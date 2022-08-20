Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Back in 2019, Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal was away at Bournemouth.

On that occasion, the Gunners could only leave the south coast with a point, though so much has changed since.

On a roll already this season, Arsenal are offered a favourable chance of starting the season with three wins on the bounce, a far cry from their early form of the last campaign.

While Scott Parker’s Bournemouth have impressed at the Vitality Stadium in the opening weeks, this is a game Arsenal are expected to win.

Indeed, anything other than three points would have to be seen as a crushing disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

TV channel: The Premier League game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.