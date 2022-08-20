Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score as Saliba stunner extends Gunners lead

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory over Aston Villa.

Arsenal only won two of their five trips to the Vitality Stadium during Bournemouth’s previous spell in the top-flight, but Parker has warned that his side are facing one of the Premier League’s top forwards in Jesus, who will lead the line alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. "It’s a real challenge for us at the weekend to try and keep him quiet,” Parker said. “He’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward."

Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture, below:

Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League updates

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Smith, Pearson, Tavernier, Moore

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

GOAL! Martin Odegaard taps Arsenal in front, 0-1

GOAL! Odegaard gets his second of the game, 0-2

GOAL! Stunning Saliba goal makes it three, 0-3

NO GOAL! VAR rules out a Jesus effort for offside, 0-4

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 3 Arsenal FC

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:17 , Luke Baker

87 mins: SAVE! Maybe it won’t be Gabriel Jesus’s day in front of goal? Smith Row slips the Brazilian in and he strikes a shot from the right of the goal but Travers saves sharply and the rebound goes wide. He may have just been offside though.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:15 , Luke Baker

85 mins: Smith Rowe on ‘draft excluder’ duty lying behind the wall to block the low one... Tavernier goes for a curler round the outside of the wall with his left foot but it’s into the side netting. Ramsdale was across sharply anyway

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:13 , Luke Baker

84 mins: Free-kick in a dangerous position for the hosts as Christie again involved, drawing the foul from Thomas Partey. To the left of the D, about 20-25 yards out...

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:12 , Luke Baker

83 mins: You could argue that Bournemouth deserve a goal for the second-half effort they’ve given but I’m sure Arsenal won’t be feeling particularly charitable.

The Cherries are certainly being afforded more of the ball now and Christie skips past his man down the left flank before the ball is spread right. Zemura then darts into the box after hold-up play by Moore but his attempted low cross rolls safely to Ramsdale.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:11 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:09 , Luke Baker

79 mins: SAVE! That’s close from Moore. Shows all of his power with a header from almost the edge of the box that Ramsdale dives away to his right to tip wide. It may have been going just wide anyway but Ramsdale felt he couldn’t take any chances.

A couple of Cherries corners ensue but Arsenal hold firm and clear their lines.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:07 , Luke Baker

77 mins: A rare Bournemouth opportunity. Jaidon Anthony intercepts a loose Xhaka pass, he finds Kieffer Moore who helps it on to Marcus Tavernier. He’s to the right of the goal and strikes an effort but it’s well wide

Jesus has goal ruled out for offside

19:05 , Luke Baker

Here’s the moment that VAR denied Gabriel Jesus Arsenal’s fourth goal

Calm as you like from Gabriel Jesus with the finish but after a VAR review his goal is chalked off! ❌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:04 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:03 , Luke Baker

74 mins: Triple sub for Arsenal as Odegaard, Martinelli and White all come off with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiash entering the fray.

Not a bad trio to have

VAR - NO GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:01 , Luke Baker

72 mins: And it’s GOAL number four for Arsenal. Neat build-up and Odegaard slips the ball through to Jesus who finishes well past Travers.

VAR having a long check to see if Jesus was offside though... It’s incredibly tight but eventually it’s deemed offside! NO GOAL! Very unlucky.

Calm as you like from Gabriel Jesus with the finish but after a VAR review his goal is chalked off! ❌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

19:00 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Zinchenko’s ball into the box from the left eventually falls to Martinelli who flicks it up and takes a shot at goal. I think it comes of his shin but it certainly went wide of a diving Mark Travers’ far post anyway.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:59 , Luke Baker

69 mins: Nice touch by Tavernier and then he’s fed back and able to drive forward. Later in the move, Lerma flagged offside to end any threat. Still no subs for Arsenal but Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe among the players warming up.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:57 , Luke Baker

67 mins: Half a chance for Bournemouth to get a shot away in anger but Moore is crowded out by three Arsenal players as he receives the ball in the area.

Arsenal, and Ramsdale especially, will be keen not to lose their clean sheet

WATCH: Saliba stunner makes it 3-0

18:56 , Luke Baker

William Saliba brilliantly found the top corner to make it 3-0. And Zinchenko’s reaction sums up how most people felt, I think.

