Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates today

Bournemouth host Liverpool in the Premier League today in a huge fixture. The Cherries are on the up and are dreaming about European qualification in at least some capacity, having recently made light work of the equally as impressive Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Three points at home to the League leaders would be another huge statement of intent.

Still, Arne Slot’s side have answered pretty much every question asked of them this season. Well in control of the title race, the Reds were able to rest and rotate for Wednesday’s rather inconsequential Champions League defeat away at PSV.

However, despite Liverpool’s success this season, this is likely to be a huge test. Bournemouth are flying right now and have little to fear, albeit Slot’s side do have to be seen as slight favourites considering their lofty League position. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Vitality Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Liverpool to win

15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Solid save from Kepa to deny Szoboszlai from close range, albeit from a tight angle.

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Liverpool are starting to take a touch more control here.

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins; Decent save from Kepa to deny Gakpo’s shot from range, after the Dutchman did well to hold off Cook and cut inside.

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: A poor defensive header from Alexander-Arnold allows Kluivert a shot on goal but Alisson saves well at his near post.

Liverpool clear the resulting corner.

15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Brilliant from Semenyo, who accidentally plays a ball into Salah’s path before close the Liverpool forward done and reclaiming possession.

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Really fast pace to this, with Liverpool seeing most of the ball.

Bournemouth look fearsome on the counter, however.

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: It’s Liverpool’s turn to attack now, as Mac Allister looks to force in the opener following a poorly dealt with corner.

Bournemouth block and then win the foul when the Argentine attempts an overhead kick in a crowded box.

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Bournemouth win the ball back and break within the opening ten seconds, with Semenyo forcing a good save.

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

14:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Warm-ups well underway as we close in on kick-off!

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nottingham Forest have made quite the statement in the Premier League already.

They have just absolutely smashed Brighton 7-0!

14:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Reds are checking in!

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsmikas, Quansah, Bradley

Confirmed Bournemouth lineup

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Hujsen, Zabarnyi, Hujsen, Kerkez; Adams, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Outtara

Subs: Dennis, Tavernier, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjel, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin

Arne Slot confirms Liverpool transfer U-turn ahead of deadline day

13:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot has confirmed Liverpool will likely make a U-turn on the immediate future of midfielder James McConnell.

The 20-year-old was included in the starting lineup as Liverpool lost 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven in their final fixture of the Champions League first phase.

Read the full story here!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot reveals Mohamed Salah talks as Liverpool hope for contract agreement

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot wants Mohamed Salah to extend his contract with the Premier League leaders and has spoken to him, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold about their futures.

The trio are all out of contract in the summer and Salah, in particular, has made numerous public comments and earlier this month said a breakthrough in negotiations was "far away".

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Arne Slot confirms Federico Chiesa progress at Liverpool

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot has confirmed Federico Chiesa is in line for more of a first-team role at Liverpool.

Chiesa, who moved to Merseyside in August, started his second match in all competitions on Wednesday when a much-changed Liverpool lost 3-2 at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old Italy international played the full 90 minutes against PSV, winning a penalty to give Liverpool a first-half lead through Cody Gakpo.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth wins: 2

Draws: 3

Liverpool wins: 18

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League score prediction today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s going to be a major test for Liverpool, albeit they have passed most of them so far this season.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news vs Bournemouth today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Reds left the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk at home for the trip to PSV. All are expected to return here, while Joe Gomez is also back in training for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have also trained, although Curtis Jones is out.

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news vs Liverpool today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts will not have any of their injured players back for this game, although Marcus Tavernier returned last week. Luis Sinisterra is back in training but Saturday could come too soon.

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Supporters, however, will be able to watch highlights on Match of the Day for free when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Kick-off from the Vitality Stadium is at 3pm GMT.