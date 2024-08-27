Boulter & Draper through in contrasting US Open wins

Katie Boulter is aiming to go beyond the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time [Getty Images]

British number ones Katie Boulter and Jack Draper both moved into the US Open second round after contrasting styles of victories.

Boulter, seeded 31st, fought back from an edgy start to win 5-7 6-2 6-1 against Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

A short time later in New York, 25th seed Draper cruised through when Chinese number one Zhang Zhizhen retired with a knee injury as the Briton led 6-3 6-0 4-0.

Fellow Britons Dan Evans and Emma Raducanu are hoping to join the pair in the second round when they complete their opening matches later on Tuesday.

Evans, 34, faces Russian Karen Khachanov as he aims to find joy in a difficult year, which has brought wins in just four singles matches on the ATP Tour.

Raducanu, 21, aims for her first victory at the US Open since lifting the 2021 title when she plays American Sofia Kenin.

Boulter gets going after slow start

Boulter has leapt up the rankings after a strong 18 months where she has stayed fit and caused problems for opponents with her powerful game.

Now, she is aiming to break another ceiling by reaching the second week of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

But coming into the US Open, Boulter admitted she was not as prepared as she might have been for the hard courts because of her participation in the Paris Olympics which was played on clay.

That experience meant she played just three completed matches on hard courts before starting her campaign at Flushing Meadows.

In contrast, Sasnovich was match sharp having come through qualifying without dropping a set.

The difference showed in an opening set where Boulter struggled to land first serves and paid the price as she was broken three times, undoing the good work she had done to twice take Sasnovich's unorthodox serve.

The Belarusian's eye-catching motion, striking a pose like a flamenco dancer with her serving arm aloft before tossing the ball, looks awkward and lacked ferocity.

Boulter was able to break four times which, in conjunction with more solidity in her service games, allowed the Briton to confidently roll through the next two sets.

"It's not easy coming out here to play your first round against someone who has been top 30 - she knows how to play tennis," Boulter, who reached the third round last year, told Sky Sports.

"I knew it would be a battle, she's played three matches on these courts.

"I'm super proud I managed to stay in there and bring a good level to the court."

Draper stays focused in difficult circumstances

Draper has long been seen as the successor to the recently retired Andy Murray as Britain's greatest hope at the top end of the men's game.

Possessing a huge serve and explosive groundstrokes, the 22-year-old left-hander has climbed the rankings after finding more consistency this year and winning his first ATP title in Stuttgart in June.

Now he is aiming to go even further on the sport's biggest stages as the post-Murray era begins at the US Open.

Draper reached the fourth round last year in a career-best performance at a major and warmed up for another crack at going deep in New York with an encouraging run to the Cincinnati quarter-finals.

Zhang, a towering figure who boasts a powerful game, was expected to provide a stern test.

Draper dominated his service games in a confident start before taking advantage of Zhang's fitness issues.

Breaking for a 3-2 lead put him charge of the opening set and, with Zhang twice needing treatment, remained focused to win 13 of what proved to be the final 14 games.