SALIBA THAT IS 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆🤯



That Zinchenko reaction is every Arsenal fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/y4sJLv9OWy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:53 , Luke Baker

64 mins: Arsenal playing the ball around with freedom here. Martinelli decides to have a go as he cuts in on his right foot about 25 yards out but his curling shot as he falls over is well, well over the bar.

Philip Billing is limping for Bournemouth and he might come off here. Yep, he trudges to the sideline and Ryan Christie enters the fray in his place.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:51 , Luke Baker

61 mins: Will Scott Parker make any more changes? Another throw-in gives Bournemouth a platform but the ball is nicked away as they get into the area and Arsenal counter through Martinelli. Good covering defending though.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:47 , Luke Baker

57 mins: CHANCE! Martinelli makes a bit of a mess of it. Good interplay in midfield, Saka slips through Martinelli who takes it slightly wide and his shot flies into the stands.

Xhaka was unmarked on his left if he could have found him.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

18:45 , Luke Baker

55 mins: Bournemouth has been the better side in this second half but that was brilliant by Saliba and an absolute gut-punch. Surely no way back now.

The Cherries do win a corner and Tavernier whips it in left-footed. WOW! It almost goes straight in but Gabriel scrambles across and heads it off the line. CLOSE!

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal - Saliba 53’

18:43 , Luke Baker

53 mins: GOAL! What a finish by Saliba!

Martinelli’s cross from the right is too long but goes through to Xhaka, who lays it back for Saliba on the edge of the area and he curls a GORGEOUS left-footed strike into the top right corner. Sublime

SALIBA THAT IS 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆🤯



That Zinchenko reaction is every Arsenal fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/y4sJLv9OWy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:42 , Luke Baker

52 mins: Gabriel Jesus goes into the referee’s notebook for a foul on halfway. He’s not happy but out comes the yellow card. Bournemouth have had the better of this second half.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:41 , Luke Baker

51 mins: Nice turn by Jefferson Lerma on halfway and he finds Adam Smith on the right. Gabriel nods away his cross but the Cherries come again and win another throw-in for Kelly to launch goalwards. It’s all very Stoke in 2012...

Almost disaster for Arsenal! Mepham’s flick on from the throw is claimed by Ramsdale but he completely shanks his clearance kick with Anthony in the vicinity, it falls to Lerma on the edge of the box but his shot flies over the bar. Ramsdale livid, claiming he was impeded, but he wasn’t. Anthony just standing nearby.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:38 , Luke Baker

49 mins: Another attacking throw for Bournemouth that Lloyd Kelly launches into the box. It comes back out to him and it’s a teasing, hanging cross to the back post that Ramsdale claims. Small signs of positivity for the hosts at the start of this second period.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:36 , Luke Baker

47 mins: Better from Bournemouth immediately. Probably the first time they’ve been in the Arsenal box. An attacking throw-in is held up by Kieffer Moore, who turns his man and puts a ball across the box but it’s safely cleared.

Something to build on though?

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:35 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Back underway at the Vitality Stadium. Two changes for Bournemouth and Scott Parker had to do something, to be fair.

Lewis Cook and ex-Arsenal academy product Jaidon Anthony come on for Ben Pearson and Marcos Senesi. Not a great full debut for Senesi in truth.

Half-time - Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:30 , Luke Baker

Here was Arsenal - and Odegaard’s - second. Taken off the toes of Jesus but I’m sure he won’t mind. It gave Bournemouth a mountain to climb after just 10 minutes

IT'S ØDEGAARD AGAIN! 2-0! ⚡⚡



Arsenal are running riot on the seaside...🔴 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/WxhBkrb3jQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Half-time - Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:26 , Luke Baker

Here’s a reminder of how Arsenal go into the break 2-0 ahead. Firstly Odegaard finished following a brilliant Jesus run.

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! 🔴



How about THAT Gabriel Jesus run though...😍 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/hRQDW8VjQv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

HALF-TIME! Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:18 , Luke Baker

A superb half by Arsenal. Martin Odegaard’s double has them completely, and deservedly, in control. It’s hard to see how Bournemouth can get back in this match.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:17 , Luke Baker

45+1 mins: One last chance for Arsenal? Odegaard and Saka link up, with the latter hammering a low cross into the box but it’s hacked clear. Half-time imminent.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:16 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Two minutes added time. This has been an ideal first half by Arsenal. Zinchenko has won possession more than any other player so far - doing so on 9 occasions (no-one else is above 5). His anticipation and reading of the game is superb.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:15 , Luke Baker

44 mins: Kieffer Moore claims he was caught in the face by Gabriel as they jostle for the ball. Replays show that the defender’s hand did make contact with his face but it was clearly accidental. Nothing to see there.

