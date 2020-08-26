Botulinum Toxin Industry Assessment 2020-2027: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aesthetics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allergan plc

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ipsen Group

Medy-Tox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Metabiologics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

US WorldMeds

Total Companies Profiled: 14

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Botulinum Toxin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth

Recent Market Activity

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth

Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX

BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses

BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas

Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage

Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness

Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices

Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo

Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing

Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?

Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



