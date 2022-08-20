Arsenal a class apart in one-sided destruction of Bournemouth - live reaction

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images

07:22 PM

FT: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3

The ideal 90 minutes for Arsenal and the ideal start to the season with three wins from three for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal are supposed to look better than Bournemouth, but Arteta will be delighted with the vice-like grip they exerted on that contest. They could have scored more, with Jesus unfortunate not to cap another influential performance with a goal.

07:18 PM

90 minutes

Tierney presses Mepham into a mistake, the Scot has actually come on as a left-winger for the closing minutes.

Arsenal ever so close to the fourth again, this time Nketiah stings the palms of Travers with a side-footed attempt in the right channel.

Four minutes of added time to play.

07:16 PM

88 minutes

Jesus denied again after Xhaka won a loose ball and slipped him in. Good first touch from Jesus to let the ball set up but his strike was straight at Travers.

Another couple of changes from Arteta. Saka and Xhaka off, Tierney and Lokonga on. No debut for Fabio Vieira, but he has only been in training for a week.

07:14 PM

86 minutes

Christie looking sharp again to nick the ball beyond Partey and win a free-kick around 25 yards from goal, left of centre. Anthony and Tavernier are over it. It suits a right-footer.

Tavernier whips it around the wall with his left though, and it clips the side-netting. Decent attempt, and got an oooh and an aahh from the home fans.

07:11 PM

84 minutes

Nice feet from Ryan Christie for Bournemouth but the final ball lets them down, played well behind Anthony on the right. Arsenal need to stay switched on to secure the clean sheet.

Zemura breaks into the area but his poke across goal is straight at Ramsdale.

07:10 PM

82 minutes

Saka with a trip in midfield and Bournemouth get the chance to put their foot on the ball. Nketiah has had a couple of chances to run with the ball but his control has let him down.

07:08 PM

As things stand...

What a difference a year makes for Arsenal

Their record after three games:

2021-22: 20th

W0 D0 L3 GF0 GA9 GD-9 Pts 0

2022-23: 1st

W3 D0 L0 GF9 GA2 GD+7 Pts 9

07:08 PM

79 minutes

Cracking effort from Moore with his head from almost the edge of the area, but Ramsdale dives to his left to push away. A little for the cameras that one, but did the job. Excellent header from Gabriel to deal with the corner.

07:06 PM

77 minutes

Nketiah was breaking into space down the left flank but Zinchenko's ball was slightly off.

Then Arsenal commit a rare mistake in their build-up with Xhaka's misplaced pass pounced upon but Tavernier's shot from a tight angle was skewed badly wide.

07:03 PM

74 minutes

Arsenal triple change: Martinelli, White and Odegaard coming off, replaced by Nketiah, Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe. Fabio Vieira still waiting for his debut.

07:02 PM

VAR check: Jesus's goal ruled out

Arsenal robbed Bournemouth of possession high up the pitch and Odegaard slipped the ball through to Jesus delightfully. Jesus waited for Travers to go down, and finished with aplomb but he was offside by the tightest of margins.

06:59 PM

71 minutes

Martinelli almost improvises with an instinctive volley in the box but he shins it slightly wide. Xhaka's attempted forward pass to Jesus is slightly wayward.

06:58 PM

69 minutes

Arteta still to make a change, Arsenal clearly being careful with the load of some of those players still working up to full fitness. Lerma flagged for offside to kill off another Bournemouth attack.

06:56 PM

66 minutes

Ramsdale makes a bit of a mess of a looping ball into the box, but it only costs Arsenal a Bournemouth throw. Then the home side manage to pick out Moore in the box with a low cross but Gabriel puts a foot in.

06:52 PM

63 minutes

Saka turns Zemura, and the Bournemouth defender lets go of his shirt at the right moment to avoid a second yellow. Arsenal utterly dominant again, popping passes off with ease and winning it back at will. Martinelli's shot from distance flies well wide.

The away fans are singing: "You're going down with United."

06:48 PM

60 minutes

Smith shown a yellow card for Bournemouth after Martinelli's feet were too quick for him over near the left touchline. When will Arteta look to give Smith Rowe, Vieira, Tirney, Tomiyasu and Nketiah some minutes from the bench?

