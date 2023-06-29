Bournemouth artist paints microscopic Van Gogh works inside watch

An artist has painted three microscopic re-creations of Van Gogh masterpieces on a watch mechanism.

David A Lindon, from Bournemouth, said he spent six months rendering the 0.5mm (0.02-inch) paintings by hand.

Mr Lindon, who began work as a micro artist in 2019, has previously miniaturised works by Banksy, Monet and Munch.

The watch, which is on display at an art gallery in Shropshire, is being offered for sale for £150,000.

Mr Lindon previously said his work required being in "almost emotionless trance" to control his hands and breathing.

The former aircraft engineer said he worked at night to avoid distractions and vibrations from traffic.

The watch contains works including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and a Van Gogh self-portrait, which revolve as the mechanism moves.

Hammond Galleries in Shifnal said the watch was "the world's first wearable art gallery", although its exhibits cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Mr Lindon is planning further trilogy watches featuring works by Banksy, Dali, Picasso and Warhol.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.