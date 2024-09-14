Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Nkunku secures late win for Blues

Chelsea had to dig in deep to secure a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday night.

The Blues were second-best for much of their trip to the Vitality Stadium, but came up with a late goal to ensure the points went back to west London.

The Cherries missed a first-half penalty and were made to rue their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

How the game unfolded

Bournemouth rattled the crossbar just over four minutes into the game, with Marcus Tavernier's fierce 25-yard strike crashing off the woodwork.

The hosts' early pressure continued when Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana were caught in a mix-up in the Bournemouth's left channel and Tavernier was able to cross for Evanilson. The Brazilian's knockdown fell to Justin Kluivert, who brought a fine save out of Robert Sanchez.

Nicolas Jackson tested Mark Travers with a lot effort following a clever through ball from Levi Colwill as Chelsea looked to turn possession into the opening goal.

After 37 minutes, Bournemouth were awarded a penalty. A poor pass back from Fofana to Sanchez was intercepted by Evanilson, and the striker was brought down by the Chelsea goalkeeper in the act of lobbing him. Sanchez was booked for the foul but made amends by saving Evanilson's spot kick.

In the second half, the Cherries continued to threaten, with Kluivert weaving his way inside and forcing Sanchez into another save at his near post.

A deflected strike from Ryan Christie ricocheted off the post soon after as Bournemouth's dominance continued.

But with five minutes remaining, Chelsea stole the win. Jadon Sancho's pass infield found Christopher Nkunku, who muscled his way past centre-backs Iliya Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi before finding the bottom corner.

Sanchez got down low to deny Enes Unal deep into stoppage time as the visitors held on to take all three points.

Bournemouth player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Mark Travers - 5/10 - Handed a rare start with Kepa Arrizabalaga ineligible to face his parent side. A spectator for the most part.

RB: Adam Smith - 6/10 - Completely shut down Neto but found it harder trying to contain the livelier threat of Sancho.

CB: Iliya Zabarnyi - 4/10 - Gave too much space to Jackson when he was up front before being brushed aside by Nkunku.

CB: Marcos Senesi - 4/10 - Also too weak in trying to stop Nkunku. Looked to spread play with his superb passing range.

LB: Milos Kerkez - 6/10 - Thrust forward down the left liberally having done well to pin down Madueke in his own third.

CM: Lewis Cook - 5/10 - A little fortunate that his lack of discipline didn't result in a second yellow card.

CM: Ryan Christie - 6/10 - Sometimes guilty of trying the Hollywood pass rather than keeping it simple. Often found harrying a Chelsea player out of possession.

RW: Antoine Semenyo - 7/10 - Bournemouth brightest spark, carrying himself with the presence and quality of a star.

AM: Justin Kluivert - 6/10 - Similarly to Christie wanted to play the game in the final third at a higher tempo. Still, Chelsea found it difficult to pin down the Dutchman regardless.

LW: Marcus Tavernier - 6/10 - The game could have been much different had his scintillating strike early doors flew a few inches lower. Tried to catch Sanchez out with overhit and direct crosses.

CF: Evanilson - 4/10 - Put himself about well but his penalty miss was a crucial point in the game.

Substitutes

SUB: Alex Scott (68' for Christie) - 5/10

SUB: Luis Sinisterra (68' for Evanilson) - 5/10

SUB: Philip Billing (75' for Kluivert) - 5/10

SUB: Julian Araujo (75' for Smith) - 5/10

SUB: Enes Unal (83' for Tavernier) - 5/10

Subs not used: Will Dennis (GK), Dean Huijsen, James Hill, David Brooks

Manager

Andoni Iraola - 6/10 - Bournemouth should have turned at least one of their chances into a goal. It's hard to blame that on the manager.

Chelsea player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sanchez - 8/10 - The real hero of the day. Hard to blame him for conceding the penalty, and after all he saved it anyways. Made more impressive saves when Chelsea were under the cosh.

RB: Axel Disasi - 4/10 - Alarming uncomfortable on the ball. Made matters worse by showing little chemistry with countryman Fofana. Hooked midway through the second half when his night wasn't getting much better.

CB: Wesley Fofana - 3/10 - You'd have to look long and hard to find a worse performance from Fofana during his time in England, and that's saying something considering he kept a clean sheet. Sold Sanchez down the river with a terrible back pass leading to Bournemouth's penalty and never looked in control of any situation in or out of possession.

CB: Levi Colwill - 7/10 - By far Chelsea's most competent defender, and yet he was booked for a disgustingly clean tackle. Marauded forward at points too.

LB: Marc Cucurella - 6/10 - Bullish as usual though lost his head a little in the closing stages and couldn't find anyone with crosses when he ought to have.

CM: Moises Caicedo - 8/10 - The calmest head on the pitch, and for that alone he was deserving of the captaincy.

CM: Renato Veiga - 5/10 - Drafted into the starting XI with both Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ill. Started horrendously bur slowly worked his way into a fairer contest.

RW: Noni Madueke - 5/10 - Started brightly but faded once Bournemouth overwhelmed their visitors with their pressing and energy.

AM: Cole Palmer - 5/10 - Was spotted getting into Evanilson's head prior to his penalty miss. That was probably his most meaningful contribution to the evening.

LW: Pedro Neto - 4/10 - Provided little of note before being taken off at half-time and replaced by Sancho.

CF: Nicolas Jackson - 5/10 - Snatched at the few chances that came his way. Ran the channels but was often beaten to the ball by Bournemouth's aggressive defenders.

SUB: Jadon Sancho (46' for Neto) - 8/10 - Far, far more effective than Neto down the left wing. Showed enough in one half to make you think he should start Chelsea's next matches for the foreseeable.

SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (62' for Disasi) - 6/10

SUB: Joao Felix (62' for Madueke) - 6/10

SUB: Christopher Nkunku (79' for Jackson) - 8/10

Subs not used: Filip Jorgensen (GK), Benoit Badiashile, Cesare Casadei, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Guiu

Enzo Maresca - 6/10 - It was ugly, it was almost incompetent, but it's three points on the board. Made the most of his luxurious bench options.