06:46 PM

56 minutes

Bournemouth certainly showing some more pluck in this half, and combination of Ramsdale and Gabriel deal with a really dangerous corner.

The Martinelli is in behind the Bournemouth defence but he slices high and wide when he had Xhaka in support.

06:44 PM

GOOOOAAALL! What a finish from Saliba

Time for Arsenal fans to start that chant up again. From the free-kick won by Saka, Martinelli's threatening cross found Xhaka at the back post. The Swiss set the ball back to William Saliba, who swept the ball into the top corner with his left foot. A lovely, arcing shot across goal. A timely third goal for Arsenal. Zinchenko has hands on head in reaction to Saliba's finish.

Arsenal's William Saliba celebrates scoring their third goal - Reuters

06:41 PM

53 minutes

Jesus is shown a yellow card from tripping Lewis Cook on the halfway line. Bournemouth's fans liking what they see since the restart. Saka then moves Arsenal up the pitch and is awarded a free-kick. Arteta will want his team to get back on top.

06:40 PM

51 minutes

Arsenal have not found the same rhythm so far, this is better from Bournemouth although no big chance as of yet. They are in the Arsenal half again and another long throw is on the way from Kelly. Mepham won the flick on but it was straight at Ramsdale. Anthony then put off Ramsdale as he went for a side-winder kick, but the strike from distance was blazed over.

06:37 PM

49 minutes

Anthony draws a challenge from Ben White near the touchline and the home team win a throw. Kelly to launch it into the box, but Gabriel heads away. Lerma looked free at the back post on the second phase but the ball looped up into Ramsdale's gloves. Xhaka and Martinelli not on the same wave length.

06:35 PM

47 minutes

Bournemouth do at least gain some territory in the early exchanges and they get their first touch of the game in the Arsenal penalty area. Then Odegaard is involved in a clash of heads and Arsenal win the foul. Bournemouth have switched to a back four so an extra body in midfield.

06:33 PM

We're back under way!

Bournemouth kick off in the second period.

06:33 PM

Double sub from Parker at the break

Lewis Cook and Jayden Anthony are coming on. Can Bournemouth be more competitive in the second 45 minutes? This is Anthony's Premier League debut.

06:32 PM

Odegaard's first goal

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goa - Reuters

06:26 PM

Saliba key in possession for Arsenal

According to Opta's Orbinho: William Saliba with the most passes in the game so far - 63 - and a 100 per cent passing accuracy.

Bournemouth have not had a touch in the Arsenal box.

06:19 PM

HT: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2

That's as one-sided a half as you will see in the Premier League, they have looked like teams in different divisions. A really serious and polished Arsenal performance lifted by those two early goals from Odegaard. Bournemouth have not managed a shot on goal and cannot apply any pressure to Arsenal's backline either with or against the ball.

The only minor quibble you can have with Arsenal is not finding the third goal to completely finish the contest. There is always the chance the second half can change temperature but you'd be hard pressed to imagine it.

06:14 PM

44 minutes

Moore down after Gabriel catches him in the face with a stray hand, but there was no suggesting of a bent elbow or any malice. Bournemouth might be satisfied to make it to half time at 0-2.

06:13 PM

42 minutes

Arsenal fans have a new chant with 'SALIBA' to the tune of 'Tequila!'

The flag goes up against Martinelli when Partey looked to have found him with a through ball. Can Arsenal find that third goal their dominance merits before the break?

06:08 PM

39 minutes

Arsenal with another sustained spell on the ball, Zinchenko heavily involved, but Gabriel's attempted diagonal to Odegaard skips out of play. Bournemouth struggling to find a way of laying a glove on them at the moment.

06:06 PM

36 minutes

Bournemouth finally get some comfortable possession around the halfway line, they have been scrapping for long balls or defending almost incessantly. Gabriel wins a header and Arsenal are on the attack again.

06:03 PM

33 minutes

Mepham makes a hash of a long punt forward and Martinelli was almost the beneficiary. Lerma then penalised for handball in midfield as he scrapped with Odegaard. Arsenal still dominant.

