Bourash scores twice as Huskies dump Olympiques 8-3 to advance in QMJHL playoffs

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 8-3 to win the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series in five games.

Mathis Perron also had a pair for the Huskies while Samuel Savoie, Leighton Carruthers, Benjamin Brunelle and Antonin Verreault added singles

Isaiah Parent, Mathis Gauthier and Nathan Lévesque tallied for Gatineau.

EAGLES 4 OCÉANIC 2

RIMOUSKI - Charles-Antoine Lavallée scored a goal and added an assist as the Eagles topped the Océanic.

Conor Shortall, Cam MacDonald and Tomas Lavoie also scored as Cape Breton won the series 4-1.

ARMADA 5 PHOENIX 4

SHERBROOKE - Eliot Ogonowski scored the game-winning goal at 8:05 in the third period as the Armada edged the Phoenix.

Vincent Desjardins scored twice to help Blainville-Boisbriand stave off elimination.

The Armada will host Sherbrooke in Game 6 on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

