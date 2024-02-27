Bournemouth v Leicester: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's predictions banner

BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for this week's FA Cup fifth-round ties. For all eight games he is up against Kaiser Chiefs bassist and Leeds United fan Simon Rix.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Bournemouth have gone seven games without a win in the Premier League but they were unlucky to be beaten by Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite that run of results, the Cherries have still got a bit of breathing space above the bottom three, and have only reached the quarter-finals twice before in their entire history, so why wouldn't they go strong for this one?

I fancy Andoni Iraola's side here. Leicester have had a brilliant season in the Championship but they have lost their past two games and still have some work to do to secure automatic promotion.

Simon's prediction: 1-2

I am going for heart over head here. For starters, Leeds fans dislike Bournemouth at the moment because they have been nicking our players - Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have both gone there recently.

It used to be Norwich who did that but now it's Bournemouth - it's fine if it's Manchester City or Liverpool taking your players, but it's not so good when it's teams you think you should be beating.

And I'd also like Leicester to stay in the FA Cup as long as possible, to keep them distracted from their promotion bid.

