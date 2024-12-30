Bournemouth agree to sign breakthrough US teenager Matai Akinmboni

Matai Akinmboni, 18, made his first-team debut for DC United in 2022 and played under Wayne Rooney - Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

United States teenager Matai Akinmboni will have a medical at Bournemouth after they agreed a fee with DC United for one of the rising talents of Major League Soccer.

The 18-year-old has been targeted for Andoni Iraola’s squad for the second half of the season after breaking into senior football in the US and having a host of European clubs chasing him.

Akinmboni is seen as a player of huge promise, like summer signing Dean Huijsen from Juventus, and Bournemouth moved swiftly in talks for him to land him once the January transfer window opens later in the week.

It is understood that Akinmboni has flown to England to complete a medical and the formalities of his deal from DC United.

After coming through the ranks at DC United, he made his first-term debut in 2022 and played under Wayne Rooney later that year. Last season he reached double figures for first-team appearances which led to clubs looking at him as a potential signing for 2025.

Akinmboni also has football pedigree and is nephew of Bayern Munich great Samuel Kuffour, who played against Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final defeat.

After an excellent first half of the campaign, Iraola is not expected to make big changes to his squad in January, with Akinmboni falling under the category of hugely promising player for the future who could also add competition and cover as the club chase European qualification.

The defender, a US Under-19 international, is expected to cost around £1 million up front, plus add-ons. He has been tipped for senior honours, although he also qualifies for Nigeria and Ghana.

Foreign clubs register interest in O’Brien

Meanwhile, Everton centre-back Jake O’Brien has interest from foreign clubs, who will test whether he will be allowed out on loan in January.

Jake O’Brien was a regular for Lyon last season - Federico Pestellini

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, was signed from Lyon in the summer for £16.4 million but has been out of favour under Sean Dyche, with only two substitute appearances in the Premier League and two starts in the Carabao Cup.

Clubs in France, Germany and Italy have registered an interest in the player who was a regular in Ligue 1 last season, with a move resting on whether Dyche feels he has enough cover.