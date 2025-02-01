Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Latest score as Semenyo hits woodwork in Premier League clash

Liverpool face a major challenge in their title push today as they take on one of the Premier League’s most impressive overperformers this season in Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola has worked wonders with the Cherries this season and victory here would lift them into the top four, for a few hours at least, as they battle Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea for a place in Europe next season.

But that will be no easy task against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who finished on top of the Champions League standings in midweek with a rotated side and arrive fresh on the south coast looking to extend their lead over Arsenal at the top of the table to nine points.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Bournemouth v Liverpool below.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

League leaders visit Andoni Iraoa's impressive Cherries | 3pm kick-off at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth without long-term absentees Evanilson and Enes Unal

Arne Slot returns to strong Liverpool XI after midweek rotation

Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Luis Diaz, Gakpo.

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Liverpool FC

Penalty to Liverpool!

15:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

28 min: Indeed it is a penalty. Salah v Kepa...

Penalty to Liverpool!

15:29

26 min: Gakpo makes a run in behind Cook and he’s tripped, and it’s clearly a penalty. It was accidental, but as soon as Gakpo ran across the defender that was always going to happen.

VAR will check, though...

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

23 min: Szoboszlai gets a shot off, forcing a good low stop from Kepa.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

20 min: Post! Semenyo drives at the Liverpool defence and fires a shot away which crashes against the woodwork. Excellent by Bournemouth, this, who come again and earn a corner.

It’s a good game so far, very lively, and Liverpool are being well tested.

Antoine Semenyo crashes a shot against the post (Action Images via Reuters)

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:19

18 min: Lewis Cook has a bloody nose and he’s being told to leave the field for treatment, so briefly Bournemouth are down to 10 men.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:17

15 min: A shot at either end, one from Semenyo, whose effort is blocked, and then by Gakpo, who forces a save from Kepa.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

12 min: Salah gets his first sniff after pinching the ball from Semenyo on the wing, but Semenyo battles back excellently to regain possession, much to the delight of the home fans.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

9 min: No clear chances as yet in the game, as both teams probe for openings in an even start.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: It’s been quite a chaotic start, with a bit of a scramble in the Bournemouth box after a Robertson corner, and now an injury to Tyler Adams after he clashed with Mac Allister near the Bournemouth goal.

He took a hit to the head but seems OK to continue.

Andy Robertson delivers a corner (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Wow, almost the perfect start by Bournemouth, as Antoine Semenyo cuts inside from the left and shoots low at goal, forcing an early save from Alisson Becker within a matter of seconds from kick-off.

Kick-off! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

15:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

1 min: And they’re off.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players are out on the pitch, it’s a chilly afternoon on the south coast...

Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

So we’re nearly ready for kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

A reminder of the line-ups today:

Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Subs: Dennis, Tavernier, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjel, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Luis Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

14:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

There has already been one result today, as Nottingham Forest thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0 helped by a hat trick from striker Chris Wood at the City Ground on Saturday, in an emphatic bounce back from last week's humbling 5-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Forest remain third on 47 points after 24 games to consolidate their hold on a top four spot that brings Champions League football next season, while Brighton are ninth on 34.

An own goal from Lewis Dunk in the 12th minute kicked off the scoring as Brighton's skipper lunged to clear Morgan Gibbs-White's low cross and poked the ball into the net.

Gibbs-White doubled Forest's lead in the 25th minute with a glancing header from Anthony Elanga's corner.

Wood netted his first goal seven minutes later when, left completely unmarked, he headed Elanga's cross past Bart Verbruggen. Forest continued to run riot after the break and Wood tapped home Elanga's cross from close range in the 64th.

The New Zealander completed his hat trick five minutes later with a penalty, awarded after Tariq Lamptey bundled Gibbs-White to the ground. Neco Williams got the sixth in the 89th and Jota Silva put the icing on the cake with a low strike in added time.

Forest celebrate after Chris Wood scored their fourth goal (Getty Images)

Liverpool want Salah to stay, insists Slot

14:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Slot is not involved in contract negotiations as they are handled by sporting director Richard Hughes but he has made his thoughts clear to Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"I speak with these players, I speak with them, not every day like Richard but quite a lot, and it would be ridiculous if in all these times I speak to them we have never spoken about the future," added the Dutchman ahead of the tough-looking trip to Bournemouth.

"But as you probably know, that is not something I am going to discuss. But it is not only with the three that are out of contract, you also talk about future things with other players as well.

"It's a non-stop process talking to your players, but it is also a non-stop process that I will not talk about in public."

Liverpool want Salah to stay, insists Slot

14:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

"I would be surprised if there was anyone wherever around the world saying 'We don't want Mo Salah'," was Slot's response to the Saudi sports minister's charm offensive.

