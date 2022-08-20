Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal LIVE! Saliba goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal lead Bournemouth 2-0 at half-time after a dominant display at the Vitality Stadium. It only took 11 minutes at the Vitalty for the match to be effectively put to be as a contest. Gabriel Jesus brought the ball down superbly, turned and drove towards the Bournemouth goal, drifting past two challenges in the procees. He then played a sublime reverse pass to Gabriel Martinelli, his shot was parried out to Martin Odegaard and the Arsenal captain had a simple finish.

The Norwegian quickly had his second as Arsenal once again opened up the home defence. Ben White was played in on the right wing, he cut the ball back to Jesus, whose heavy touch fell perfectly into the path of Odegaard who hammered it into the far corner. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, as Simon Collings provides expert analysis from the ground.

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 3 Arsenal FC

19:21 , Matt Verri

90+2 mins: Four minutes added on, as Arsenal get numbers back keen to hold onto their clean sheet.

Cross whipped into the Arsenal box from deep, Moore wins yet another header but it’s a comfortable save for Ramsdale who flops onto the ball.

19:19 , Matt Verri

89 mins: Tierney playing at left wing, in front of Zinchenko. Freedom to enjoy these last few minutes.

Smith Rowe pounces on a loose ball, slides it through to Nketiah. His shot is well saved. Travers continues to keep Arsenal at bay as they push for a fourth.

19:16 , Matt Verri

87 mins: Huge chance for Jesus!

Xhaka slides him in brilliantly, hammered at goal but Travers parried it back out. Saka there for the rebound, that’s blocked behind. Doesn’t matter though, offside flag up.

Changes for Arsenal. Lokonga and Tierney on, Saka and Xhaka replaced.

19:14 , Matt Verri

85 mins: Partey brings Christie down just outside the box, great position for Bournemouth. Can they grab a consolation?

Smith Rowe the lucky man lying on the ground behind the wall. Tavernier whips it around the wall and into the side-netting. Decent effort.

19:11 , Matt Verri

82 mins: Christie brings it forward for Bournemouth, pass is behind Tavernier and the hosts have to come back.

Not a huge amount of pace in the match now, both sides know this has long been over as a contest.

19:08 , Matt Verri

79 mins: One for the cameras? Would suggest so.

Moore sends a header at goal from the edge of the box, looping wide. Ramsdale palms it behind at full stretch anyway, not entirely necessary. Or at all.

19:07 , Matt Verri

77 mins: Zinchenko looks for the ball over the top to Nketiah, who had made th erun. Sliced out of play.

Changes have not slowed the Gunners down, still look so bright in possession. Hold on... jinxed that.

Xhaka gives it away under no pressure and Bournemouth can pounces. Tavernier free in the, shoots into the side netting.

19:03 , Matt Verri

74 mins: White, Odegaard, Martinelli off. Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe and Nketiah on for the Gunners as Arteta makes a triple change.

Nketiah looks like he’ll play on the left. Still no debut for Vieira.

OFFSIDE!

19:02 , Matt Verri

No goal for Jesus!

VAR decides he’s a matter of inches offside, the goal is disallowed.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal | Gabriel Jesus 72'

19:01 , Matt Verri

IT’S FOUR!

Another sublime goal. Odegaard with a sensational pass as Jesus makes the run in behind, and the Brazilian sits the Bournemouth goalkeeper down before lifting the ball into the back of the net.

19:00 , Matt Verri

71 mins: Martinelli wants his goal!

Ball bounces in the box as Xhaka lays it off, Martinelli takes a touch and then stabs an effort towards the far corner. Just wide. Getting closer.

18:58 , Matt Verri

69 mins: Still no changes from Arteta. Will the likes of Vieira and Tierney get minutes late on?

Bournemouth briefly on the attack, until Lerma is standing still in an offside position and gets the ball played to him.

18:55 , Matt Verri

66 mins: Another long throw from Bournemouth, again it comes to nothing. More dangerous here as they just lump the ball into the box, Ramsdale off his line to punch away.

Xhaka the latest Arsenal player to be serenaded by the delighted away fans.

18:52 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Arsenal content to just keep the ball now, as the late challenges from Bournemouth continue to come in.

Martinelli gets bored of the comfortable possession, shifts the ball onto his right foot and goes for goal from distance. Well wide.

18:49 , Matt Verri

60 mins: Yellow card for Smith, who kicks out at Martinelli. That’s what it looked like, but think he actually was just going for the ball. Martinelli far too quick though as he turned away from the full-back.

Seconds later Smith is right up behind him again - does not look like a man worried about a red card.

18:47 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Could have been 4-0.

Martinelli is breaking free on goal, flag stays down. Has pink shirts up with him but goes for goal from a tight angle, high and wide.

Didn’t ever look like a man who ever had any intention of passing.