Moore is down and receives a bit of treatment but he’ll be fine to continue.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:12 , Luke Baker

41 mins: Zinchenko skips past a Bournemouth player and when he gets the ball back he puts in a dangerous cross from the left. It’s a touch too high for Jesus but Arsenal win the ball back and build again. Bournemouth just can’t get a foot on the ball.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:11 , Luke Baker

40 mins: Every single one of Bournemouth’s players’ average position so far is in their own half. Kieffer Moore the furthest advanced on the halfway line. That’s telling about Arsenal’s dominance.

The Gunners dominating the ball and Odegaard floats a ball into the left channel where Jesus has made an intelligent run. Bournemouth initially clear but White given room to put another cross in from the right. His low ball is cleared behind for a corner. The cHerries survive that with some scrambling blocks

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:08 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Saka drives forward again and combines with White as they search for a way through. Everything coming down that Arsenal right.

Saliba shows what he’s about with some neat footwork on the ball as he evades trouble and plays the ball back to a (presumably bored) Ramsdale. He looks very composed does the French centre-back.

Arsenal celebrate their second goal

18:06 , Luke Baker

(REUTERS)

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:05 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Bournemouth’s attacking players have only had scraps to work with so far. Tavernier does well to close down Saliba on the left and block the clearance but it’s harmlessly out for a goal kick.

Patient build-up on the right from Arsenal, White gets some room to cross but his floated ball is safely plucked out of the air by Travers at the back post. The Gunners playing at a different level to their hosts at the moment.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:01 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Neat interplay by Arsenal and Odegaard looks for an onrushing Saka but it’s cut out. Saka then nips past a defender and tries to play in Martinelli on the edge of the box but a desperate Cherries defence scramble the ball clear. Good work by Tavernier to then win the throw-in when surrounded by three Arsenal players deep in his own territory. Bournemouth breathe again.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:59 , Luke Baker

28 mins: Odegaard whips it left-footed to the back post where Xhaka slides and gets a foot to the ball but can’t direct it back into the danger area and it trickles out for a goal-kick.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:58 , Luke Baker

27 mins: 73 per cent possession for Arsenal so far and six shots on goal compared to Bournemouth’s zero. It’s been one-way traffic so far.

Saka spins Zemura and the Cherries man slides in from behind and fouls him. Free-kick, just right of centre, about 35 yards out. Zemura booked for his troubles.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:56 , Luke Baker

25 mins: Saka given a ball to chase in the right channel but he’s too physical when he barges Lloyd Kelly to the ground in pursuit of the ball to give Bournemouth a free-kick that enables them to clear their lines. Every time the Cherries get their foot on the ball, the Arsenal press is there to win it back - very impressive so far by the visitors.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:53 , Luke Baker

22 mins: Martinelli’s corner is well defended initially by Bournemouth but Martinelli then beats Senesi with a neat burst of pace to get to the by-line and wins another corner.

It causes panic in the Bournemouth box but after a couple of attempts, they scramble clear. The quality of corners has been good so far from the Gunners.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:51 , Luke Baker

21 mins: Moore all over the back of Odegaard, harrying him and manages to slide round and win the ball. It stays in play and he completes the pass infield. That livens the crowd up but it’s been slim pickings for things that they can cheer so far.

Mepham then goes through the back of Jesus to give away a free-kick, which turns into a corner for Arsenal.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:50 , Luke Baker

19 mins: White finds Saka with a long ball down the right channel. Saka holds it up and lays it back to White, whose cross is just a shade too long and goes out for a goal-kick. It was a good area, just a bit unlucky.

Bournemouth then try to build an attack of their own as Moore holds the ball up well but the Gunners are disciplined defensively and force the hosts to go backwards, which snuffs out any danger

WATCH: Odegaard nabs his second goal

17:48 , Luke Baker

And here’s Martin Odegaard’s second. A lovely finish from the midfielder, who is now on a hat-trick.

IT'S ØDEGAARD AGAIN! 2-0! ⚡⚡



Arsenal are running riot on the seaside...🔴 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/WxhBkrb3jQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

WATCH: Odegaard gives Arsenal the lead

17:47 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Martin Odegaard put Arsenal in front early on.

