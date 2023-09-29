Bournemouth v Arsenal: Andoni Iraola set for Mikel Arteta reunion

Bournemouth are yet to win under boss Andoni Iraola in the Premier League and sit just one place outside the relegation zone

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola stirs up memories of his youth by spending time on the south coast's breezy beaches - and this weekend there will be another reminder of his early days when he faces childhood friend Mikel Arteta in the Premier League.

The pair are part of a remarkable group of managers to have come from the tiny Gipuzkoa area of northern Spain.

One of those bosses, Julen Lopetegui, left Wolves before the season began, but Unai Emery remains at Aston Villa.

Yet their shared roots in the Basque Country are eclipsed by the bond that unites Iraola, Arsenal manager Arteta and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool and Spain midfielder. The trio all played youth football for amateur club Antiguoko at the same time.

"It was a very nice period," Iraola told BBC Sport.

"You are eight, nine, 10 years old and you are playing with your friends on the beach. We didn't have these hopes when we were playing. We were just kids playing football."

Iraola still enjoys the beach, sometimes with his wife and two young children, who are settling into their new life in England and starting to pick up a bit of the language, but occasionally he visits on his own.

"I like to go to the beach, not especially in the summer, just for a walk, when the weather is not so nice. Just to walk, to be with your family or by yourself. Sometimes when there are no people there, just the nature and the beach, it's really nice," he said.

The image of peacefulness and tranquillity seems a world away from the intensity of a home game against Arsenal and Iraola trying to beat someone he was so close to when growing up.

"It will be really nice to see Mikel again. He was an amazing player," said Iraola, who replaced Gary O'Neil at the Cherries in June. "He was the one above the rest. He was the one who left our club first and joined Barcelona.

Story continues

"It is true we have been lucky by finally ending with a football career and also becoming coaches afterwards.

"He is doing an amazing job. He has been supported and been improving every season. Last season he was really close to becoming champion. They have started this season really well. They are a very good team."

Whilst Arteta and Alonso moved countries to further their careers, Iraola stayed closer to home.

He made 510 appearances in a 12-year period for Athletic Bilbao, putting him fifth on the club's all-time list. As a player, he is probably remembered most in English circles for the starring role he played in the two-leg Europa League victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2012, when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge of Athletic.

Iraola moved into coaching in 2018 and attracted the attention of Leeds during his time at Rayo Vallecano, who blocked his departure.

Then he was lined up by Bournemouth to replace O'Neil when his contract expired in the close season.

For Iraola, life at Vitality Stadium is almost a home from home.

"I get the sense it has some similarities to the clubs I have coached before," said the 41-year-old. "Probably it is not the biggest stadium and the biggest history, but for me, it is an incredible chance.

"I am very happy. I have been made to feel very welcome. I feel like everyone is trying to help me. The sensation with the players and supporters and everyone who is involved is good."

Iraola accepts his background will not insulate him from the demand to get results.

He has been given a tough start, including early meetings with four of the Premier League's top six, encounters with two of the top flight's most progressive sides in Brighton and Brentford and an opening-day encounter with Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

If Bournemouth get into October outside the relegation zone, it could almost be regarded as a victory.

The games that follow Arsenal's visit, against Everton, Wolves and Burnley, will give a greater indication of how the campaign as a whole might go for Iraola and his charges.

"Football is much more complicated than it looks," Iraola said. "It is true that you might have your own principles. But you have to adapt.

"Do I want to have the ball? Yes. But it is not the number one priority. I want to be as close as we can to the goal. Sometimes we will be on the ball and sometimes we will not.

"In possession we are improving. We need to improve our defensive work when we are a little bit lower. But the team is growing and improving and we have to keep it going."