18:46 , Matt Verri

57 mins: Bournemouth to their credit are back on the attack, picking up from where they were before that goal. Corner swung into the box, Gabriel and Ramsdale just about get it out.

Kelly then sends a long throw into the box, Gabriel flops over and gets the decision.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

18:44 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal fans had literally just stopped singing the Saliba song...

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal | William Saliba 54'

18:43 , Matt Verri

WHAT A FINISH!

Start the chant again! Ball comes to Xhaka at the back post, he lays it off to Saliba who from just inside the box whips a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner. Sensational.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

18:42 , Matt Verri

A much better start to the half from Bournemouth, who have shifted to a back four. Arsenal just having to weather the storm a bit. A good test of their maturity.

18:41 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Bournemouth right at it since the break. Jesus comes flying back to help out his side, makes a foul and gets a yellow card for his troubles. Millions of FPL players heard sobbing.

Arsenal back on the attack, Saka surrounded by two Bournemouth players and eventually wins a free-kick.

18:40 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Another long throw, flicked on but it’s straight to Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper then makes a complete mess of things as he goes to kick the ball out, falls to Lerma 30 yards out. He goes for goal, blasted over the bar.

18:38 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Kelly launches a long throw into the Arsenal box. Comes back to him, crossed in this time and Lerma wins the header at the back post.

Drops in the box before Ramsdale can pounce on it. Encouragement there for Bournemouth though.

18:36 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Already more signs of life from the hosts, getting numbers forward and pressuring the Arsenal backline.

Zemura clashes heads with Odegaard which stops play and halts the brief Bournemouth charge.

Back underway!

18:34 , Matt Verri

Here we go again.

Cook on for Bournemouth at the break, as is Anthony to make his Premier League debut.

Up and running.

Stats tell the story

18:28 , Matt Verri

Arsenal with well over 70% possession in that opening 45 minutes, with eight shots and three on target to show for that.

Bournemouth haven’t managed a single shot - they’ve barely made it into the Arsenal half.

Not sure what Scott Parker can possibly do to turn this around, or at least make it competitive.

Odegaard at the double

18:25 , Matt Verri

IT'S ØDEGAARD AGAIN! 2-0! ⚡⚡



Jesus sensational for opener...

18:21 , Matt Verri

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! 🔴



HT: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

18:18 , Matt Verri

As easy as you like for the Gunners.

Odegaard’s double put the visitors two goals up early on and they haven’t looked back since. Bournemouth have barely had a kick, you will rarely see a more one-sided match than this.

18:16 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Two minutes added on.

Big question now is whether half-time will interupt the Saliba chant, which has been going on for about eight minutes non-stop now.

18:15 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Moore gets a Gabriel hand to the face, goes down and play will be stopped while the Bournemouth man gets some treatment. VAR had a quick look but nothing doing there. Blood is coming from the face of Moore.

Aaaaaaand we’re back underway.

18:13 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Martinelli and Saka look to be clean through after shrugging of a challenge, offside flag is up though. Arsenal denied. Very tight.

Briefly led to Arsenal fans getting distracted from their new chant...

Arsenal fans have a new song. Been singing it for good five minutes. Will now be in my head on the whole drive home.



18:11 , Matt Verri

40 mins: White again has the freedom of the right wing, plays a low ball into the box... nobody there. Deflected behind for a corner though.

Great delivery in, headed out. Comes to Odegaard on a hat-trick, his shot is blocked. As is Jesus’ seconds later.

18:09 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Bit of a lull in the match. So easy for Arsenal, temptation is there for them to keep the tempo really slow and just knock the ball around which they’re doing at the moment.

Arsenal fans having a lovely time in the stands.

18:06 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Sustained spell of possession for Bournemouth, probably their first of the match. All in defence and midfield though.

Eventually Lerma looks long for Billing, Gabriel there to head the ball away. Zinchenko then there to mop up the danger.

18:04 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Another free-kick for the visitors, this one for handball. Relatively central, 40 yards out.

Xhaka clips it in towards Gabriel, not enough on it though and headed away relatively comfortably.

18:00 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Arsenal almost play their way through the defence again.

Jesus flicks it through to Saka, he finds Martinelli in the box but the Brazilian can’t quite get it out of his feet. Bournemouth able to scramble the ball away.

17:59 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Nearly a really well-worked set-piece.

Odegaard swings it in deep, where Xhaka is completely free at the back post. Throws himself at it, can’t quite catch up with it though and the ball dribbles through to Travers.

17:58 , Matt Verri

27 mins: First yellow card of the match. Saka wriggles away from Zemura, Bournemouth man is the wrong side and has a hold of the winger, before then sliding in from behind. Can’t really complain about that.

Free-kick in a decent position for the Gunners.

17:56 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Pearson crowded out of it by White, Arsenal working hard out of possession to ensure Bournemouth don’t even get a sniff of getting back into this.