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! 🔴



How about THAT Gabriel Jesus run though...😍 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/hRQDW8VjQv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:46 , Luke Baker

15 mins: Arsenal are looking irrepressible here. But that’s a mistake as Ben White loses the ball to Kieffer Moore, who shows a burst of pace to get some room down the right but White recovers and forces him out of play.

The Arsenal man looked uncomfortable at right-back during the Leicester game, so it will be interesting to see how he does here.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

17:44 , Luke Baker

13mins: This is a disastrous start for Bournemouth. The match already looks beyond their grasp. Arsenal surge forward again and win the corner.

Saka whips it in from the right and Gabriel jumps highest but can’t direct his header on target. A long way wide in the end

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal - Odegaard 10'

17:42 , Luke Baker

10 mins: Bournemouth are pressing Arsenal hard, trying to compress the pitch but the Gunners look very composed on the ball.

And now it’s a second GOAL! Good work by Saka and White down the right, White squares the ball to Jesus, who takes a slightly heavy touch but Odegaard nips in front of him and fires home.

There’s a VAR check to see if White was offside but it’s ruled he wasn’t and it stands.

IT'S ØDEGAARD AGAIN! 2-0! ⚡⚡



Arsenal are running riot on the seaside...🔴 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/WxhBkrb3jQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal

17:38 , Luke Baker

7 mins: Really not the start Bournemouth needed - how can they respond? They give away a free-kick on the left which is whipped into the box by Odegaard. It’s in a good area but it’s headed away. Perfect start for Arsenal.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal - Odegaard 5'

17:35 , Luke Baker

5 mins: GOAL! And it’s absolutely brilliant by Arsenal.

Jesus brings the ball down superbly in the middle of the park and then rides two tackles, showing strength and balance, before slipping the ball into the box. A shot at goal is saved well by Travers but Odegaard is on hand to knock in the rebound. Superb.

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! 🔴



How about THAT Gabriel Jesus run though...😍 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/hRQDW8VjQv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

Bournemouth 0-0 Arsenal

17:34 , Luke Baker

4 mins: White dinks a cross in from the right but it’s headed away well just before it went through to a trio of players queuing up at the back post. Then, at the other end, Kieffer Moore shows his strength as he harries the Gunners back-line but he’s a bit too physical and gives away the foul. An early indication of what the Cherries will try to do here though.

Bournemouth 0-0 Arsenal

17:33 , Luke Baker

2 mins: A couple of long early balls forward by Arsenal well dealt with by the Bournemouth back-line. Ben White then nearly gets himself in trouble at the back but he’s strong, holds off Pearson initially and then wins the foul.

Kick-off: Bournemouth 0-0 Arsenal

17:31 , Luke Baker

1 min: And we’re underway at the Vitality Stadium. Can Bournemouth cause a shock here?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

17:29 , Luke Baker

The players are out and there’s only a couple of minutes until kick-off. Here is a reminder of the teams.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Smith, Pearson, Tavernier, Moore

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Scott Parker confident Marcos Senesi can handle the occasion

17:24 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth made three changes to the starting XI that lost to Man City a week ago, with Jordan Zemura and Philip Billing coming into the line-up and Marcos Senesi earning a first start for the club.

The central defender signed from Feyenoord on a four-year deal earlier this month and Cherries boss Scott Parker is adamant the 25-year-old will shine despite the challenge this evening.

“Marcos is a defender who I feel has the attributes to handle the Premier League,” Parker told Sky Sports. “He brings experience but will need time as well, although I like to think he can adapt quickly.”

(REUTERS)

Nicolas Pepe misses out for Arsenal

17:18 , Luke Baker

Arsenal’s starting XI are unchanged but one player to miss out on a place in the squad entirely is Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019 from Lille in an eye-watering £72million deal but has largely been a flop.

He’s now being linked with a season-long loan to Nice and Mikel Areta deflected when asked about his absence today, telling Sky Sports: “We had to leave three players out of the squad and we tried to select the players we believe are in the best condition.”

Gabriel Jesus lifting Arsenal standards, says Mikel Arteta

17:12 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta hailed Gabriel Jesus’ standard-lifting performance after the striker opened his Arsenal account with a brace in their 4-2 victory over Leicester.