"He's doing so well for so many years that everyone probably wants him. He has done so well without my advice for a long time so he can probably keep doing what is best for his career even without my advice.

"But my advice to him would be different to the one (man) you just mentioned.

"Everyone wants him, including us - we want him to extend, of course. That is clear.

"I am not surprised that Saudi wants him - but I would not be surprised if other countries wanted him as well.

"He is old enough and wise enough and done so many smart things in his career he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well."

Liverpool want Salah to stay, insists Slot

14:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot wants Mohamed Salah to extend his contract with the Premier League leaders and has spoken to him, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold about their futures.

The trio are all out of contract in the summer and Salah, in particular, has made numerous public comments and earlier this month said a breakthrough in negotiations was "far away".

Speculation continues to link him with a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League and on Thursday the country's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said the Egypt international was "a big prize" and the country "would love to have him".

Liverpool rejected a £150million bid from Al Ittihad in September 2023, but with time ticking down on Salah's contract, fears continue to grow he could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are nearing the end of their contracts at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool prepare for kick-off at Bournemouth

14:20

Arne Slot appears in good spirits as he inspects his surroundings on the south coast, in what it’s probably safe to say is his first ever visit to the Vitality Stadium.

Arne Slot in a good mood before kick-off at Bournemouth (John Walton/PA Wire)

A look inside the Liverpool dressing room (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news

14:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth are understandably unchanged from the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara will lead the line (REUTERS)

Liverpool team news

14:03

So Liverpool line up as expected, as Arne Slot reverts to his strongest side having rotated in midweek. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota return to the bench, which will be a welcome sight for fans with a busy fixture list ahead.

Bournemouth v Liverpool – confirmed line-ups

13:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Subs: Dennis, Tavernier, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjel, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Luis Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

The teams are about to land...

Bournemouth need new striker, says Iraola

13:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Cherries' top-four credentials will be severely tested against Liverpool today.

Arne Slot's table-toppers are bidding to extend their unbeaten league run to 19 matches, while Iraola's in-form side are undefeated in their last 11.

The Spaniard said: "I'm much more interested in the game we have tomorrow. This is very demanding."

When asked if it would be difficult to find room for a new striker in his starting line-up due to his side's impressive form, Iraola said: "No, because we are really thin I think, so we need players.

"We need players because we need to recover the ones we have, or someone from the outside. But right now it's difficult for us because we are very short."

Bournemouth need new striker, says Iraola

13:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists he still needs a new striker and hopes to bring one in on loan before the transfer window closes.

Iraola's side are currently not struggling for goals after scoring nine in their last two Premier League matches to climb into top-four contention.

Respective 4-1 and 5-0 wins against high-flying rivals Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have lifted the Cherries to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester City.

But Iraola, still keen to add more firepower, said: "Yes we are trying. We are trying and we continue in the same place. But we know it's not an easy market.

"It's one month, but most things happen in the last two or three days, so let's see what happens. The club is working on it."

Andoni Iraola wants new recruits at Bournemouth (Getty Images)

Bournemouth v Liverpool – key stats

13:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Last season: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool, Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth.

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D W D W W; Liverpool W D D W W.

Top scorers (all competitions): Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) 12; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 23.

Match odds: Home win 7-2, away win 4-6, draw 16-5.

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert celebrates completing a hat-trick of penalties against Wolves (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

Bournemouth v Liverpool – predicted line-ups

13:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s a look at how the two teams could line up. Liverpool’s XI doesn’t get much stronger:

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Bournemouth v Liverpool – team news

12:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth remain without long-term absentees Evanilson and Enes Unal, along with Marcos Senesi, James Hill, Julian Araujo and Julio Soler. In better news for Andoni Iraola, Alex Scott, Adam Smith and Luis Sinisterra are getting closer to returns.

Liverpool were able to rest most of their first-choice squad from the trip to Eindhoven, with a second-string unit impressing in a narrow defeat to PSV. The big guns should return here, and Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have returned to training - a call will be made on their involvement on matchday.

How to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool

12:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February at the Vitality Stadium.

The game is not live on television in the United Kingdom, but extended highlights will be available on Match of the Day. The programme airs on BBC One from 10.30pm GMT on Saturday evening.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

12:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool will hope to continue their charge towards a Premier League title as they face a tough away trip to in-form Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten in midweek yet still topped the Champions League standings, and the Merseyside club hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table with one game still in hand.

They will be understandably wary, though, of a home team that have put five goals past Nottingham Forest and four past Newcastle in their last two league outings.

Andoni Iraola continues to do fine work on the south coast and will hope for another significant success here to boost their hopes of securing a European place.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

11:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League. We’ll have all the team news and build-up to kick-off at the Vitality Stadium right here.