As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggery

·6 min read

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing amount of money for these increasingly scarce premium American spirits — and even bend or break laws.

Premium spirits have always been expensive and sought-after. But a surge in interest in high-end bourbon has made finding that elusive bottle even more difficult. Distillers have upped production to try to meet increased demand, but before the whiskey reaches stores and bars, it must age for years and even decades. Scarcity has changed what some fans are willing to do to obtain the most sought-after bourbon.

In Oregon, a criminal investigation is under way after an internal probe concluded several state liquor officials used their clout to obtain scarce bourbons, including the holy grail for bourbon fanatics: Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old, which can sell for tens of thousands of dollars on resale markets. That brand is so popular that it found itself at the center of criminal investigations in at least three other states, from Virginia to Pennsylvania to Kentucky.

The cases underscore how demand has reached a fever pitch. A limited number of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year, produced by Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery of Frankfort, Kentucky, goes to each state. In 2022, Oregon received just 33 bottles.

“The average person cannot get good bottles," said Cody Walding, a bourbon aficionado from Houston who has been on the hunt for Buffalo Trace Distillery's five-bottle Antique Collection. He hasn't been able to find any despite making connections with liquor store managers. He believes he's years away from success.

“Like, to be able to get Pappy Van Winkle or Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, unless you’re basically best friends with a store manager, I don’t even think it’s possible to get those, " he said.

In a Los Angeles bar that Walding visited last week, one shot of Pappy 23-year cost $200.

Supplier sales for American whiskey — which includes bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye — rose 10.5% last year, reaching $5.1 billion, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Revenues for makers of super-premium American whiskey grew 141% over the past five years.

In Oregon, the price of a bottle of Pappy 23-year-old bourbon is set by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission at $329.95. But finding Pappy 23-year-old on a store shelf would be almost as hard as finding a mythical Sasquatch in Oregon’s forests.

The commission says that of last year's allocation of Pappy 23-year-old, 25 bottles went to bars, restaurants and/or liquor stores, three were reserved as safety stock to replace any damaged product and five went to “chance to purchase,” a lottery started in 2018. The odds of winning Pappy 23-year-old were 1 in 4,150.

Utah and Pennsylvania are among other states that also use lotteries for coveted liquor. Two men in Pennsylvania each bought a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle after winning the liquor lottery in different years. They tried to sell their bottles on Craigslist, but undercover officers posing as buyers nailed them for selling liquor without a license.

In Virginia, an employee of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority downloaded confidential information about which state-run liquor shops would be receiving Pappy Van Winkle and other rare bourbons. An accomplice then sold the intel to Facebook groups of bourbon fans. In September, the now-former employee pleaded guilty to felony computer trespass, received a suspended prison sentence and a fine, and was banned from all Virginia liquor stores.

In Kentucky, an employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery was arrested in 2015 for stealing bourbon, including Pappy, over several years and selling it. The caper became part of “Heist,” a Netflix miniseries, in 2021.

Bourbon, in particular, has a rich American heritage. It's been around since before Kentucky became a state in 1792 and is where the vast majority of bourbon comes from. In 1964, Congress declared bourbon “a distinctive product of the United States,” barring whiskey produced in other countries from being labeled as bourbon. Today, some of the best-known Kentucky bourbon distilleries are foreign-owned.

In the 1960s and '70s, bourbon had a reputation as a cheap drink. Then came a change: Targeting Japan, Kentucky distillers developed single-barrel and small batch versions in the 1980s and 1990s, which later blossomed in the United States, said Fred Minnick, who has written books on bourbon and judges world whiskey competitions.

“The distillers were starting to wake up — there was an interest in the whiskey, because the culture itself was beginning to change," Minnick said. “We were going from a steak-and-potatoes nation to foie gras and wagyu.”

Minnick lovingly describes what it’s like to sip a great bourbon, which obtains sweetness by absorbing natural wood sugars from charred oak barrels.

“It begins at the front of your tongue, walks itself back, will drip a little bit down your jawline, a little bit like butter, very velvety,” Minnick said. “Caramel is one of the quintessential notes, followed by a little touch of vanilla."

Some of the world’s top beverage companies that own major brands include Kirin (which owns Four Roses), Beam Suntory (Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden), Diageo (Bulleit, I.W. Harper), Sazerac (Buffalo Trace, Van Winkle, Blanton’s) and Campari Group (Wild Turkey).

They boosted bourbon production with multimillion-dollar expansions and renovations, but there's still not enough of the best stuff to go around.

In Oregon, that scarcity led to the headline-grabbing scandal that drew attention to the state's system for distributing rare spirits.

Six Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials, including Executive Director Steve Marks, acknowledged they had Pappy or another hard-to-get bourbon, Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel, routed to liquor stores for their own purchase. All six denied they resold the bourbons.

The internal investigation determined they had violated an Oregon statute prohibiting public officials from using confidential information for personal gain. Gov. Tina Kotek sought Marks’ resignation in February, and he quit. The other five are on paid temporary leave. An investigation by the state Department of Justice’s Criminal Division continues.