Jesus dropping deep too when his side do have the ball, keen to get involved at every opportunity.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

17:55 , Matt Verri

Difficult to stress how much of a difference Zinchenko is having to this Arsenal team. There’s the obvious tactical benefit of him basically being an additional midfield, but he is such a calming influence too.

17:53 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Odegaard wins a corner for his side, which Martinelli will take.

Swung into the near post, headed away. Back out to the Brazilian, skips past his man brilliantly and earns another corner.

Martinelli to take this one too. Jesus attacks it, blocked. Out to Saka, his shot blocked too.

17:51 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Better from Zemura this time, too strong for Saka and he reclaims possession.

Moore and Odegaard then battle for the ball, a competitive match is threatening to break out now. Odegaard thinks it has to be a foul as the striker slides in, but it’s good work from the Bournemouth striker.

This one is a foul though, Jesus clattered by Mepham.

17:49 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Zemura gives the ball away cheaply, Saka pounces and is duly fouled by Pearson. Hosts unable to get anything going when they do have the ball, which is rare enough.

White goes long over the top, Saka back to him. Clipped into the box, floats over everyone and behind.

17:45 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Sloppy pass from the Gunners, looks to be Bournemouth’s most likely route to a goal.

Moore knocks it past Saliba and briefly has space to run into, but he’s forced wide and the Frenchman then wins a throw-in for the visitors. Superb defending.

17:45 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Corner swung in by Saka, Saliba gets up at the back post but can’t direct the header. Bournemouth look absolutely stunned.

Struggling to lay a glove on the Gunners, as Jesus holds the ball up on the halfway line and turns into space.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

17:43 , Matt Verri

Bournemouth being ripped apart here and look all over the shop. This could get embarrassing and quickly.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal | Martin Odegaard 11'

17:42 , Matt Verri

ODEGAARD AT THE DOUBLE!

Arsenal are absolutely rampant. Saka and White combine on the right wing, with the full-back bombing forward on the overlap.

Cuts it back into the box, Jesus controls and goes to shoot. Slightly heavy touch, Odegaard is quickly there and takes it off him, hammering into the far corner.

17:39 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Confidence is not going to be a problem for this Arsenal side.

Zinchenko so composed at the back as Bournemouth clear it up the pitch, so much ability. And he’s a left-back.

Arsenal with the perfect start.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

17:37 , Matt Verri

No assist for Jesus, but my word what play from him. That turn was superb. Arsenal are purring already.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal | Martin Odegaard 5'

17:36 , Matt Verri

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

And it’s absolutely outrageous from Jesus! Brings the ball down superbly, drives past two challenges and plays a sensational reverse pass.

Martinelli clean through, his shot is saved. Comes out to Odegaard though and it’s a simple finish.

17:35 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Bournemouth happy to go direct when they do get possession.

Long ball launched up the pitch, flicked on and Moore is there to chase it. Puts Saliba under pressure, again it’s a foul though. Hosts with little intention of playing out from the back, it would seem.

Simon Collings at the Vitality

17:33 , Matt Verri

Arteta seemingly already spotted something he wants to exploit in the Bournemouth defence as he pulls Zinchenko for a chat and some tactical instructions.

17:32 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Arsenal with all of the ball in the opening minutes, Bournemouth happy to sit off and let Saliba and Gabriel have it.

This time they do press up, bit too aggressive though and White wins a cheap free-kick.

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the Vitality!

Both sides capable of playing some very attractive football, should be an entertaining watch.

It’s time!

17:26 , Matt Verri

Here we go...

Players are out onto the pitch. Glorious evening, conditions absolutely perfect.

Bournemouth fans right up for it as you’d expect, home side going to need all the support they can get.

Arteta’s pre-match thoughts

17:18 , Matt Verri

👔 Mikel Arteta on...



▪️ Fabio Vieira

▪️ Gabriel Jesus

▪️ Our starting XI

Parker on Senesi making Bournemouth debut

17:13 , Matt Verri

“Marcos is a defender who I feel has the attributes to handle the Premier League.

“He brings experience but will need time as well, although I like to think he can adapt quickly.”

Both sides with reason to be confident

17:07 , Matt Verri

Not long to go now until kick-off, just over 20 minutes.

This time a year ago Arsenal lost their opening three matches of the season - now they have the chance to make it three wins.

Bournemouth are played one, won one at home in the Premier League though, beating Villa on the opening day.

Ton up for Saka!

17:00 , Matt Verri

💯 Premier League appearances incoming...



0️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ Fulham - January 2019

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Bournemouth - August 2022



Simon Collings at the Vitality

16:57 , Matt Verri

"How different things are to a year ago."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Arsenal look to maintain their perfect start to the season.



Arteta confident over Saka contract

16:49 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is confident Arsenal can tie down Bukayo Saka to a new contract and is eager to get talks wrapped up soon to ensure the winger isn’t distracted during a busy season.

