, with Lockyer chesting it down well under pressure before sending the ball out for a goal-kick.

15:30

OVER! Adebayo should've scored his second to double Luton's advantage. The striker uses his strength to push away Senesi on the right side of the box but rushes his finish, blasting the ball high and wide of the target. A more composed finish would've seen the Hatters score from their second shot of the game.

15:27

SAVE! Bournemouth have their best chance. Kerkez pushes the ball past Townsend on the left and whips a fast cross into the box. Solanke gets away from his marker to send a header towards the goal, but it is straight at Kaminski.

15:26

Mengi barges into the back of Solanke on the edge of Luton's box to get the ball moments before Christie slides through Lockyer to give away a free-kick. The Cherries fans and players both show their annoyance to the referee as they feel they should've had a foul in a shooting position.

15:24

Tavernier tries to get past Lockyer inside Luton's half, but the defender holds his run and forces the Bournemouth midfielder to go back with a pass. Tavernier then waves his arms in frustration at referee Simon Hooper, as he feels he should've had a free-kick.

15:21

Christie chips a cross into the box this time. Brown heads it away as far as Tavernier, who crashes a first-time effort well wide.

15:21

Christie plays a quick one-two from a corner on the left before feeding a pass to Tavernier on the edge of the box. He takes a touch inside, but it is heavy, allowing Luton players to get across and block his shot.

15:19

Smith was down for a long time after his battle with Brown, but he is back on his feet and can continue.

15:19

Brown and Smith get into a battle on the left just inside Bournemouth's half, with the Luton man landing on the right-back. Smith has stayed down and requires treatment.

15:18

CHANCE! Bournemouth are starting to push for an equaliser. Senesi strolls out of the defence and curls a cross towards the back of the box. A heavy touch from Semenyo takes him towards the byline, but he is still able to flash a cross into a dangerous area. Bell then gets across to clear it away.

15:13

Yellow Card Alfie Henry Harman Doughty

15:11

Kabore gets a chance to move forward down the right this time. He cuts a pass back to Townsend, who lifts a cross into the box with his left foot. However, it is just behind Adebayo, who couldn't do much with it.

15:10

Kerkez is getting forward a lot for Bournemouth in the opening exchanges. He combines with Tavernier on the left before laying a pass down the wing to Semenyo, but he cannot get past Kabore.

15:08

CHANCE! Kerkez rolls a pass down the left side of the box towards Tavernier. He collects the ball on the byline and lashes a cross across the goal, but Christie cannot turn it in from close range.

15:07

Adebayo is Luton’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals. He is the first player to score in three consecutive top-flight games for the Hatters since Mick Harford in April 1992.

15:05

Assist Alfie Henry Harman Doughty

15:04

Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

15:04

Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League outings. If there is anyone in a Luton shirt who will be able to unlock the Cherries defence from the wings, it will be Doughty. Only Kieran Trippier (41) has played more successful crosses (including corners) than him (30) in the Premier League this season. In fact, 22 of these have led directly to a shot for Luton (three goals), with only Trippier again creating more chances with his crosses (25).

15:02

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Cook with the first kick.

15:01

Luton have won two of their last three league games against Bournemouth (losing one), as many as they had in their previous 10 (drawing four and losing four). Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get started.

14:45

Luton make two changes to the side that lost against Manchester City in their previous match. Kabore couldn’t play against his parent club but comes into the side on the left, replacing Giles, who moves to the bench. Lokonga makes his third start of the campaign to play in the midfield instead of Marvelous Nakamba. The former Aston Villa man is out through suspension after collecting five yellow cards.

14:37

Iraola names the same Bournemouth side that started in their 3-0 triumph over United in their last Premier League match. Solanke has netted four goals in five fixtures, with the striker looking to score in back-to-back top-flight appearances for the first time in his career.

14:33

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Gabriel Osho, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Ryan Giles.

14:33

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Alfie Doughty, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Issa Kabore; Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown; Elijah Adebayo.

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing, Mark Travers.

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:30

Luton have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League but will take some solace in their bright performances. Brentford were the only team to beat the Hatters by more than one goal in that run. United beat them 1-0 in a narrow content, with Luton also taking the lead in matches against Arsenal and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road before succumbing to defeats. Collecting just two wins this campaign, Robert Edwards’ men are 18th in the table and are four points away from safety. They will take some encouragement from their last meeting with Bournemouth, where they beat the Cherries 3-2 in the Championship in January 2022.

14:30

There were questions about Bournemouth’s new manager, Andoni Iraola after the Cherries started the season without a win in their first nine Premier League games. However, he has since led his side to five victories in eight matches, including four in their previous five. Surging up the table from 19th place to 14th, Bournemouth increased the gap between themselves and the bottom three to 10 points after an excellent 3-0 away win against Manchester United in their last outing, their first-ever triumph at Old Trafford. Despite their impressive run of form, they will be wary of Luton. They have only beaten the Hatters in one of their previous six meetings (drawing three and losing two), with this being their first encounter in the top flight.

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Luton Town.

Bournemouth vs Luton line-ups

14:06 , Mike Jones

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook; Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke, Tavernier

It's an unchanged XI 👊@AlexScott_7 is named on the bench 💪 pic.twitter.com/njKzhUJSdg — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 16, 2023

Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkey, Townsend, Adebayo, Brown

Two changes for the Town. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zNW9H4Fmds — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…