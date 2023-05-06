Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Noni Madueke stars as Blues end losing run under Frank Lampard

(Getty Images)

Chelsea ended their losing run under Frank Lampard as late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix saw off Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Noni Madueke starred as the Blues finally won after six successive defeats.

Chelsea went ahead after nine minutes when N’Golo Kante crossed from the right and Conor Gallagher found space in between defenders to head home.

But Bournemouth hit back when they cut Chelsea open with a brilliant move that ended with Matias Vina curling wonderful shot into the far top corner.

Madueke was a constant threat for Chelsea down the right and tested Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto with a shot.

Chelsea were lucky not to concede a penalty in the second half when Thiago Silva appeared to bring down Dominic Solanke in the area.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a brilliant save to deny Vina and Chelsea were fortunate again when Dango Ouattara somehow header over from two yards when he should have scored.

But the Blues went ahead eight minutes from time Badiashile headed home a free-kick and Felix sealed it late on with a sweeping finish minutes after coming on.