Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past seven league games against Nottingham Forest, since a 2-1 away defeat in February 2015.

Nottingham Forest have scored as many goals (six) and earned as many points (four) in their past three Premier League away games as they had in their first eight on the road this season.

Forest have lost eight of their past 11 Premier League matches, the joint-most of any side since the start of this run on 12 November, also shipping the most goals in this timeframe (25).

Bournemouth have won three of their past five home league games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 16. However, they lost their most recent match at Vitality Stadium to Liverpool.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has been involved in six goals in his past four league appearances against Forest (four goals, two assists), netting a hat-trick in the Cherries' 3-2 win in the reverse fixture this term.