The summer signing from Manchester City brought the Emirates faithful to their feet in the Gunners’ first home fixture of the season with a stunning curled effort, following it up with a nodded goal to double their advantage before the break.

Jesus, however, later confessed to his manager that he was not as elated with his performance as the Gunners fans who flooded social media with praise after their side picked up another three points.

“We know what Gaby can do,” said Arteta. “He scored two assists too and he’s feeling disappointed in that dressing room because he said he could have scored four.

“That’s the standard, that’s the mentality you want. To go to a different level, you need that mentality.”

Gabriel Jesus lifting Arsenal standards, says Mikel Arteta after Leicester win

Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester

17:05 , Luke Baker

Meanwhile, Arsenal impressively beat Leicester a week ago to continue their 100 per cent start to the Premier League campaign.

Gabriel Jesus emphatically announced his arrival at the Emirates Stadium with a brace in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Leicester.

The Brazilian’s quality shone throughout the Gunners’ first home fixture of the season, which saw him fire the hosts ahead with a curled effort before heading in his second before the break.

William Saliba’s own goal to start the second half drew the sides closer, but Granit Xhaka immediately restored the Gunners’ advantage.

The visitors, who stayed in it thanks to fine saves from goalkeeper Danny Ward, pulled another back through James Maddison, but Gabriel Martinelli responded instantly to ensure his side’s perfect start to the season.

Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester

Erling Haaland denied but Man City thrash Bournemouth after Kevin de Bruyne’s virtuoso display

16:55 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth suffered defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Blue smoke shrouded the Etihad Stadium at kick-off, wrote Richard Jolly. The message on the pitch, courtesy of a massive banner, had read: “This is Manchester”. If it was meant to signify the arrival of a striking superstar, an update of the “Welcome to Manchester” posters that greeted Carlos Tevez 13 years ago, Erling Haaland could not provide the finish to accompany the fanfare.

His home debut featured an assist but not a goal, and a lovely pass was perhaps proof that Pep Guardiola’s coaching can turn anyone into a creator, but the virtuoso display came from Kevin de Bruyne. Haaland may yet become the Premier League’s most prolific forward but De Bruyne has had a status as its most compelling midfielder for years.

Erling Haaland denied but sublime Kevin de Bruyne helps City thrash Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Arsenal stats

16:45 , Luke Baker

Arsenal are looking to win their opening three league games in a campaign for the first time since 2004-05.

However, Bournemouth at unbeaten in 11 home league games (W7, D4), winning their last three without conceding.

The Cherries' record against Arsenal is less promising though, with the Gunners winning nine of their 12 matches against the south coast side. Bournemouth have beaten them just once in 10 Premier League games - a 2-1 victory in January 2018 with goals from Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe.

Bournemouth and Arsenal line-ups

16:39 , Luke Baker

Marcos Senesi - a summer signing from Feyenoord - makes his first start for the Cherries, while Kieffer Moore leads the line. Dominic Solanke didn’t pass his fitness test and misses out.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Smith, Pearson, Tavernier, Moore

Meanwhile, Arsenal name an unchanged XI and will be looking for a similar result to the one they got against Leicester last weekend - winning 4-2. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back on the bench but Ben White starts at right-back once more.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news

16:36 , Luke Baker

Here are the two line-ups - Arsenal unchanged.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Senesi makes first start

🔺 Moore leads the line

🔺 Lerma's 150th #afcb app



All set for #BOUARS 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/qrR1zotlkO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 20, 2022

📋 Same starting XI...



Let's get the same result! 👊#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022

Mikel Arteta ‘very confident’ Bukayo Saka will sign new Arsenal deal

16:27 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta is “very confident” that England forward Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal at Arsenal sooner rather than later.

The 20-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium and continues to be a vital part of Arteta’s side.

Saka finished as Arsenal’s top goal-scorer last season as he rose above the racist abuse he suffered after missing the deciding penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Having joined the academy aged seven, Saka made his first-team debut under head coach Unai Emery in 2019 but has flourished under Arteta.

Asked about a new deal for Saka, the Spaniard replied: “I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve. And now it is about putting it on a piece of paper.”

Mikel Arteta ‘very confident’ Bukayo Saka will sign new Arsenal deal

Bournemouth preparing for challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus

16:17 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admits his side face a major challenge to nullify the threat of “incredible” Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus claimed his first Gunners goals since his summer switch from Manchester City by netting twice in last weekend’s 4-2 Premier League success over Leicester.

