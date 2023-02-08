Botulinum Toxin Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Evolus Inc., IPSEN Group, ALLERGEN Inc., MEDY-TOX Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Abbvie Inc.

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Botulinum Toxin Market by Product Type (Type A, Type B), Application (Therapeutics, Aesthetics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2021 to reach US$ 9.31 billion by 2030.

Download PDF Brochure of Botulinum Toxin Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at:

https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/botulinum-toxin-market/8156

Growth Drivers

Growing application of botulinum toxin in cosmetic and aesthetic applications is the most prominent trend observed in the global botulinum toxin market. The market growth is attributed to increased demand for enhancing aesthetic appearance and growing awareness about the efficacy of botulinum toxin. People are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages of botulinum toxin for several aesthetic applications, particularly anti-aging. Botulinum toxin has proven efficacy for rapidly treating wrinkles, fine lines, and other aging indicators. It can also help enhance the overall look, and make the skin look rejuvenated. Additionally, as botulinum toxin treatment is becoming safer and more affordable, more and more patients are adopting botulinum toxin treatments. Moreover, due to the improving clinical evidence, the global demand for botulinum toxin treatments for conditions such as chronic migraine and overactive bladder.

The global botulinum toxin market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type’

The global botulinum toxin market based on product type is segmented into, type A and type B. Type A botulinum toxin market is further segmented into:

  • Botox

  • Dysport

  • Xeomin

Between the two classifications, type A botulinum toxin segment has the prominent market share in 2021. Within the same segment, the uptake of Botox drug is the highest, due to the early market entry and the established brand presence in the global markets. Type A botulinum toxin is a refined version of botulinum toxin that is used to treat persistent sialorrhea, muscle stiffness, and dystonia. Type A botulinum toxin is most commonly used in aesthetic applications. It is used to treat fine lines and wrinkles on the face, notably upper facial rhytids such as the forehead, lateral canthus, and glabellar lines. In clinical trials, type A botulinum toxin has been used to treat neuromuscular disorders such as focal dystonia and pain relief associated with cervical dystonia and oromandibular dystonia.

Additionally, type B botulinum toxin is widely used in the treatment of muscular disorders such as cervical dystonia, and its use is projected to increase in the coming years.  Type B botulinum neurotoxin reduces the severity, pain, and disability during cervical dystonia.

Excerpts from ‘By Application’

The global botulinum toxin market is divided into two segments, based on application, viz.:

  • Therapeutics

  • Aesthetics

The therapeutics segment at present leads the botulinum toxin market. Chronic migraine, cervical dystonia, overactive bladder, spasticity, and other conditions come under this category. Among these subsegments, the demand for botulinum toxin for spasticity treatment is the highest. The high uptake of botulinum toxin-based treatments for spasticity is mainly owing to the growing prevalence of conditions such as multiple sclerosis. The therapeutics application of botulinum toxin is also expanding as a result of increasing R&D efforts by the market participants. For instance, in July 2020, Allergan PLC reported that the US FDA approved BOTOX®, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the treatment of lower limb muscle spasticity in young patients older than 2 years old with cerebral palsy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, the global botulinum toxin market is segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest Of The World

North America leads the global market both in terms of the volume of procedures and revenue generation. Popularity of cosmetic procedures is the major trend supporting this trend. Aesthetic procedures are more affordable in North America. Moreover, the popularity of enhancing aesthetic appearance is also a major trend in the region. These factors support the high uptake of botulinum toxin in North America market. High number of aesthetic service providers, practitioners, and plastic surgeons in North America has resulted in a significant increase in the uptake of aesthetic surgeries, thus help drive the sales of botulinum toxin and boost the North America botulinum toxin market.

The European region is characterized by high awareness and approvals to various applications of botulinum toxin. Due to the growing public awareness, an aging population, and a growing need to look young, botulinum toxin procedures much more common in Germany. High disposable incomes and medical expenditure also contribute to the prominent position of Europe botulinum toxin market on the global front. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show high growth in forecast period. The regions growth is anticipated to increase due to rising public awareness, increased R&D for products, and rapidly improving healthcare standards.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global botulinum toxin market are:

  • Evolus Inc.

