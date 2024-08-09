Bournemouth agree Solanke sale for club-record fee

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, in a transfer that will represent a record sale for the Cherries.

Solanke was made the top target for Ange Postecoglou as the North Londoners look to strengthen their squad at centre-forward, following a brilliant 2023-24 season at Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old scored 19 league goals for the Cherries last season, with only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak outscoring the forward in the Premier League.

The Athletic have now revealed that Bournemouth have agreed to sell Solanke for a club-record fee that will eclipse the £40m departure of Nathan Ake to Manchester City in 2020.

Solanke has a release clause of £65m in his deal with Bournemouth but it is unclear whether Spurs have matched that figure. Liverpool are in line to receive 20% of the profit Bournemouth make on their £19m purchase of the player from the Merseysiders in 2019.

Solanke’s form last season saw him begin to fulfil the potential first seen during an exciting emergence through Chelsea’s academy ranks. After tough spells as a senior player with the Blues and Liverpool, he has scored 77 goals in 216 appearances for Bournemouth in all competition.

Last season proved to be a coming-of-age campaign for Solanke at Premier League level, while he also led all top-flight forwards for pressures. His work-rate and goal threat are admired by Spurs who had made the signing of an out-and-out centre-forward their priority for the summer window.

Read – Why Dominic Solanke to Tottenham makes perfect sense

See more – The five highest spending clubs of the summer transfer window so far

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok