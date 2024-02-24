Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola praises players as win closes gap at top

Pep Guardiola praised his Manchester City players as "supermen" as they kept up their chase for a fourth straight league title by beating Bournemouth.

Phil Foden's goal was enough for a narrow and nervy 1-0 Premier League win at Vitality Stadium, which moves City one point behind leaders Liverpool.

City manager Guardiola praised his team for finding a way to win having played in midweek against Brentford.

"I adore my players - they are supermen," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"They are so good. Where we come from, for many years, playing every three days - they [Bournemouth] had seven days to prepare for the game and we always have less.

"We demand too much of our players but they respond. I know people say 'they earn a lot of money' but it [the schedule] is too much. Honestly.

"But business must go on and it surprises me every time how we are still there. They have an incredible character and are so competitive - even when they are tired, they give extra.

"Our fans have to be so proud of these guys."

City toiled at times at Bournemouth on their way to a second successive 1-0 victory, after beating Brentford by the same score on Tuesday as they continue their attempt to be the first side to win four successive top-flight English titles.

Guardiola defended his team, who are also in contention for back-to back-trebles as they compete in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"The last 10-15 minutes were tough," he said. "We won the Treble and people think we have to win every game 4-0, 5-0 but that is not the reality and hopefully soon we can have a week off and refresh our minds and legs."

City next travel to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), before a local derby against Manchester United next weekend followed by the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Copenhagen on 6 March.

It is a hectic schedule, but defender John Stones says City can deal with it.

"We thrive off the pressure," Stones told Sky Sports.

"It's just focusing on ourselves - every game is a final for us. They come thick and fast now and we know we have to perform well."