  • Ipsen Group

  • Allergen Inc.

  • Medy-Tox Inc.

  • Merz Pharma Gmbh

  • Lanzhou Institute Of Biological Products

  • Galderma S.A.

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Eisai Co., Ltd.

  • Hugel Inc.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.growthplusreports.com/report/botulinum-toxin-market/8156

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Technological Trends

    3. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL BOTULINUM TOXIN MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE 

    1. Type A

      1. Botox

      2. Dysport

      3. Xeomin

      4. Others

    2. Type B

  6. GLOBAL BOTULINUM TOXIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Therapeutics

      1. Chronic Migraine

      2. Cervical Dystonia

      3. Overactive Bladder

      4. Spasticity

      5. Others

    2. Aesthetics

      1. Crow’s Feet

      2. Glabellar Lines

      3. Forehead Lines

      4. Others

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 6.12 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 9.31 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.78% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Product Type, Application, and Region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Botulinum Toxin Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at:

https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8156

View all healthcare related reports here : https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us        

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 20 Maxwell Road #08-08 Maxwell House, Singapore Phone no: +65 3105 1299 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


Latest Stories

  • Kanye West's ex-lawyers finally found him after months of trying to tell him they quit

    Ye's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig quit after his antisemitic tirades in October, but a judge made them tell him personally before they could withdraw.

  • U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Adani cut its UK audit bill in half by dumping a Big 4 firm for a much smaller rival, filings show as scrutiny of its safeguards deepens

    Corporate filings show Adani's UK-listed group dropped its audit bill from $309,000 to $172,000 by enlisting the UK's 12th-ranked auditor, per Accountancy Age.

  • Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

    Silver linings all around.

  • Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs as it struggles to recover after 737 Max crashes

    Boeing is to cut 2,000 office jobs in the US as the struggling planemaker battles to improve its stalling production line.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • Ontario cannabis shop sales data circulating, provincial pot regulators investigate

    TORONTO — Ontario cannabis stores are seeing their sales data shared among competitors without approval for at least the second time in a year, sparking concerns for shops competing in an already intense industry. Jennawae McLean, the co-founder of Kingston, Ont. cannabis store chain Calyx + Trichomes, said she reported to provincial cannabis regulators last week that a spreadsheet with sales data was being shared among retailers. The data set she saw was a Excel file with sales figures for Hami

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances

    The new FTX CEO previously told the court that his fee would be $1,300 an hour to clean up the failed crypto exchange's mess.

  • Oil surges more than 3% as Fed's Powell eases rate hike concerns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $3.03, or 4.1%, to $77.14 per barrel. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that very strong jobs data released last week simply affirmed that the central bank has some way to go on raising rates.

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Disney: 3 changes Bob Iger has made since taking over

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Disney following Bob Iger’s return.

  • One million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade

    British Columbia will see nearly one million job openings over the next decade and needs a comprehensive strategy to develop and attract talent that can address the province’s critical labour shortage, states a new report by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Currently, the province has over 150,000 existing job vacancies while a projected 700,000 individuals are set to retire in the next decade said the report, which lays out ambitious short, medium and long-term steps to fill the staggering

  • There’s a change in gas prices in Miami and Florida. Where’s the cheapest place to pump?

    Will the trend continue?

  • We Should Save These Cancelled TV Shows

    With shows getting purged from networks and streamers left and right, these are some amazing ones you shouldn't forget. Unfortunately, cancellations are getting more and more common in the current landscape of streaming TV. Well-curated services like Netflix and HBO Max have been gutting shows that have passionate fanbases, and studios have even canceled almost-complete films like Batgirl.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW

    BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental campaigners seeking to force automaker BMW to stop selling vehicles with combustion engine by 2030. The group Environmental Action Germany, also known by its German acronym DUH, argued that manufacturers such as BMW pose a threat to people's right to property, health and life if they continue making vehicles that produce greenhouse gas emissions. The Munich regional court ruled Tuesday that while the plaintiffs' argument

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...