Parker, whose newly-promoted Cherries are bidding to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing at champions City, is full of admiration for the Brazil international and braced for another severe test when Mikel Arteta’s men visit Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant signing, an amazing signing really,” said Parker. “Mikel had the player at Manchester City and he’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward.

“He’s probably got every facet to his game as a number nine: can drop in, can link play, is also a threat on your backline as well, endless work-rate in terms of pressing and leading the line from that sense.”

Bournemouth preparing for challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus

Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash

16:08 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will make a late call on striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Solanke was ever-present last season as the Cherries won promotion to the top flight but missed last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City due to an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old will undergo a fitness test before the Gunners arrive at Vitality Stadium, while Parker could hand a first start to Argentina defender Marcos Senesi.

“The team news will probably be similar to last week,” Parker told a press conference. “Dominic Solanke maybe (could be involved), we’ll have to assess him tomorrow and make a call. Everyone has come out of last week’s game well.”

Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash

Early Arsenal team news

15:55 , Luke Baker

Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are getting closer to full fitness having appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in midweek, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are pushing for full involvement after both coming off the bench last weekend.

It would not be a surprise to see Mikel Arteta name an unchanged team, unless he wants a more natural right back in Tomiyasu in place of Ben White.

Early Bournemouth team news

15:45 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is a doubt after missing the trip to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury.

Jordan Zemura also missed out after testing positive for Covid. Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also set to be unavailable.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:28 , Luke Baker

Arsenal will look to make it three wins out of three to open the Premier League season as they travel to Bournemouth this afternoon (kick-off at 5.30pm).

Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact at the Gunners and the Brazilian scored his first goals for the club in the 4-2 win over Leicester last weekend.

It added to Arsenal’s opening win of the season at Crystal Palace and the growing belief at the Emirates - but newly promoted Bournemouth will look to provide an upset on the south coast.

Scott Parker’s side were blown away in the first half of their defeat at Manchester City last weekend but had better fortunes in their opening home match of the season against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

We’ll have all the action for you covered right here.

Full-time: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

For the second week in a row, Tottenham required Harry Kane’s instincts at a corner to rescue a result that in other seasons might have been slipping away.

Report by Jamie Braidwood:

Harry Kane heads Tottenham to narrow win over Wolves

Full-time: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s all over. Spurs had to work for those three points after a poor first half, but their second-half display was worthy of the win. Kulusevski was excellent, Perisic was good and Kane popped up with the crucial goal.

Wolves will rue a day where they performed pretty well but lacked a cutting edge. New signing Matheus Nunes was very impressive and they will win plenty of games in this league playing like that.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+1 min: Jimenez can’t control a header in the box and Spurs have a goal-kick, which brings a relieved cheer around the ground.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

89 min: Spurs haven’t really changed formation – instead Bentancur seems to be playing on the right side where Kulusevski was, and Richarlison is still on the left. Lucas Moura will be on soon, it appears. Wolves are probing now for the equaliser.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

86 min: Bissouma replaces the excellent Kulusevski, so it looks like Spurs are shifting to a three-man midfield with Richarlison and Kane up front.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

84 min: Hwang has replaced Guedes in Wolves’ final change, as Yves Bissouma prepares to come on for Spurs.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

82 min: Wolves are starting to string together some passes and Spurs are relying on counter-attacks now. Richarlison almost makes one count, dribbling skilfully down the left before cutting inside, but he runs into Neves before he can get a shot off.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

80 min: Nearly moments at either end. Jimenez jinks well in the box but his pass to Dendoncker just misses its target, while Royal’s low drilled cross is behind Kane and Kulusevksi.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

77 min: Spurs look more likely to create a second goal than Wolves to find an equaliser. Kulusevski, who’s been excellent, whips in another dangerous cross which is just about cleared.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

74 min: Ruben Neves tries a free-kick from range and hits the foot of Lloris’s post, a good effort.

