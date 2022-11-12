Marcelo Bielsa favourite to become next Bournemouth manager

Marcelo Bielsa - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The long burning race for the vacant permanent Bournemouth manager’s job has come down to a shootout between former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and the current caretaker Gary O’Neil, with the veteran Argentinian now the favourite.

Bielsa, 67, with 13 jobs previously in senior football in seven countries across 40 years as a coach, is the favourite for the job. He has been talking for some weeks to the club’s prospective new owners led by Bill Foley, 77, a US investor who is chairman of Fidelity National Financial, a major US insurance company, and has an estimated worth of $1 billion.

Bielsa is the obvious eye-catching choice for the new ownership with his devout following among fans, and some very high-profile coaches for his development of a playing and coaching style that many others have borrowed from. A decision is expected to be made soon after Saturday’s game at the Vitality Stadium.

The technical director Richard Hughes and chief executive Neill Blake have been in Las Vegas this week. Both are expected to stay on after the takeover as well as Simon Francis, former Bournemouth player and now Hughes’ deputy.

There is no other external candidate on the shortlist. The other contender, O’Neil, 39, has put forward a compelling case. Having taken over on Aug 31, he was undefeated in his first six games, with two wins among them. After that, a run of four defeats put pressure on the club, now 17th in the Premier League. Even so in the two most recent league defeats, to Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur, they have scored five goals over the two games.

These signs of life have demonstrated that the squad has enough to survive in the Premier League despite a dismal start under Scott Parker. The 4-1 win over Everton in the League Cup in mid-week was a return to winning form for O’Neil. He only came into the club in January last year to assist his former team-mate Jonathan Woodgate, then in temporary charge himself. Before then he was a highly-rated academy coach at Liverpool.

O’Neil has the benefit of knowing the players well. He is popular with his squad and his own knowledge of the English game runs deep, from a 20-year playing career across the two top leagues. He would be able to hit the ground running in the World Cup break with the time for intensive coaching of the players and then, with Foley in charge by January, hope to add some new players in the window.

Bournemouth had considered Kjetil Knutsen, the current coach of Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, but that interest has since cooled.

Bielsa’s reputation is considerable, most recently at Leeds, his one job thus far in English football where he got the side back into the Premier League after a 16 year absence. They finished ninth the following year and he was sacked in the February of last season following a slump in results.