06:01 PM

Odegaard at the double, a rare occurrence according to Sam Dean:

Funny to think that Odegaard was being criticised earlier this season for not being willing to shoot. He's a player that usually looks for the extra pass but he's in a much more decisive move today... this is the first time he has scored two goals in one game since October 2014, when he was playing for Stromsgodset against Lillestrom.

06:00 PM

30 minutes

Arsenal moving the ball really well on the edge of the final third but they could not get their shot away. Senesi at the back has endured a tough debut for Bournemouth. Moore wins a foul against Gabriel in his own half. Bournemouth have at least made it this far without conceding the killer third.

05:58 PM

28 minutes

Bournemouth's Zemura is shown the first booking of the game for bringing down Saka from behind in a promising position. He may have been a tad unfortunate, looked like he hooked his foot around to the ball, but referees are always sceptical when it's from behind. Xhaka almost gets to the free-kick at the back post. Bournemouth goal.

05:56 PM

26 minutes

Bournemouth struggling to apply any pressure, Arsenal keep finding the spare man. The home team are yet to have a shot on goal and have had just 27 per cent possession.

05:54 PM

23 minutes

Arsenal stroking the ball around at the back, Mikel Arteta's team just need to avoid any silly errors. Saka bundles over Kelly near the touchline to give Bournemouth some breathing space.

05:52 PM

21 minutes

Moore is providing a plucky performance while heavily outnumbered. Jesus' play with back to goal is excellent again, up against three centre-halves. Arsenal win a corner. Martinelli then with a menacing run into the box down the left to win another. Bournemouth looked to be in a promising position on the break, but Zinchenko reads it.

05:49 PM

19 minutes

Saka spins in behind down the right, but White's cross from the corner of the penalty area was overhit and drifts behind for a goal kick.

Good control from Moore up front for Bournemouth to hold off Gabriel, but Arsenal get back to defend in numbers and the move slows down.

05:48 PM

He may not have scored, but Jesus the main man again

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League - AFP

05:46 PM

16 minutes

A moment of hope there for Bournemouth and Moore after a sloppy ball from White but Saliba got back to defend well in a wide position and actually win a throw in. Arsenal back in control and on the ball.

05:44 PM

13 minutes

Bournemouth hanging on here, Arsenal with a corner after another foray down the right from Saka. The home team need to stay in this and find a way to score the game's next goal. Arsenal have the game in their pocket, just need to stay professional.

05:42 PM

GOOOAAALL! Odegaard scores his second after a Var check

It looked like White may have gone too early on the overlap, but after receiving the pass from Saka he played a good pull-back into the dangerous area. Jesus looked like he was going to spin and shoot but Odegaard did the job for him by sweeping into the net emphatically with his left foot.

05:40 PM

10 minutes

Arsenal fans in good voice in the far corner. Their players just need to keep their foot on the pedal and in control of this game. They are finding it quite comfortable to keep the ball around the midfield mark. Bournemouth trying to sit off and close the gaps, but it is making it hard for them to get in support of Moore.

05:38 PM

7 minutes

It's all Arsenal at the moment, camped in Bournemouth's half and full of confidence after that early goal as you might expect. Martinelli is fouled around 30 yards from goal, left of centre. Bournemouth try to break after the ball was cleared but Zinchenko shows great composure to sweep up and get them moving.

05:36 PM

GOOOOAAAALLL! Odegaard scores but Jesus the architect

That was sensational centre-forward play from the Brazilian. It was a hopeful, loopy ball forward from White but Jesus boshed Senesi to the ground and cushioned the ball out of the sky. He then turned and skipped past a couple of challenges and slipped Martinelli free in the box. Travers saved Martinelli's drive with his feet but Odegaard was on the six-yard line to score the rebound.

05:34 PM

4 minutes

Ben White clips a decent cross into the area but Senesi glanced it away. Arsenal maintain territory high up the pitch but a clearance rebounds off Jesus for a Bournemouth goal kick.

They get some joy with a diagonal to the right and win the first ball, but Moore was penalised for a push on Saliba.

05:32 PM

2 minutes

Arsenal on the front foot and controlling possession in the very early stages. Bournemouth being careful not to get sucked into pressing too high, keeping their shape in a deeper position. Xhaka picking up some of those advanced positions we saw against Leicester last week when he scored.

