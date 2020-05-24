Bournemouth footballer tests positive for coronavirus

Football

Bournemouth have become the latest Premier League club to confirm that a first-team player has tested positive for coronavirus.

It followed the second round of testing of Premier League players and staff, which produced two more positive Covid-19 cases on top of the six positive tests that were announced on Wednesday from the first round of testing.

A total of 996 players and staff were tested and Bournemouth confirmed on Sunday morning that one of their players, who has not been named, will now self-isolate for seven days.

“Medical confidentiality means the player’s identity will remain anonymous, and the club asks for this to be respected,” said a statement.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan both revealed that they tested positive last week despite showing no coronavirus symptoms.

The Premier League clubs have so far only resumed training on a non-contact basis, while also following social-distancing rules, and so the team-mates of those who tested positive have not also been required to self-isolate.

The situation could become far more complex when contact training or matches resume, unless Premier League clubs can argue that they should be exempt from the current Public Health England guidance.

This is because any contacts of a person who tests positive for Covid-19 should themselves self-isolate for a period of 14 days. Clubs are working with the government and UK Sport on the new ‘Step Two’ guidance for contact training, in which this issue will be addressed.

A Bournemouth statement about the player continued: “In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

“Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return-to-training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”