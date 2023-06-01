Bournemouth beach: Children who died in sea tragedy were not hit by vessel, say police

Police have confirmed that no vessel is believed to have been in "physical contact" with a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

Emergency services recovered 10 people, all believed to be children, from the water near Bournemouth Pier around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Dorset Police said the girl and boy sustained “critical injuries”, and later died in hospital while the other eight were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A man aged in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to police.

A force spokesman said on Thursday: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy.

“We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy.

“However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty.

“Further information will be released as the investigation progresses."

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday (Max Willcock/BNPS)

At least one eyewitness Paul Moyce, 61, said he believed those involved had been jumping into the sea off the pier.

He said: “I think they went off the end of the pier and went out too far. They must have got caught by the current. I lived here for 61 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another eyewitness, Trevor Pinto, had been walking along the pier with his 16-year-old son and said it happened “very close” by.

He told the BBC they watched as lifeguards attempted to resuscitate two people, adding: “It took me a while to realise, ‘oh my god someone had lost their life’.”

Ritta Saruchera said her daughter and a friend were in the sea at the time when they saw what happened.

She added: “They were coming back out of the water when they saw a teenage boy struggling.

“We went to get help from the lifeguard and inform them of what was happening. There were three young men out there and they have been searching for a fourth.”

Families who have arrived at the beach on Thursday have spoken of their shock at the previous day's events.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “It's such a shame, people just come here to have fun during the half term, it's a real tragedy."

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson" that “danger is ever present" on beaches and the ocean.

“Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening," he said.

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present.

“Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted."