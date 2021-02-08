Bouclé is the cosy interiors trend you need to know: These are the best homeware buys to shop now

Sarah Young
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;The fabric is enjoying its moment in the homeware spotlight&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent/Getty)

The fabric is enjoying its moment in the homeware spotlight

(The Independent/Getty)

Thanks to designers such as Coco Chanel, bouclé has become a mainstay in the fashion world, but now it’s also enjoying its moment in the homeware spotlight.

Heavy, soft and luxurious, the cosy textile is taking over Instagram, creeping onto the grids of all our favourite interiors influencers to become the must-have fabric of choice for any homeware lover.

Perhaps it’s a result of our desire to create a warm and inviting environment amid freezing temperatures or our need to feel comforted and cocooned at home during the pandemic, but bouclé is suddenly everywhere.

A fabric made from curly, looped yarn which has a bobbly effect, bouclé is a great way to add visual and physical texture to your living space. The good news is that plenty of online homeware retailers have stocked up on everything from cushions and footstools to blankets and beds in the stylish material.

At Made.com, there’s even a three-seater sofa made out of the stuff, while homeware heroes like Dunelm and Very have also tapped into the trend with accessories that will transform any room in your house without breaking the bank.

Typically, you’ll find bouclé items in a chic neutral off-white, but it can be found in dyed colours too, with grey, green and mustard yellow among the most popular alternatives.

If you fancy jumping on the bouclé bandwagon, read on for our pick of the best homeware pieces you can buy online right now.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Very cotton bouclé cushion: £49.99, Very

Very
Very

If you want to dip your toe into the trend, a new cushion for the sofa or to decorate your bed is a great place to start.

We recommend this cream style from Very, which promises to coordinate with any interior design scheme. Made from from 100 per cent cotton, it’s super-soft and is a great way to add an extra touch of comfort to your living space. It's also available in grey.

Buy now

Cult Furniture Baltimore low stool in luxe boucle: £69, Cult Furniture

Cult Furniture
Cult Furniture

A footstool is an easy way to incorporate some bouclé into your home and this one is also a bargain.

Available in a variety of shades including grey, cream, pink and black, it features a cosy bouclé cover sat upon four brass legs which should ensure durability, giving you a place to rest your feet for years to come.

Use the pouffe as a sofa footrest or as extra seating around a small table.

Buy now

Dunelm bouclé wool rug: From £25, Dunelm

Dunelm
Dunelm

A rug might not seem like an obvious choice when it comes to incorporating bouclé into your home, but this one is guaranteed to be a hit.

Made from 100 per cent wool with a 100 per cent cotton reverse, it's not only purse-friendly, but looks comfortable and durable too. It’s also available in a range of sizes and a choice of colours, meaning you can find the perfect match for your home.

Buy now

Made.com Bonnie accent armchair: £379, Made.com

Made
Made

Looking for a statement piece of furniture to upgrade your living room? This retro-inspired armchair could be just the ticket.

Covered in the luxury fabric, the chair is designed with a thick, padded seat, petal-shaped arms and a snug back, ensuring that while stylish, it doesn’t compromise on comfort. Ideal for creating a cosy reading corner, it comes in three colours: whitewash, grey and steel.

Buy now

Day Birger et Mikkelsen home bouclé throw: £89, Amara

Amara
Amara

At this time of year, there’s nothing better than cosying up on the sofa under a blanket and this one makes sure to keep you warm in style.

Designed by Scandinavian brand Day Birger et Mikkelsen, it is made from a soft wool blend, while the bouclé surface will add texture when draped over your sofa or bed.

Buy now

Habitat marshmallow double bed frame: £400, Habitat

Habitat
Habitat

No longer just a place to rest our weary heads at the end of a long day, beds are to be considered design features in their own right and this one proves it.

Upholstered in a soft bouclé fabric, it has an oversized headboard and the side panels are also padded and upholstered for a soft, comfortable, and luxurious look. It’s available in a range of sizes to suit any bedroom and is the perfect spot for a weekend lie-in or a boxset binge.

Buy now

