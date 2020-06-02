Bound2B Files Patent Infringement Case Against the Ardagh Group, Xolution and Weider in Germany

RHENEN, Netherlands , June 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bound2B B.V., the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents and technologies, today announced that it has filed legal proceedings against Xolution GmbH ("Xolution"), Weider Germany GmbH ("Weider") and Ardagh Metal Beverage Trading Germany GmbH, a company of the Ardagh Group ("Ardagh"), formerly known as Ball Trading Germany GmbH. The patent infringement case relates to the unauthorized use of Bound2B's European Patent, EP 1 708 930 B2 ("EP' 930"), in Germany. The complaint was filed before the District Court of Düsseldorf, the most frequently used court in relation to European patent litigation.

Bound2B is the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents including the award-winning, resealable end for drinks cans, used by high profile, global drinks manufacturers including Coca Cola and Monster Energy. Bound2B’s resealable can solution is used on millions of drink cans worldwide.

Bound2B - owner of EP' 930, covering devices for closing beverage and corresponding food containers, in particular resealable cans – believes that resealable cans equipped with Xolution's XO System infringe its patent EP' 930. Ardagh provides cans to be used with the XO System. Such cans have been distributed by Weider in Germany .

The validity of EP' 930 was confirmed in opposition proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2011.

This filing follows legal proceedings filed in 2018 by Bound2B against a further company of the Ardagh Group in the Netherlands with regard to an alleged breach of contract by Ardagh.

About Bound2B B.V.

Bound2B, based in the Netherlands , is an innovations company focusing on the development of new products and solutions for a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on the global drinks market. The company is the creator and owner of several resealable beverage can patents including resealable end for drinks cans, used by high profile, global drinks manufacturers including The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Beverage Corporation. For more information, visit www.bound2b.com.

