Bournemouth University hosts video effects and gaming festival

The impact of AI on the animation and computer games industry is among the issues to be discussed at an industry festival in Bournemouth.

The annual BFX Festival showcases the visual effects work of the National Centre for Computer Animation (NCCA) at Bournemouth University.

It features speakers who have worked on well-known films, games and adverts.

Organisers said it would reflect "the pulse of the animation, games and visual effects industry".

The festival, established in 2012, has grown into one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the UK.

The six-day festival - featuring masterclasses, workshops and screenings - is aimed at inspiring young creatives and allowing industry professionals and academics to discuss current issues.

Half of British adults play video games and the industry is worth £2.8bn to the UK economy.

BFX Festival Director Oleg Fryazinov said: "We are going to show how various companies work at the intersection of a diverse set of topics, such as immersive technologies, virtual production, digital filmmaking and many others.

"We'll also be addressing the topic on everyone's lips: the use of AI."

Some of the centre's graduates have gone on to high-profile careers in the industry.

They include Joe Darko, who is now animation lead and senior animator at Sony Imageworks, having graduated eight years ago. He is due to take part in a Q&A before the screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Fellow animator Joe Eaton will also be sharing his experiences and insights on working creatively in the industry in the age of AI.

Although video games have been using forms of artificial intelligence for decades, latest technology in games creation is concerning some who worry that it could cost jobs and create legal issues for studios.

Saturday will also see workshops aimed at young people, families and anyone with an interest in video effects, animation and producing games.

The event is being staged at the Hilton Bournemouth and the university's Talbot Campus.

