Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE!

Katie Boulter must beat defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court this evening if she is to keep her Wimbledon run going. The 26-year-old is the last British player standing in either singles draw, after Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Liam Broady were all beaten in quick succession on Friday.

It has been a testing week already for Boulter, with her first-round match interrupted by both rain and protesters and three sets then required to get past Viktoriya Tomova on Thursday. She has already matched her best Grand Slam run, achieved 12 months ago at SW19, and another victory here would be by far the biggest of her career.

Rybakina had a limited build-up to her Wimbledon title defence as she battled illness, with the third seed yet to produce her best tennis this week. Shelby Rogers and Alize Cornet have both caused the 24-year-old some problems, and Boulter will be confident of doing likewise with the Centre Court crowd firmly behind her. Follow updates from Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon LIVE from Centre Court below!

Start time: 8:45pm BST approx

Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu are back on Centre Court after a rain delay that seemed WAY longer than it needed to be, given the roof went on about 25 minutes ago.

Anyhow, we’re about to get back underway in the match that MUST finish before Boulter vs Rybakina.

Boulter full of respect

Boulter was keen to assert her admiration for next opponent Rybakina.

She told me: “I think it's a super great opportunity for me. I've got nothing to lose. She's clearly the defending champion for a reason.

“I'm going to have a swing and go for it. I've got a lot of tennis behind me. It's time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion.”

Soon enough, it will be.

Underway shortly

The scrapers are on as Jabeur-Andreescu gets ready to continue.

Boulter and Rybakina will not be thankful for this. In the worst case scenario, they may start so late that they cannot finish their match tonight. That is, still, an unlikely eventuality though.

Rain delay

We are delayed on Centre Court in finishing the deciding set between Jabeur and Andreescu because the rain has halted play.

The cover is on the court while the roof is put on. Play should be back underway shortly.

I can’t see Boulter-Rybakina starting before at least 8:15pm.

Quotes from Boulter

I spoke to Katie Boulter after her second-round win over Tomova.

“I think it's really important for me to get through matches like that”, she said. “I tried to dig deep, as much as I could, and stick to my game plan and back myself. Today it paid off.”

Rankings check

Elena Rybakina heads into the match as the world No3 and is the third seed too.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter is unseeded and ranked No89 in the world. Big test for the Brit!

How they got here: Rybakina

The Kazakhstani needed three sets to begin her title defence with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Shelby Rogers of the United States.

Story continues

She then won 6-2, 7-6 in the second round against French player Alize Cornet.

How they got here: Boulter

Katie Boulter was a first-round winner against Daria Saville, 7-6, 6-2.

She then beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round.

Boulter the last one standing

Katie Boulter is the last of the British hopes this summer.

She was joined in the women’s draw by Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson, but all of them were knocked out in the first or second round.

How she did it

Rybakina was 17th seed last summer when she lifted the Wimbledon trophy to win her first Grand Slam.

Her route to victory saw her beat CoCo Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Petra Martic, Ajla Tomljanovic, Simona Halep, and finally third seed Ons Jabeur in the final.

Jabeur, as it happens, is in action right now on Centre Court. Her third-round match against Andreescu must finish before Boulter and Rybakina can face off.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to The Evening Standard’s live coverage of Katie Boulter’s third-round match against defending champion Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

Boulter is the last Brit standing after Andy Murray, Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie all fell at SW19 yesterday.

She faces quite the competitor today...