Bournemouth fight back to beat Leicester and pile pressure on Brendan Rodgers - REUTERS

What happens in Vegas will seemingly soon also be happening in Dorset.

Prospective new Bournemouth owner Bill Foley jetted in from the Nevada desert to take his seat at the Vitality Stadium alongside his wife Carol, who was sporting a Cherries shirt, as she and the 77-year-old watched Gary O’Neil strengthen his case to become the club’s permanent manager.

Foley, who owns the NHL ice-hockey franchise Vegas Golden Knights, is believed to have paid around £120 million for the club, subject to final approval from the Premier League.

He saw his new team come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1, with O’Neil unbeaten in five matches since taking interim charge after Scott Parker’s departure. Brendan Rodgers’ future is once again looking very bleak.

It was a match which Bournemouth just about deserved to win, though Rodgers will be concerned at the fragility of his team’s defending having got themselves into a strong position with just over 20 minutes of the game remaining.

Christie failed to capitalise on James Justin’s early error which gave Bournemouth an excellent chance to lead in the third minute.

Justin missed a routine clearance allowing Christie a run in on goal but the former Celtic forward hesitated for too long and the combination of Justin and Wout Faes were able to clear the danger.

It proved a costly miss as Leicester soon benefited from a fortuitous ricochet to take the lead in the tenth minute. A clearance fell to Harvey Barnes and he swept in a low shot which was cleared by Marcos Senesi, straight into Jefferson Lerma.

Daka seized on the loose ball and found the bottom corner, cuing chants of “we are staying up” from the away end. It was the Zambian’s third goal of the season.

Patson Daka's cool finish gave Leicester the lead - GETTY IMAGES

Belgian defender Faes has been one of the few positives for Leicester in the early part of the season. He showed excellent positioning and anticipation to dispossess Dominic Solanke as he was poised to shoot after linking up well with Lewis Cook.

An evenly-matched contest with Leicester carrying the greater threat was the pattern of the first half. Rodgers was left scratching his head as Faes’ header drifted across goal after he connected with James Maddison’s corner and Jonny Evans somehow contrived to poke it back to the safety of Neto’s grasp.

Cook was the Cherries most inventive player and he found Christie free inside the area 10 minutes before half-time but the angle was too acute for him to trouble Danny Ward.

There was a brief moment of controversy before half-time as Ryan Fredericks was booked for diving as he fell under Evans’ challenge on the edge of the area. The Bournemouth full-back was furious and suggested that referee Michael Salisbury should consult Var.

The pace slowed in the second half with few chances created by either side. Marcus Tavernier and Maddison both struck decent free-kicks but there was little of note in open play.

Then, Bournemouth took an early throw and Faes fumbled his clearance. That let in Solanke down the right and, after Faes recovered to block his shot, Billing followed up to volley into the top corner.

Billing and Solanke were then involved in the winner which came just four minutes later. Billing chipped into the six-yard box where Solanke nodded the ball across to Christie who touched the ball past Ward.

At that stage, Leicester seemed to have run out of attacking ideas and Rodgers will once again be feeling the heat after some brief respite following the win over Forest.