Saka currently has two years to run on his present deal and Arsenal want to secure the future of one of their prized assets.

The winger, who came through Arsenal’s academy, is a regular for club and country - and he has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

But asked on Friday how confident he is over tying Saka down to a new contract, Arteta said: “I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve. And now it is about putting it on a piece of paper.”

Read the full story!

No Solanke for Bournemouth

16:43 , Matt Verri

Three changes from Bournemouth to the side that were beaten by Manchester City last time out.

Senesi makes his full debut, with Zemura and Billin also coming in for the hosts. No Solanke in the squad.

Arsenal unchanged

16:38 , Matt Verri

So Arsenal are unchanged once again, as Arteta keeps faith in a winning formula.

That means White and Zinchenko start at full-back, with Tomiyasu and Tierney having to settle for places on the bench.

They are joined there by Vieira, who will be hoping to come off the bench for his Arsenal debut.

Bournemouth team news

16:34 , Matt Verri

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Smith, Lerma, Billing, Zemura, Tavernier, Pearson, Moore

Subs: Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Neto, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Arsenal team news

16:31 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White , Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Gunners have arrived!

16:24 , Matt Verri

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

No Pepe for Arsenal?

16:19 , Matt Verri

The Athletic reporting that Nicolas Pepe has been left out of the Arsenal squad at the Vitality.

Talks are continuing with Nice over a loan move for the winger, who the Gunners are keen to move on.

Hasn’t played a Premier League minute this season so far - doesn’t look like that will change.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have all bases covered

16:13 , Matt Verri

Ater six goals and maximum points from two games, ­Arsenal’s attack is rightly receiving plenty of plaudits, writes Simon Collings.

New signing Gabriel Jesus has transformed their forward line, while Gabriel Martinelli’s performances have gone up a gear from last season.

Throw in the fact Bukayo Saka has made only a steady start, and Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are just coming back from injury, and it is easy to see why there is such a buzz around the potential of Arsenal’s attack.

There is a new-found versatility to the attack, but it is the same story in defence and the trip to Bournemouth is a chance to show that.

Read the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

16:04 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s owners are ready to take the club to “a completely different level”.

Arsenal’s owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, have previously come under fire from the club’s supporters, particularly during the launch of the failed Super League in 2021.

Their relationship with fans, however, has improved since then as Arsenal have invested heavily in the squad and finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

“I think the commitment and desire of this ownership is without a question or doubt as good as I’ve seen in football,” said Arteta.

“They’re on it, they want to take this club to a completely different level. They have the ambition, and it’s clear, there is so much evidence that they’re giving us all the support we need in order to do that.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gunners to pay tribute to groundsman

15:59 , Matt Verri

We’ll be wearing black armbands today in memory of our head groundsman Steve Braddock, who sadly passed away this week aged 58 🙏



Chance to go back above Tottenham

15:53 , Matt Verri

Tottenham currently top of the Premier League after their narrow win over Wolves earlier this afternoon.

Arsenal can go top themselves though with victory against Bournemouth - only the Gunners and Manchester City have a perfect record at this early stage of the season.

Very little to learn from the table just a few games in, but Arsenal can certainly keep the good feeling going at the club with a third straight win.

Arteta lays out Saka demands

15:46 , Matt Verri

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged Bukayo Saka to take his game to the next level by becoming a “ruthless winner”.

Saka, who came through Arsenal’s academy, has become a regular for club and country over the past few years.

Arteta has hailed his development, but he is convinced the 20-year-old can get even better over the next few seasons.

“He has to be a ruthless winner. That’s it. Simple,” he said. “That’s his mentality, that’s what he needs to do.”

Read the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Decent afternoon for it...

15:40 , Matt Verri

Prediction

15:32 , Matt Verri

The home side looked solid enough against Villa, though Arsenal are a different challenge entirely.

Arteta’s side look transformed in attack as well as incredibly solid at the back - a decent combination.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Arsenal team news

15:21 , Matt Verri

For Arsenal, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares all appeared for the club’s U21s this week.

Vieira is fully fit to make his long-awaited debut, while Takehiro Tomiyasu may come in for Ben White at right-back to counter the home side’s threat in the air.

Kieran Tierney is an option on the left, though Oleksandr Zinchenko has been extremely impressive so far this season.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news

15:14 , Matt Verri

Parker has revealed the home side will make a late call on Dominic Solanke after the forward missed last week’s loss to Manchester City through injury.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell are injured, although Marcos Senesi could make his first start.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates right here, with Simon Collings at the ground providing expert analysis.

Good afternoon!

14:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Arsenal!

The Gunners are one of only two sides to win their opening two matches of the season - can they make it three from three?

We’ll have all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm BST from the Vitality Stadium.