Bournemouth’s unlikely Miami makeover

It’s hard to believe, when winding through sunny Bournemouth’s labyrinth of Victorian B&Bs, chain restaurants and how-did-they-get-planning-permission cinema complexes, that this cosmopolitan stretch of coastline was, just 150 years ago, mere heathland. It wasn’t until 1870, when the railway finally reached Bournemouth and affluent Victorians began buying up sea-facing villas and spilling onto the sand with lace umbrellas, that the resort began to really boom.

Tourism soon dominated the economy, though, as with Blackpool and Brighton, this wasn’t always the high-end sort, and the seaside resort soon became synonymous with tacky hen parties and cheap bucket-and-spade holidays. Lately, however, even these sorts of tourists have preferred to head to the Med, leaving a landscape of vacant shops and deserted hotels.

Many locals complain that Bournemouth town centre now has little to offer

“Don’t bother walking off Bournemouth’s gorgeous sandy beaches, the town centre is dreadful, with nothing to offer,” laments one local. “It’s a shame as it used to be magnificent in the Eighties and Nineties.” Residents complain of a concerning rise in homeless people, as well as shabby rows of empty shops. One Bournemouth hotelier pinned this on the curious decision to build Castle Point, a large shopping centre, three miles out of town – which prompted many major shops to relocate.

What’s more, rising rents have pushed out many independents, with over 15 empty stores along Westover Road, once considered the Bond Street of Bournemouth, alone. The council has been accused by some of holding the seaside resort back. “They gave one guy who started a bar along the beach so much trouble that he packed up and said he’d never open in the town again,” grumbled one resident. The Bournemouth-based chief executive of Brewhouse & Kitchen, Kris Grumbrell, said that the town centre was “dying” and that the council desperately needed to “fix the plumbing”. This sorry picture was reaffirmed by a recent ILiveHere.com poll that named it the ninth worst place to live in the UK (according to residents).

So can Bournemouth turn things around? I’ll always have a soft spot for the seaside town. As a youngest growing up in sleepy rural Dorset, trips to Bournemouth were like entering a buzzing metropolis. I’d enjoy katsu curries at Wagamama (a fine dining spot back in 2007), haemorrhage pocket money in Topshop, and paste every Space NK tester to my skin before leaving with only the cheapest lip balm. I saw the Sugababes at the BIC (Bournemouth’s eyesore of a live music venue), pirouetted on stage for dance shows at Bournemouth Pavillion and dipped into B-town’s WKD-fuelled nightlife.

Though somewhat lacking in looks (away from its Victoriana beach), I always felt, amid the Geordie Shore-style shopping jaunts and Marbella-flavour beach bars, that Bournemouth was a place of huge potential. So did Nicolas Roach, the man behind Harbour Hotels, who envisaged a stylish stay with a more continental flavour on the clifftop spot where the melancholic two-star (and rather-generously named) Savoy once stood.

The Nici opened last year with a bang, luring wealthy staycationers with the promise of sushi lunches, poolside cocktails and a sleek spa. It’s seen by many as the long-overdue trendy (but unpretentious) hotel Bournemouth was crying out for and one bargaining on Londoners ditching the six-hour shlep to Cornwall for a two-hour rail chug to the south coast. “Even Mr and Mrs Smith covered it,” beams Roach, who grew up in nearby Christchurch and strongly believes Bournemouth has “long needed a new injection of life”.

The Nici is Bournemouth's only five-star hotel

His portfolio features a string of polished-and-playful waterfront hotels, all of which display an unbuttoned, unstuffy common thread. In Bournemouth, he saw the best Blue Flag beach close to London, a well-heeled local suburban set lusting after this Soho House-on-sea lifestyle and, effectively, a town that could reinvent itself with the right vision and investment.

The Nici’s South Beach-style checkerboard terraces, banana-leaf dotted rooms and kitsch artworks are the very antithesis of the classical Victorian seaside villa, where maritime genteel is displayed in curiosity cabinets and bygone rhythms hold sway. Here, things are more Miami. Grilled swordfish and pork belly baos are washed down with Taittinger and mango caipirinhas under one of the 30-metre pool’s scalloped white parasols, and guests swan between the spa’s treatment beds and their white-washed rooms. “We’re trying to find a place where everyone can have a nice time – all types, all age groups, with great service and fun decor… where they can sit around fire pits in the evening… where the music’s not too heavy,” says Roach.

The hotel lures wealthy staycationers with the promise of sushi lunches, poolside cocktails and a sleek spa

The bookings speak for themselves. I’m told there’s now a waiting list for spa membership, rooms are few and far between, and Bournemouth residents have described booking a table at the restaurant as nearly impossible.

The final phase of the Nici will be complete this summer – a Garden Pavillion restaurant with the same aesthetic as the rest of the palm-strewn hotel. When asked if Bournemouth’s only five-star stay could serve as a catalyst for the town’s renaissance, a nearby hotelier suggests it will take more to turn things around. “It’s not going to completely change the face of Bournemouth, [but] maybe if there are some others and also more exotic bars on the beach,” they say.

There are certainly flickers of hope. Bournemouth’s heritage department store, Bobby’s, featuring a beauty hall, ice cream parlour and exciting art gallery, GIANT, has resurrected itself, replacing a dead-in-the-water Debenhams – much to the delight of both residents and tourists disappointed by a lacklustre town square. There’s a hipster coffee joint, Spill the Beans, and the Makers Store – where artisans from across the South Coast flog their work (from graphic art to off-beat ceramics). Meanwhile, new restaurants such as Urban Reef and the award-winning vegan Twelve Eatery are braving the downtrodden climate and offering welcome alternatives to the high-street chains. In September, the annual Arts by the Sea festival returns for a weekend of live music and art installations.

She’s got a long way to go, but with seven miles of beautiful sandy beaches, some of the country’s balmiest weather, and easy connections to London, Bournemouth is well placed for a Miami-flavoured comeback.