Bournemouth turn Gary O’Neil caretaker stint into permanent appointment

PA Sport staff
·2 min read

Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as their manager on a permanent basis.

O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.

The 39-year-old had been in temporary charge since Scott Parker was sacked in August.

O’Neil has overseen 11 Premier League matches in that time, with the team claiming two wins and four draws from the first six, then suffering four straight defeats before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Everton just before the World Cup.

The club are currently 14th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, while American businessman Bill Foley is on the verge of completing a £120million takeover at the Vitality Stadium, but that deal has yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: “Gary did an excellent job on an interim basis and the board are delighted to make his position as head coach permanent.

“We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward.

Gary O'Neil on the touchline (Adam Davy/PA).
Bournemouth have taken 13 points from 11 Premier League games under O’Neil (Adam Davy/PA).

“Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

“It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him.”

O’Neil, who joined Bournemouth as first-team coach in February 2021, replaced Parker on an interim basis after a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, which had made it three defeats out of four for the Cherries at the start of the season following their promotion last term.