05:30 PM

KICK OFF!

Arsenal's players have a pre-match huddle with defender Gabriel leading the way, and then they get us under away in their pale pink third strip.

05:25 PM

The players are on their way out of the tunnel

Bournemouth's supporters in good voice and their drummer is in an enthusiastic mood. A lot rests on the opening 20 minutes here you sense. Will Arsenal offer Bournemouth encouragement or establish their authority?

05:19 PM

Saka reaches a milestone, this via Sam Dean:

Bukayo Saka is making his 100th Premier League appearance today. He's the joint-10th youngest player to reach that mark, and the second youngest to do so for Arsenal (after Cesc Fabregas).

05:16 PM

Martinelli a man in form

Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League starts for Arsenal (three goals, three assists). A goal in this game would make him the second youngest player to score in each of Arsenal’s first three Premier League games in a season, after José Antonio Reyes in 2004-05.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their fourth goa - Reuters

05:13 PM

Mikel Arteta's views

We have performed very well and been efficient in our games, we needed two good games to beat two good opponents. They have given me the reasons to continue with this line up and the players on the bench have done well when they come in. Jesus has brought hunger and winning mentality, and of course his quality. They are a really good side who are used to winning and they have been strong at home, so we expect a tough match.

05:04 PM

Scott Parker speaking before the game

That's the most important thing, looking forward to the challenge against a team who have had a fantastic start to the season, Mikel has done a great job and they are progressing in the right way. These are the games you look forward to after spending a hard season in the Championship [Bournemouth have Liverpool away next]. Senesi has the attributes to handle the Premier League he's an aggressive, front-foot centre-half.

04:48 PM

Arsenal will be wearing black armbands today

For head groundsman Steve Braddock who passed away this week aged 58.

Black armband for Arsenal Head Groundsman Steve Braddock who passed away - GETTY IMAGES

04:45 PM

Sam Dean is our man at Bournemouth today

This is what he has had to say on an unusually settled Arsenal team for August:

These are exciting days at Arsenal and their team is remarkably settled for this stage of the campaign, especially compared to the chaos of the opening weeks of last season. They face Bournemouth this evening and Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged since for the third week in a row, which means this is the first time since 2003 that Arsenal have named the same starting XI in the opening three games of a league season.

04:43 PM

Bournemouth team news: Defender Senesi makes his first start

Bournemouth XI (3-4-3): Travers; Mepham, Senesi, Kelly; Smith, Lerma, Billing, Zemura; Tavernier, Moore, Pearson

Jefferson Lerma makes his 150th appearance for the club. Their substitutes are: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

04:38 PM

Arsenal unchanged for third straight game

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Summer signing Fabio Vieira is named on a strong looking bench for the first time, along with Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Nicolas Pepe is absent with talks under way with Nice over a season-long loan.

04:34 PM

Can Arsenal avoid a south coast slip up?

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta's team aim to start a Premier League with three straight wins for the first time since 2004.

The Vitality Stadium was the scene of Arteta's first game as Arsenal head coach back on Boxing Day 2019, and only Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka are still regulars from the team that started that day. After two summers of investment, Arteta has a team that can play in his image with some of Arsenal's play against Crystal Palace and Leicester City reminiscent of Manchester City. That might be because two former City players, Garbiel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have been hugely influential in their first two games for the club.

Asked about Jesus' impact, Arteta said: "Probably the biggest difference since I worked with him before is his maturity.

"Obviously, a few years have gone by, a few experiences, and as you mentioned his language has improved so much.

"He’s got a different role here, you can sense that straight away. I’m glad that he’s having a good time and performing really well for the team."

Bournemouth have had a decent start to the campaign after many gloomy predictions about their survival chances. They continued their strong home record from last season with a victory and a clean sheet against Aston Villa, and a defeat at Manchester City was not especially revelatory. Scott Parker's team are known for their inventive set-piece routines and restarts, and it will be interesting to see if they try to press Arsenal into mistakes on a tight pitch or sit off and look to contain. Kieffer Moore scored his first Premier League goal on the opening weekend, and will look to test Arsenal's defence in their air.

Team news on the way shortly.