In his responses to the commission investigator, Marks denied that he had violated Oregon ethics laws and state policy. However, he acknowledged that he had received preferential treatment “to some extent” in obtaining the whiskey as a commission employee.

Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery's suggested retail price of Pappy 23-year-old is $299.99. Because of its extreme scarcity, it can go for a lot more on the resale market.

In December, a single bottle of Pappy 23-year-old sold at Sotheby’s for a record $52,500. Two other bottles auctioned for $47,500 apiece. All three were originally released in 2008.

Despite Pappy 23-year-old’s red-hot popularity, Minnick is not a big fan.

“Right or wrong, the Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old is absolutely the most sought-after modern whiskey, year in, year out,” Minnick said. “I personally think that the 23-year is hit-and-miss. It’s typically over-oaked for me.”

___ Dovarganes reported from Los Angeles.

Andrew Selsky And Damian Dovarganes, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • In economics, women's voices still struggle to be heard

    When Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino found out she would be the only woman lined up for a photo call to promote the high-profile Madrid Leaders Forum last May, she walked out. There seems to be a lot to celebrate on International Women's Day in the field of economics. Women head the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Treasury and the European Central Bank.

  • Wife finds husband’s mummified remains in closet of their Illinois home eight months after reporting him missing

    ‘I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,’ wife says

  • Fox News Cites Newly Discovered Maria Bartiromo Emails In Defense Of Dominion Lawsuit; Judge Indicates Jurors Won’t Be Selected Based On Who They Voted For In 2020

    Fox News is citing newly found emails from Maria Bartiromo’s personal account that they intend to use in their defense of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit. In one email exchange, Tony Fratto, who in November, 2020 was acting as a spokesman for Dominion, wrote to Bartiromo after watching an interview with Sidney Powell, the attorney […]

  • Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US

    A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday. The four Americans were hauled off in a pickup truck, and Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around — even taking them to a medical clinic — “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them,” Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said.

  • Serial killer Dellen Millard found guilty of assault in prison stabbing

    Serial killer Dellen Millard has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a stabbing at the prison where he's serving three murder convictions. Millard appeared by video in Napanee's Ontario Court of Justice from the Millhaven Institution on Monday morning. He is currently serving three first-degree murder convictions for the deaths of his father Wayne Millard, Tim Bosma from Hamilton, and Laura Babcock from Toronto. Millard's most recent charge is in connection with a

  • Naked woman shows up in man’s kitchen, smacks him with frying pan, Virginia cops say

    “The shooting was justified as self-defense,” officials said.

  • Coronation Street's Hope left furious after Beth truth is revealed

    Hope has been left furious after Beth was exposed in Coronation Street.

  • Man accused of trying to stab attendant with a broken metal spoon on a United flight leaned over and asked another passenger about the emergency exit door before attack: feds

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

  • 'I wasn't going to walk away': Partner of mom of 5 reflects on year since she was killed

    On a recent frigid Thursday afternoon, a home in northeast Calgary is busy with four active kids unwinding after a day at school. The television in the corner plays a reality show with the sound turned off while Hamburger Helper cooks in a frying pan in the kitchen. Jeffery Poirier, 41, is directing traffic. It's almost been a year since his partner, Angela McKenzie, was killed, leaving her five children without their mom. As Calgary police understand it today, what led to McKenzie's death last

  • Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes

    Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate, whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — each a separate incident — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday. State District Judge Jim Fallon on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the execution date. Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency.

  • ‘You’ve Been Screwed’: Russian Inmates Rebel and Flee From Commanders

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei

  • Cardiff car crash victims lay undiscovered for 46 hours as police told family to ‘stop ringing’

    Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.

  • Dozens Arrested After 'Coordinated Attack' on Proposed Site of Atlanta Police Training Center

    At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful

  • Buster Murdaugh complains to police about being followed, photographed on Hilton Head

    Buster Murdaugh filed a police report days after his father, disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of double murder.

  • Legend may be true as Roman shrine found under Leicester Cathedral

    For centuries rumours have abounded that Leicester Cathedral was built on the site of a Roman temple.

  • York police arrest 5th man in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

    A fifth man has been charged in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. The latest arrest announced Tuesday is in connection with a separate incident, in which Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill

  • Three bodies found and two in hospital after group go missing in Cardiff

    A girl injured in a fatal Cardiff car crash called out for help but no one could hear her, her mother says, as friends claim they found the wreckage before the police.The bodies of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were pulled from the wreckage of the Volkswagen Tiguan in St Mellons, Cardiff, on Monday morning almost 48 hours after they were last seen.

  • King and Queen Consort greeted by protesters on visit to Colchester

    One schoolgirl handed the King a drawing of him, with the words ‘best King’ written above the image.

  • Search launched for Americans seized in Mexico

    Four unnamed US citizens are abducted apparently after getting caught up in a deadly shootout.

  • Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter

    A Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago was executed on Tuesday. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.