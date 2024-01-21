Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Darwin Nunez starts

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool are aiming to extend their advantage over their title rivals as they travel to face Bournemouth this afternoon.

Manchester City’s win last weekend cut the gap at the top to just two points, with Arsenal’s thumping win over Crystal Palace yesterday putting them alongside City, but Liverpool can re-establish a more comfortable cushion with victory on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games in all competitions but will be wary of the danger their hosts pose, especially with talisman Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries to other key men such as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spearheaded by ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had won four straight Premier League games themselves before a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve and are generally enjoying an impressive first season under Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League updates

Liverpool travel to face Bournemouth in the Premier League, with kick-off at 4.30pm GMT live on Sky Sports

Liverpool can extend their lead atop the table to five points with victory

The Cherries had won four straight games before defeat to Spurs on New Year’s Eve

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Hill, Cook, Christie, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Elliott, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

AFC Bournemouth - Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp passionately defends Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia move: ‘How dare we’ judge him

16:10 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Jordan Henderson by saying his critics should not have judged the former Liverpool captain for moving to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Ajax on Thursday, which Klopp thinks will be a wonderful move for the midfielder and his family, after ripping up his lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro-League after just six months and only 19 games.

Story continues

The England international had been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and was blamed for then joining a club in a country where homosexuality is criminalised.

But Klopp believes that no one gets every decision right in life and feels assessments of Henderson’s choices have been too harsh.

Liverpool have benefitted from their mini-winter break, says Jurgen Klopp

16:04 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have returned refreshed from their mini-break and are ready to push on in the Premier League title race.

They returned to training on Wednesday – a week after their last game – and head to Bournemouth looking to extend their advantage at the top to five points.

While they will still be missing talisman Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and are waiting for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai to return from injury, Klopp believes everyone benefited from a break from the intensity of the Premier League.

“Friday was the third session since we are back and you could see it was really important to everybody, for everybody,” he said. “As much as they like going on holiday, the thing they like most is actually playing football and that’s really cool to see.

“Nobody wanted to have three or four weeks, we are in the middle of a season (and) we love what happened so far. We are looking forward to what’s coming up, but these four days were just top class. We had a break and now we can go for the rest of the season.”

Jurgen Klopp makes touching offer to Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson

15:57 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has promised to give Sven-Goran Eriksson a warm welcome to Liverpool and to let him do his job for a day.

The former England manager announced he has terminal cancer and delivered a defiant message to fans, while also revealing he is a Liverpool supporter who wished he could have taken charge of the club.

And Eriksson could be in the dugout at Anfield in March when a Liverpool Legends team containing some of their former players take on their Ajax counterparts in a charity game with Robbie Fowler, who played for the Swede during his reign with England, saying a call had been made to help arrange it.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

15:52 , Luke Baker

Defender James Hill will make his first start for Bournemouth today.

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news

15:39 , Luke Baker

Here are the teams for today’s clash.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Hill, Cook, Christie, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Elliott, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Team news is in! 📋



Jurgen Klopp unsure how people ‘dare to judge’ Jordan Henderson over career choices

15:28 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp jumped to the defence of Jordan Henderson by saying his critics should not have judged the former Liverpool captain for moving to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Ajax on Thursday, which Klopp thinks will be a wonderful move for the midfielder and his family, after ripping up his lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro-League after just six months and only 19 games.

“I’m happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me,” Klopp said. “People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back. I don’t know how we dare, always judging these kind of things.”

Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘shock’ Mohamed Salah injury

15:21 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp said it was a shock to see Mohamed Salah go off injured while playing for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations but Liverpool are waiting for the results of a scan to know the extent of his hamstring problem.

Liverpool’s top scorer has only missed 10 Premier League games in six-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside, and just three due to injury, and Klopp hopes the winger does not face a rare spell on the sidelines.

Reborn Liverpool approach Cherries rematch with even loftier ambitions

15:14 , Luke Baker

It was win 1.0 for Liverpool 2.0. Jurgen Klopp’s term for his second team at Anfield could take on a greater significance if they win his second Premier League title. Triumph at Bournemouth today and they would have a five-point lead at the division’s summit. This season’s first victory came against Andoni Iraola’s team in August.

And in a campaign that has amounted to something of a voyage of discovery – not least for Klopp, who has admitted he does not yet know where Liverpool’s destination will be but is enjoying the journey – the themes of a season were revealed early.

Liverpool went behind but recovered to win, and have gone on to take 19 of their 45 points from losing positions. They lost a key player within the game, with Alexis Mac Allister receiving a red card that was later rescinded on appeal, but showed their adaptability and doggedness to prevail anyway.

They got goals from three attackers, and Klopp’s five main forwards have contributed 30 of their 43 top-flight strikes. Liverpool, whose first defeat of the season could have come when a goal or a man down to Bournemouth, have still only been beaten once in domestic competitions since April.

It has been a dramatic shift in fortunes. After the trauma and troubles of last year, they acquired a confidence and momentum that has continued, sometimes in familiar fashion: Liverpool won with 10 men after trailing at Newcastle the following week. Suddenly, they had a springboard.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

15:06 , Luke Baker

Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials will be tested by in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp and his team know they need to respond to Man City and Arsenal wins, even without top scorer Mohamed Salah, whose injury while playing for Egypt in Afcon will naturally have the Reds concerned.

Bournemouth saw a run of four-straight wins in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago. Andoni Iraola’s men got back to winning ways by knocking Queens Park Rangers out of the FA Cup, but will not want their resurgence in the top flight to be stymied.

Liverpool are odds-on to beat Iraola’s men with football betting sites. Meanwhile, you can find a best price of 18/5 for the hosts to cause a stir in the title race.

After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our betting tips for Bournemouth vs Liverpool:

Early Liverpool team news

15:00 , Luke Baker

Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo — both on international duty — while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai are injured.

The latter trio could yet be back for the game against Fulham next week.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Early Bournemouth team news

14:55 , Luke Baker

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez remain absent for Bournemouth, and Marcos Senesi will serve a suspension having received a fifth booking of the campaign against Spurs. Lloyd Kelly could be fit to feature, though.

Predicted Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool and how can I watch it?

14:50 , Luke Baker

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 21 January at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:47 , Luke Baker

Table-topping Liverpool will hope to extend their advantage over their Premier League title rivals as they travel to face Bournemouth.

Manchester City’s win last weekend has cut the gap at the top to just two points, but Liverpool can re-establish a five-point advantage with victory on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games in all competitions but will be wary of the danger their hosts pose.

Spearheaded by ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had won four straight Premier League games themselves before a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Bournemouth v Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to extend their lead atop the Premier League to five points as they travel to take on the Cherries.

Stick with us for full live coverage.