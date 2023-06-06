Bournemouth beach tragedy: Teachers’ tribute to ‘exceptional’ trainee chef who dreamed of owning restaurant

Trainee chef Joe Abbess in the kitchen at City College Southampton, where he was studying hospitality (City College Southampton)

Friends and teachers have paid moving tributes to a trainee chef who died in a tragedy on Bournemouth beach last week, remembering him as a “brilliant, genuine” young man who dreamed of owning a restaurant.

Joe Abbess, 17, and 12-year-old Sunnah Khan drowned on May 31 in the sea near Bournemouth Pier, in an incident that left eight others needing medical treatment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ben McKinnon, who studied hospitality at City College Southampton with Mr Abbess, remembered him as “the most brilliant, genuine and inspiring person I have ever met”.

“Joe was a dear, dear friend of mine and an even bigger inspiration,” he said. “I will never be able to express how much of an impact Joe has had on me and the others around him. A funny, endearing and kind young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

Other classmates said Mr Abbess, from Southampton, was “the life of the kitchen” where he displayed “so much talent”.

His teachers have paid tribute to him as “an exceptional student who made a huge impact” on those around him.

“We loved teaching Joe,” they said. “He was a gem, with a great sense of humour and an undeniable passion for hospitality.

Mr Abbess was well-loved by his classmates at City College Southampton; Jack Wells, Ben McKinnon, Leo Bennett, Jack Wood-Cheevers (City College Southampton)

“He helped everyone...he was an exemplary student. He was looking forward to working towards his dream of owning his own restaurant. Joe’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.”

City College Principal, Martin Sim said pastoral support is available to students and staff following the “devastating” news of Mr Abbess’ death.

The student had been enjoying a day at the beach with friends last Wednesday when he got into difficulty at sea.

Dorset Police officers were called to near Bournemouth Pier shortly after 4.30pm, amid reports a number of people were “in trouble”.

Ten people were pulled from the water, eight of whom were treated by paramedics for “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Mr Abbess and 12-year-old Miss Khan were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Post-mortems later revealed they died by drowning.

Schoolgirl Sunnah Khan also died in the tragedy (.)

Police continue to investigate the incident.

A man in his 40s who had been “on the water” when the tragedy happened was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter last Wednesday, but was later released under investigation.

Inquests that opened on Monday heard there was a “suggestion [the swimmers] had been caught in a riptide”.

Police have confirmed the casualties involved had not had contact with a boat or other vessel, and had not jumped from the pier.

Paying tribute to Mr Abbess at the weekend, his heartbroken family described him as a “wonderful son and brother” with a bright future, adding: “We are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions”.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was,” they said in the statement. “He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

Joe Abbess (Dorset Police)

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him.

“We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

On Sunday, hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of 12-year-old Miss Khan at High Wycombe Mosque in her home town in Buckinghamshire.

Story continues

The youngster was described as “an angel” by a friend, who told the Daily Mail: “She will be missed by everyone. She was very popular and her death will leave a hole that will be impossible to fill.

“She had so much more to look forward to. She was an angel.”

Others described her as a “force of nature”, while a spokesperson for her school, Bourne End Academ, remembered her as a “bold and happy” young girl with an “energetic character and fierce sense of loyalty”. “She will be enormously missed,” they added.