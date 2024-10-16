Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal are offered the chance to pile the pressure onto Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

Of the three early-season front-runners, the Gunners are up first on Saturday when they travel down to Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still unbeaten this season, having come from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 before the international break.

Three points against a Cherries side who recently lost to newly-promoted Leicester would see them move top of the pile – albeit for only a few hours at least.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm kick-off time on Saturday 19 October 2024.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE stream: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news

The only real concern for the Cherries is Tyler Adams, who may be eased back into action.

Arsenal, meanwhile, saw Bukayo Saka pull out of the England squad after taking a knock to his leg against Greece and the winger will be assessed.

Arsenal will hope Bukayo Saka is fit to face Bournemouth (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard is also not likely to feature as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained last month.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction

The first game after an international break can be a slog but the Gunners look in fine form right now.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth to win: 1

Draw: 2

Arsenal to win: 13

Bournemouth vs Arsenal latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 15/4

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal to win: 13/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.