Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth bidding to end a run of six straight defeats under Frank Lampard.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Wednesday and are on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish unless their form picks up in their remaining five games.

Bournemouth are all-but safe after back-to-back wins and can move above Chelsea with victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 6 May, 2023.

The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day when that airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea team news

The hosts have been dealt a blow with Marcus Tavernier suffering another hamstring injury, while Kieffer Moore is also out.

Adam Smith and Dango Ouattara returned for that game and look set to continue.

For Chelsea, Lampard will surely make changes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ineffective against Arsenal in the week and the Blues boss slammed his players for being too easy to play against.

Mykhailo Mudryk could start, along with Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix. Kai Havertz could replace Aubameyang.

In to start: Mudryk is pushing for a starting berth at Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

Going to a Bournemouth team loving life at the moment looks one of the most difficult tasks possible in the Premier League. Little about Chelsea right now would suggest they can deal with that.

Bournemouth to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 1

Chelsea wins: 12

Bournemouth vs Chelsea match odds

Bournemouth to win: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea to win: 23/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.