Changes for Spurs coming now: Richarlison replaces Son, and Sessegnon is on for Perisic.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

14:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

72 min: Wolves make two more changes: Adama and Semedo replace Neto and Ait-Nouri.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

13:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

69 min: Brilliant counter-attack by Spurs, but why does Perisic not cross? Or shoot?! He turns down the first option with Harry Kane in the middle, then turns down the second option having cut into the box on his right foot, and finally decides to try an intricate throughball to the arriving Hojbjerg which is intercepted. On the touchline, Conte goes mad.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

13:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

67 min: A bit of a scrap off the ball here. Neves slid into Kane pretty hard and Kane then decided to give him a bodycheck, a moment later, which sent the two teams into a bit of a scrap. No cards or action from the referee and all is calm again.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Wolves, Kane 64

13:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Finally Spurs get their reward for an excellent second half. Son’s corner is flicked on by Perisic, and Kane is in space a couple of yards out to tap a header home. Lovely set-piece.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

63 min: Close! Kulusevski cuts inside and his weak shot rolls into the path of Son arriving in the box. The Korean shifts his feet and then fires a low shot from a tight angle which is really well stopped by Sa at his near post. Presumably referee Hooper and his assistant both thought it hit the post, because they award a goal-kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

60 min: Spurs continue to probe but they can’t find a clear chance right now. Wolves quickly break and almost create one of their own at the other end, but Jimenez can’t make solid contact with the low cross.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

57 min: Bruno Lage has seen enough. Dendoncker replaces Moutinho in midfield for some energy and graft, while up front Podence is replaced by Jimenez to offer some goal threat.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

56 min: The Kane-Son combination works to great effect as the England captain sends his teammate through on goal. Son takes a touch and then goes for a volley as the ball drops, but Collins arrives from nowhere to clear it off his toes. Crucial interception. Wolves are making changes...

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

54 min: A brief spell of possession for Wolves ends with Ait-Nouri taking a heavy touch in the box and his cross, or perhaps shot, is blocked by Dier making it easy for Lloris to gather.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Spurs are lively right now. Kulusevski cuts inside from the right and curls a lovely ball into the box, where Kane’s header slams against the bar, and Son scuffs the follow up. That was the best moment of the match so far for Tottenham. Can they take advantage of this period of dominance?

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

51 min: Spurs move the ball quickly down the right side from where Kane crosses to Son on the penalty spot, but the Korean’s header loops off target.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

49 min: Another Perisic corner and this one is so dangerous, whipped right into the six-yard box, but Sanchez can’t quite get enough contact to turn it into the goal and Wolves escape. Richarlison is warming up.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

47 min: Spurs go straight on the front-foot and Son’s attempted cross earns a corner. Perisic takes it, in-swinging with his left foot from the right-hand side, but it’s easily headed clear by Collins.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are back under way in north London. No changes at the break.

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

This man has looked excellent in the first half:

Matheus Nunes on the ball for Wolves (Getty Images)

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Glenn Hoddle is unimpressed with Spurs’ movement in that first half. Talking in the BT Sport studio, he says they need to inject some energy on the attack if they are to unlock Wolves. “Conte needs to get into them at half-time,” adds Joe Cole.

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

An interesting half from a neutral point of view, despite the lack of goalmouth action, but a frustrating one for the home fans who were clearly getting agitated by the half-time whistle as their side struggled to break down the Wolves defence. Wolves have probably been the better side and Nunes already looks like a high-quality signing. They just need a bit of cutting edge – perhaps we will see Raul Jimenez in the second half.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

44 min: Spurs have been second-best for a while now but they are finishing this half on the front-fot. Perisic digs out a cross from the left and Kane does really well to beat Kilman in the air, sending a looping header goalwards and demanding a good save from Sa.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

42 min: Wolves are enjoying a really neat sustained period of pressure, full of good passing and movement. They stay patient and when it eventually floats into the box, Nunes wins the header against Davies and almost scores his first Wolves goal, the ball just missing the post with Lloris rooted. Excellent by the visitors.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Half a chance for Wolves as Guedes is fed on the edge of the box and tries to shoot first time, but under pressure from Sanchez he scuffs his effort. Taking a touch and forcing the defender to think a little inside the area might have been the choice, in hindsight, though that’s easy for me to say.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Spurs scrap their way to a corner and from it they create their best moment – Son’s delivery is flicked on by Max Kilman and flies all the way through the other side of the box requiring just a tap-in for the opening goal. The officials don’t spot the flick, however, and it’s a goal-kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Wolves

13:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

35 min: Wolves are pressing high and frustrating Spurs, while at the other end Wolves are starting to look more and more coordinated. A shot from Neto causes a bit of chaos as it bounces around in the box but it ends with a snatched shot wide.

