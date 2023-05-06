Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE!

After six successive defeats under Frank Lampard, Chelsea travel to the south coast in danger of their embarrassing season plummeting to new depths. A seventh straight loss would equal an unwanted club-record set in 1952 and matched in 1961.

Chelsea remain confident of concluding a deal for Mauricio Pochettino to become their next permanent head coach but Lampard will remain in charge for the rest of the season. If he has been watching them on television from afar, Mauricio Pochettino will have been alarmed by just how bad things have got for Chelsea.

Travelling fans will expect some sort of response from the players after they were torn apart by Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday but, in truth, in-form Bournemouth come in as favourites. The Cherries are all-but safe after back-to-back wins and can move above Chelsea in the Premier League with victory today. With kick-off at 3pm BST, follow all the action from the Vitality.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 3pm, Vitality Stadium

How to watch

Bournemouth team news

Chelsea team news

Prediction

AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea FC

Chelsea team news

12:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Frank Lampard could ring the changes Wednesday’s surrender against Arsenal.

Lampard was furious after the 3-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium and could return to a three-man defence.

Kai Havertz is likely to come in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his anonymous display against Arsenal and Benoit Badiashile is pushing for a start in defence.

“He’s very close,’ said Lampard on Badiashile, who has hardly played in recent weeks.

“He couldn’t play in the Champions League for me. He played against Brighton which was a difficult match for everybody. He’s in competition with Thiago [Silva], with Wesley [Fofana], Trevoh [Chalobah]. He’s very close, he’s training well.

Mateo Kovacic could be dropped, while Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount and Reece James remain sidelined.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch

12:33 , Giuseppe Muro

Story continues

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day when that airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Good afternoon!

12:28 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Chelsea!

Will this be the day that Chelsea finally win under Frank Lampard? Or will Bournemouth pile more misery on the Blues, who are on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from the Vitality Stadium. Stay with us!